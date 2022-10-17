Read full article on original website
Conservative radio host accuses DougCo schools of woke ideologySuzie GlassmanDouglas County, CO
Cafe Rio makes its way to northern Douglas CountyNatasha LovatoDouglas County, CO
Mother and son identified as victims in DougCo I-25 crashHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag WarningHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Outdoor fitness court grand opening includes prizes, exclusive facility previewNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Colorado Springs Independent
Developer who needs Springs’ water seeks COS annexation for property flanked by city of Fountain
La Plata Communities wants Colorado Springs to annex 3,200 acres that are bordered on three sides by the city of Fountain. The proposed Amara development — Amara means beloved, eternal, imperishable and immortal, depending on the translation — would have room for up to 9,500 homes of various sizes and prices.
Colorado Springs Independent
The Emma Crawford Coffin Races and Festival glide back into Manitou for the town’s 150th
In 1889, 26-year-old musician Emma Crawford moved to Manitou Springs from Massachusetts, seeking relief for her tuberculosis. Many made the trek to the region to take advantage of the mineral springs and dry mountain air to fight the disease. Despite her condition, Crawford climbed nearby Red Mountain to the summit, and decided that day she would be buried on the mountain top. She succumbed to her disease in December 1891. It took 12 pallbearers, working in shifts, to carry her coffin to the top of the 7,200-foot peak to bury it — four decades later, it took two fierce storms to send that coffin racing back down. For its sesquicentennial, Manitou Springs commemorates the terrifying event with their 28th annual running of the Emma Crawford Coffin Races to send her back up.
Colorado Springs Independent
Republicans rally in red county with reduced results
With three weeks until the election, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Joe O’Dea, Republican gubernatorial candidate Heidi Ganahl and Republican Attorney General candidate John Keller all held campaign events in Colorado Springs this weekend. “El Paso county is always hugely important to Republicans,” said Colorado Republican Party Chair Kristi Burton...
Colorado Springs Independent
Input sessions are underway for future of Drake site
Less than two months after the Martin Drake Power Plant shut down for good, community input meetings are underway to help build a vision for the future of the site. Drake — which sits at the edge of Downtown and can be seen as you look toward I-15 and the mountains — stopped burning coal in 2021 and its natural gas units were switched off at the end of August, in line with clean energy goals. Colorado Springs Utilities’ Sustainable Energy Plan was adopted in 2020.
Colorado Springs Independent
CSPD survey includes poor marks for management
Ninety-nine percent of Colorado Springs Police Department officers participating in a survey say the top priority should be to increase the number of sworn officers. The CSPD is currently 70 short of its authorized strength of 721 officers. Many survey respondents also gave command staff poor marks for listening to...
Colorado Springs Independent
Story Coffee’s new OCC café is stylish and consistent with the brand’s quality
Story Coffee, despite being a mobile tiny house, has made a home at 120 E. Bijou St., in Acacia Park, for the past six years. They’re one of the reliable (consistent, excellent) craft coffee options Downtown, and they just recently expanded into Old Colorado City with another small space: just 400 square feet of a larger 12,000 square-foot building that’s also home to art spaces and Echo Architecture’s new hub. Story’s new warm-toned spot is beautifully appointed with custom wood walls and installations etched with their logos and slogans. It’s a level of chic we’ve come to expect from our finest craft coffee houses, and service instruments follow suit, with coffees presented on wood boards with side handles for carrying both a drink and sweet treat.
Colorado Springs Independent
Ballots are in the mail for Nov. 8 election
You can start watching your mailbox for your Nov. 8 election ballot. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office mailed about 453,000 ballots to all eligible, active registered voters for the 2022 General Election. The Clerk's Office says in a release that ballots should arrive by Friday, Oct. 28.
