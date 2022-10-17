Read full article on original website
Leigh Cremin
2d ago
Godspeed Community. Thank you for your service, Officer. May you rest in peace and we honor your legacy of protection and freedom.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Officers from neighboring towns to cover police shifts in Bristol as community mourns
Officers from surrounding communities like Torrington and East Hartford are helping to cover police shifts in Bristol this week after two Bristol police officers were killed in a shooting.
Fallen Bristol officers posthumously promoted
BRISTOL, Connecticut — Two fallen Bristol police officers have been posthumously promoted, according to the mayor's office. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte is now Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Ofc. Alex Hamzy is now Sgt. Alex Hamzy. The two officers were killed after they, along with Ofc. Alec Iurato, were ambushed as...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Calling hours begin for Bristol Officer Alex Hamzy
Officer Alex Hamzy will be promoted to a sergeant and Sgt. Dustin DeMonte will be promoted to lieutenant. Route 15 south was briefly closed between exits 86 and 87 in Hartford due to a vehicle fire. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 10 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Mike Slifer have...
Eyewitness News
Special decal honors fallen Bristol officers
(WFSB) - Tributes continue to pour in for Bristol Police Officers Dustin DeMonte and Alex Hamzy. You’ll now start to notice police vehicles across the state with a permanent reminder of what it means to lay their life on the line. The latest tribute will be one that you...
New Britain Herald
Thousands honor fallen Bristol police officer Alex Hamzy
One of two Bristol police officers whose life was tragically cut short last week was honored by thousands of community members on Wednesday, paying tribute to an officer who, for eight years, served the city in which he was raised before making the ultimate sacrifice. The calling hours for Officer...
Charges dropped against man who became paralyzed while in New Haven police custody
All charges have been dropped against the man who became paralyzed while in New Haven police custody in June, the New Haven Superior Court clerk's office confirmed to News 8.
police1.com
Conn. officer killed last week described as dedicated family man, friend
BRISTOL, Conn. — Everyone should have a friend like Alex Hamzy. The 34-year-old Bristol police officer who, along with Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, was shot and killed, allegedly by Nicholas Brutcher, on Redstone Hill Road late Wednesday night, was remembered by his fellow officers as an all-around great person who gently pushed others to be their best.
Mourner thanks Bristol officers for saving his life at memorial
BRISTOL, Conn. — Those from Bristol and throughout the state have found an ever-growing memorial, set up in memory of the fallen officers, to be very therapeutic as they process this tragedy. And one Bristol man has visited that memorial every day, as a way to honor a cop he calls his lifesaver.
Bristol officers fondly remembered in lip sync video
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Bristol officers who were killed in the line of duty last week are being remembered and honored in dozens of ways. Four years ago, as police lip sync challenges were becoming popular, the Bristol Police Department took part in their own video. Front and center in the video is Lt. […]
East Hartford prepares to host fallen Bristol police officers’ funeral
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — A joint funeral service will be held Friday at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford for fallen Bristol police officers Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy who were killed in the line of duty Wednesday. The town of East Hartford...
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Bristol barbershop raises funds for fallen police officers' families
BRISTOL, Conn. — A barbershop in Bristol is taking out its clippers to make sure every police officer feels supported as the local community continues to mourn the loss of both Bristol police Sergeant Dustin DeMonte and officer Alex Hamzy. The barbers at New England Barber Company in Bristol...
Man breaks into Meriden home, assaults couple with a frying pan
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is accused of breaking into a Meriden home over the summer and assaulting a couple with a frying pan. Police said on June 20, officers were called to a domestic incident. The victim told police that Leonardo Castro entered her apartment through a window. The victim said while she […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Memorial arrangements announced for fallen Bristol officers
A local oil distributor is concerned for his customers. Portland high schooler helps humane society with puppy portraits. Memorial arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers.
Police accountability law plays big role in Bristol investigation on two slain officers
BRISTOL, Conn. — It’s been just five days since the tragedy in Bristol, and already, we’ve seen body camera video, a report by the Office of the Inspector General, and cause of death information from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. So what has contributed to this expedited flow of information?
Video Shows Hero Bristol PD Officer Who Fatally Shot Man Who Killed 2 Cops
A chilling bodycam video shows a hero police officer who had been shot as he takes down the suspect who allegedly killed two other cops in Connecticut. The dramatic video released by the Connecticut Inspector General's Office investigating the shooting, shows the moment Bristol Police Officer Alec Iurato, who was already shot in the leg during an ambush, calls for backup and shoots and kills the alleged suspect.
Man shot in East Hartford
The shooting occurred just after eight. The victim was discovered in the rear stairwell of an apartment complex, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated by East Hartford Fire Department paramedics and transported to the hospital.
New Britain Herald
Investigators seeking toxicology report for man who fatally shot two Bristol police officers, injured third policeman
BRISTOL – Authorities are seeking toxicology results for the man who fired over 80 rounds when he gunned down two police officers last week and wounded a third officer. An autopsy was performed on Nicholas Brutcher, 35, two days after the shooting – which killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy. They were 35 and 34 years old, respectively.
Hadley woman accused of releasing bees on police serving eviction notice
SPRINGFIELD – A Hadley woman faces multiple assault charges after allegedly unleashing a swarm of bees onto Hampden County Sheriff’s Department deputies attempting to serve an eviction notice in Longmeadow. Rorie S. Woods had more than one bee in her bonnet when she rolled into the driveway of...
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
