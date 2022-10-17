ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

This Eatery Has The Best Pasta In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qjcO2_0icJQ84D00
Photo: Getty Images

Pasta is one of those go-to meals that always satisfies. The magical combination of carbs, sauce, and toppings is truly a thing of beauty. Not all pasta is created equal, though.

So which place in Phoenix has the best pasta?

Yelp has a list of the the highest-rated pasta places in the entire city . According to Yelp, the best pasta restaurant in Phoenix is L'entrata . Here's what one Yelp user says about the restaurant :

"Great selection of wine that changes weekly. Excellent food, service and prices. Open, airy, friendly atmosphere...felt right at home! On top of all that, they often have live music and free wine tasting events! Just what Anthem has needed!"

According to the list, here are the top 10 pasta places in Phoenix:

  1. L'entrata
  2. Sfizio Modern Italian Kitchen
  3. Adela's Italian
  4. First & Last
  5. Michelina's
  6. Saint Pasta (Temporarily closed)
  7. Mimi Forno Italiano
  8. The Italian Daughter
  9. L'Amore Italian Restaurant
  10. Pubblico Italian Eatery

The full list of the city's best pasta restaurants can be found on Yelp's website .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azbigmedia.com

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria is coming to Tempe

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria, based in Northbrook, IL, announced that it will officially make Tempe home to its eighth location in the Phoenix area. The famous deep dish pizzeria is slated to open its newest location in late fall 2022, currently under construction, at 27 South McClintock Drive in Tempe, AZ. The new space is located in Tempe Marketplace in a free standing retail building, adjacent to Barrio Queen and The Keg Steakhouse, near the corner of South McClintock Drive and East Rio Salado Pkwy. It’s located along the Salt River near the interchange of Loop 101 and 202 in the heart of the Valley.
TEMPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Mint Goes 24 Hours in Guadalupe with Long Lines and a Big Party

When the clock struck midnight on October 13, customers outside Mint Cannabis in Guadalupe cheered. They were making history as the dispensary became the first in Arizona to remain open around the clock. "This is the first 24-hour dispensary now in Arizona," Antonia Renee told Phoenix New Times as she...
GUADALUPE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse

A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally Opens

A famous Hollywood fried chicken restaurant is now open.Jennifer Burke/Unsplash. Hollywood knows how to build up hype for a new project. From movies to television programs to award show ceremonies, The City of Angels has a way of marketing itself for months on end. The same holds true for restaurants. A new chicken sandwich restaurant, coming to metro Phoenix by way of LA, has been in the works for months now, with news about the much-anticipated restaurant continually leaking out over this time. Finally, after being announced earlier in the year, the popular chicken joint has opened its doors.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC 15 News

Breeze Airways adding four new flights from Phoenix

Breeze Airways is adding four new non-stop or one-stop destinations from Phoenix starting at $49 one way. The new destinations are Hartford, Connecticut; Richmond, Virginia; Bentonville-Fayetteville, Arkansas; and New Orleans. Flights to these destinations will begin in February 2023. The introductory fare ranges from $49 to $199, and tickets must...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Free monthly concert series at Chandler park starts this week

PHOENIX — With temperatures beginning to drop, a family-friendly monthly music series kicks off in Chandler this week. The Sonoran Sunset Series at Veterans Oasis Park near Chandler Heights and Lindsay roads begins Thursday with Hooked on a Feeling set to perform from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The...
CHANDLER, AZ
theshelbyreport.com

Sprouts Farmers Market Announces Two Grand Openings

Phoenix, Arizona-based Sprouts Farmers Market has announced the grand openings of two locations in Tucson, Arizona, and Palmdale, California. The Tucson location will open its newest store Oct. 28 at 4800 S. Landing Way, hosting free samples, kids games and live music. The first 200 shoppers will also receive a reusable goodie bag filled with product samples from featured brands. The Tucson community can see locally produced products on shelves, including fresh fruits and vegetables from Martori Farms, Pacific Organic and Pinto Creek Ranches.
TUCSON, AZ
azmarijuana.com

New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale-based RETSY surpasses $1B in sales in 18 months

RETSY, one of the fastest-growing tech-based luxury brokerages in the Valley, announced that it has surpassed $1 billion in sales just 18 months after its launch. This impressive milestone earned the firm recognition and honors from Forbes Global Properties, a curated consumer marketplace that connects discerning buyers directly to the world’s finest homes and the best-in-class agents that represent them. RETSY was only one of a handful of the Valley’s many brokerages to hit this mark, and to do so in less than two years of operation sets it apart from the pack.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix ranks No. 2 in U.S. for largest share of home price cuts

The housing market continued to cool in September, though rebalancing from monumental appreciation is producing vastly different conditions depending on region and metro, according to Zillow’s latest market report. Affordability issues are driving the pullback in activity; steep prices mixed with high and volatile mortgage rates have stunted sales and frozen current owners in their homes, reducing the flow of new inventory. And in the Valley, Metro Phoenix ranks No. 2 in the U.S. for the largest share of home price cuts.
PHOENIX, AZ
phoenixmag.com

3 Concerts to Check Out This Week (October 17-23)

Every week, we present a curated list of live music in a wide range of genres all around the Valley, and this week features singer-songwriters known for their confessional lyrics. October 18. Wednesday, Wednesday: A Weekly Songwriter’s Showcase. If you’re looking for an entry point into the vast Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale interior designer Tony Sutton dies

Tony Sutton, owner and president of Est Est, Inc. in Scottsdale, one of Arizona’s oldest and most well-known full-service residential and commercial interior design firms, died Oct. 6 after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 67. Mr. Sutton was remembered as “a beloved leader and brilliant interior design...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
scottsdale.org

Design Board approves proposed restaurant-bar

The Scottsdale Design Review Board has recommended council approval of what the owner says will be a five-star restaurant called the Fiesta in Scottsdale’s entertainment district near Camelback Road and N. 73rd Street. The Fiesta, also known as Calle Rosa, is designed as a three-story restaurant and bar on...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
12K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy