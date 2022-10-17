Read full article on original website
Related
Poets and Quants
2022 Fall Guide To The Best Business Master’s Experiences
View the Fall 2021 CentreCourt Specialized Master’s panels below:. Join Bipin Prabhakar and Alex Bruce, Chairperson and Director respectively, of Information Systems Graduate Programs at IU Kelley. They’ll share who the program is best suited for, career outcomes, what employers appreciate about graduates of the program and much more.
Poets and Quants
Digging Deeper: Behind Cornell’s Incredible 20% Jump In MBA Apps
Cornell’s Johnson Graduate School of Management has had quite a 2022. In August, the B-school’s dean, Mark Nelson, announced that he would step down at the end of the school year. The next month the school released its MBA class profile showing a 20% year-over-year growth in applications — a feat that became more astonishing as, one by one, each peer school posted app volume losses. Among the top 25 U.S. B-schools, only two others this fall — UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and USC Marshall School of Business — have reported app growth in the 2021-2022 cycle.
Poets and Quants
Networking In An Online MBA Program
I spend a lot of time in front of a screen. As a remote worker and Kelley Direct student, I’ve had to become very comfortable with this! There were certainly some learning curves and lots of introspection to really figure out how I best operate and learn, and now that I’ve got a pretty good idea of myself, I’m embracing the opportunities this virtual world offers. One of my favorites and most valuable is the opportunity to network in so many different ways.
Comments / 0