Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Machine learning accelerates development of advanced manufacturing techniques
Despite the remarkable technological advances that fill our lives today, the ways we work with the metals that underlie these developments haven’t changed significantly in thousands of years. This is true of everything from the metal rods, tubes, and cubes that provide cars and trucks with their shape, strength, and fuel economy, to wires that move electrical energy in everything from motors to undersea cables.
Aviation International News
Pilatus Builds Up Service Network in U.S.
Pilatus Aircraft (Static AD_307) is focusing on airplane completions and the expansion of its service-center network in the U.S., according to Tom Aniello, v-p of marketing at Pilatus Business Aircraft, the Swiss company’s U.S. subsidiary. He also discussed how Pilatus is managing its supply chain in terms of spare parts and production rates for 2023 and beyond.
ffnews.com
Survey of banks reveals they are failing to seize full potential of digital banking
Today Mobiquity, a digital transformation enabler, has unveiled its Digital Banking Features Radar 2022. The Digital Banking Features Radar, proprietary research conducted by Mobiquity, surveyed 80 banks globally providing CDOs and other banking professionals with insights into how best they are maximising their digital banking features to improve customer experience. The study shows that 80% of daily banking functionalities provided by banks to customers are similar, leaving only 20% for banks to differentiate themselves.
US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse
A group of major U.S. businesses wants the government to hide key import data -- a move trade experts say would make it more difficult for Americans to link the products they buy to labor abuse overseas. The Commercial Customs Operations Advisory Committee is made up of executives from 20 companies, including Walmart, General Motors and Intel. The committee is authorized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection to advise on ways to streamline trade regulations. Last week -- ahead of closed-door meetings starting Monday in Washington with senior officials from CBP and other federal agencies -- the executives quietly unveiled proposals they said would modernize import and export rules to keep pace with trade volumes that have nearly quintupled in the past three decades. The Associated Press obtained a copy of the proposal from a committee member. Among the proposed changes: making data collected from vessel manifests confidential.
mailplus.co.uk
Chinese smart meters ‘are a threat to power supplies in Britain’
A QUARTER of a million smart meters made by a firm linked to the Chinese government have been installed in UK homes, sparking fears Beijing could ‘destroy’ the national grid. At least three major UK energy suppliers have struck deals with Kaifa Technology UK, which is controlled by...
datafloq.com
Why Business Data Processing Function is Vital for Organizations?
Statista projects global data creation to be more than 180 zettabytes by 2025. Besides, the total amount of data created, captured, copied, and consumed worldwide reached 64.2 zettabytes in 2020 and is forecasted to increase rapidly. Whether you use the internet to order food, complete financial transactions online or learn...
crowdfundinsider.com
BIAN Introduces Open-Source Specification Tool to Accelerate Digital Transformation
BIAN, the “independent” not-for-profit association, recently announced its Open-Source Specification tool. Through its Open-Source offering, organizations now “have access to a set of message definitions made freely available for modification and redistribution.”. The tool has been “developed to further BIAN’s CORELESS BANKING INITIATIVE, which aims to promote...
agritechtomorrow.com
Robotics Plus unveils autonomous modular vehicle to alleviate agriculture labour shortages
FRESNO, Calif., and TAURANGA, NZ – Robotics Plus, a New Zealand-based agritech company, today launched its autonomous multi-use, modular vehicle platform for agriculture designed to carry out a variety of orchard and vineyard machine tasks - to alleviate ongoing labor shortages and transform the industry. The multi-purpose Unmanned Ground...
Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence Eliminates ‘Spreadsheet Pandemonium’
In firms large and small, across all manner of verticals, spreadsheet pandemonium rages. Raj Seshadri, president of data and services at Mastercard, told Karen Webster that to operate effectively, companies need high-quality data, collected and analyzed in real time, shared throughout the organization. No easy task, given the sheer volume...
helihub.com
EASA publishes guidelines on noise level measurements for 600kg drones
The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) published guidelines to establish the noise levels of drones below 600 kg, the first proposal world-wide for this, applicable to a wide variety of drone designs including multicopters, fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and powered-lift aircraft. These guidelines aim at providing harmonised procedures to measure...
ZDNet
How Avaya is bringing contact-center functionality to the metaverse
At the GITEX Global conference last week in Dubai, communications hardware and software provider Avaya showcased how its technology can be integrated into a metaverse experience. GITEX has become a premier technology conference across the globe and rivals CES for attendance. Special Feature. How the metaverse will change the future...
salestechstar.com
Startek Named Leader in U.S. ISG Provider Lens Quadrant Report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022
Startek Recognized as a Leader in Social Media CX Services and Rising Star in both AI and Analytics and Work From Home Services in U.S. ISG Provider Lens™ quadrant report on Contact Center – Customer Experience Services 2022. Startek, a global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, today announced...
aiexpress.io
Japanese firms team up to protect connected cars
Ryan is a senior editor at TechForge Media with over a decade of expertise protecting the most recent know-how and interviewing main business figures. He can typically be sighted at tech conferences with a robust espresso in a single hand and a laptop computer within the different. If it is geeky, he’s in all probability into it. Discover him on Twitter: @Gadget_Ry.
ffnews.com
Zego Partners With Synectics Solutions to Automate Fight Against Motor Insurance Fraud
Commercial motor insurer Zego is automating its fraud detection in response to significant recent growth. The company has recently featured in the FT 1000 list of Europe’s fastest-growing companies and the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50. The partnership will enable Zego to rapidly screen all policies with Synectics Solutions’...
Cyber Security Works reveals 13 vulnerabilities have become newly associated with Ransomware
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Cyber Security Works (CSW) latest Ransomware Index Report reveals that 13 vulnerabilities have become newly associated with Ransomware in 2022 Q2 and Q3 taking the overall count to 323 vulnerabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006323/en/ Cyber Security Works (CSW) latest Ransomware Index Report reveals that 13 vulnerabilities have become newly associated with Ransomware in 2022 Q2 and Q3 taking the overall count to 323 vulnerabilities. (Photo: Business Wire)
technologynetworks.com
Navigating the Challenges of a Modern Quality Control Laboratory
The modern quality control (QC) laboratory has advanced significantly in the last 10 years. Fast forward to 2022 and the modern QC laboratory is testing highly complex drug products using a wide range of analytical techniques, instrumentation and software with continually evolving regulations and guidance relating to instrument qualification, software validation and data integrity to protect product quality.
itsecuritywire.com
Intersec introduces Trela, an innovative alert solution for local authorities in addition to FR-Alert, dedicated to risk prevention and management
Intersec supports companies and public institutions in their digital revolution, in the field of public security. The Ministry of the Interior entrusted the company with the deployment of FR-Alert throughout the territory. This new tool makes it possible to send any citizen with a mobile phone an alert related to a nearby risk. Convinced that the local level is synonymous with proximity and trust for all citizens, Intersec wishes to enable local authorities to seize a new prevention and risk management solution to complement the action of the State. and prefectures: Trela.
salestechstar.com
Introducing Incode Workflows For Organizations Seeking To Accelerate Customer Onboarding Experiences and Maximize Conversion
Orchestration made easy with dynamic business workflows. Incode Technologies Inc., the leading provider of world-class identity solutions, continues to disrupt the identity space, now launching Incode Workflows. Built for businesses to provide users with instant, dynamic, and frictionless onboarding experiences, Incode Workflows ramps-up orchestration with the ability to add rule-based conditional logic to user flows. This advanced functionality helps businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level, stopping fraud, and maximizing time to revenue.
satnews.com
Rivada Space Network’s MoU with SpeQtral will develop ultra-secure communications for governments and enterprises
Rivada Space Networks GmbH, a global network company launching a constellation of 600 Low-Earth-Orbit satellites (LEO), has signed a partnership agreement with SpeQtral, an emerging leader in quantum-secure communications systems. Rivada Space’s constellation will enable secure, global connectivity for governments and enterprises. The world is increasingly data-driven, cloud-based and...
salestechstar.com
Codeless AI infrastructure company Pixis enters New Zealand market
Appoints Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager for ANZ to expand rapidly across the region. Pixis, the California-headquartered codeless AI infrastructure company, today announced the onboarding of Dean Vocisano as the Country Manager of Australia & New Zealand citing its expansion into the market. Currently, the Series C funded company provides codeless AI technology for demand generation and marketing optimization to over 200 businesses across the American, MENA and APAC regions.
Comments / 0