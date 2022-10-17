ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
erienewsnow.com

Demand for Warm Coats Increases as Temperatures Decrease

Tuesday's cold weather was a reminder of what's to come in the next few months and why the need for warm clothing is crucial. Lori Krause, the Senior Director of Community Impact for United Way said the need is found inside the classroom for students, "The need continues to grow within our community."
erienewsnow.com

Fenton History Center Hosting Halloween Open House

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Fenton History Center will be hosting a Spooktacular Halloween open house at the end of the month. Janet Wahlberg, President of the Fenton History Center Board of Trustees is a part of the group setting up the event. “Well, we’re trying to...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania Brings Back Bread Box Awards

After two years away because of the pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania brought back its annual Bread Box Awards ceremony. They recognized dozens of schools, individuals, church groups and businesses who organized and hosted fundraisers and food collections over the past year to support the mission of Second Harvest, which feeds people in need through a network of pantries across 11 counties in Northwest Pennsylvania.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Our Local Animal Shelter Is Again Overloaded With Kittens

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Our local animal shelter is again overloaded with kittens, and thus, holding another “pawp-up” adoption this weekend. Last month at this time, the cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society reached capacity. To help make adoption more available, and find...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

New S.R.O. Hopes To Ease Anxiety, Improve School Safety In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to ease anxiety and keep the school safe, Jamestown Public Schools has brought on a new School Resource Officer. While the officer officially took the job earlier this school year, the importance of having a police presence on campus rose to the forefront last week when a local mother spoke out about her son’s continued bullying at Jamestown High School.
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Nonprofit steps in to help St. Patrick Haven temporarily relocate after fire

A local nonprofit is opening its doors to help Saint Patrick’s Haven after a fire destroyed the homeless shelter’s building almost a month ago. Saint Patrick’s Haven has relocated temporarily to the Mental Health Association so it can continue carrying out its mission of serving Erie’s homeless population. After a fire damaged Saint Patrick’s Haven […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Redesign Your Home with Arthur F. Schultz: Giving You the Business

When you walk into Arthur F. Schultz, the options are endless. "We can do everything for your home," said John Blakeslee. From furnishing a living or dining room, to taking your pick from various name-brand kitchen appliances, this longtime Erie business did not start with selling furniture. "My grandfather started...
ERIE, PA
chautauquatoday.com

City of Jamestown Sending New Alert System Information to Households

The City of Jamestown is sending out information this week to every household in the city to sign up for its new alert system. These postcards have information to sign up via online, text, or QR code. Residents can get alerts via text, e-mail, or voice. Residents can sign up alerts for Public Safety, Housing/Neighborhood Updates, Governmental Closures, Utility Service Alerts, Parks and Recreation, Road Closures, City News/Events, and Significant Weather Alerts. Residents can sign up online at www.jamestownny.gov/alerts or sign up via text by texting "Subscribe" to (716) 333-8617.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Warren School District Participates in Operation Safe Stop

The Warren County School District has partnered with PennDOT and local law enforcement to make school bus stops safer. Throughout the morning, local Law enforcement will be watching routes and issuing citations in hopes of educating the public on safe practices surrounding school buses. If convicted of violating the Pennsylvania school bus stopping laws, you could face license suspension, points on you license, or up to a $250 fine.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

“Protecting The Protectors” In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are proposing funding and purchase of a BearCat SWAT vehicle. The idea was first proposed back on October 3 when the council \decided to take a closer look at an armored vehicle for the city’s SWAT team.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Police Identify Man Found Deceased In Downtown Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have identified the man found deceased in Downtown Jamestown this week. Partially decomposed human remains were found by a passerby around noon Monday next to Faust Electric on First Street. Following an autopsy, officers identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr....
JAMESTOWN, NY
WIVB

Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
DUNKIRK, NY
YourErie

Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie

An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Road Crews Concerned With Jamestown’s Municipal Budget Proposal

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Road crews in Jamestown are expressing concerns about next year’s municipal budget, specifically, they’re concerned with the lack of funding for new equipment purchases like salt trucks and snow plows. This week, department heads are reviewing Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s proposed...
JAMESTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy