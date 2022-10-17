Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Demand for Warm Coats Increases as Temperatures Decrease
Tuesday's cold weather was a reminder of what's to come in the next few months and why the need for warm clothing is crucial. Lori Krause, the Senior Director of Community Impact for United Way said the need is found inside the classroom for students, "The need continues to grow within our community."
erienewsnow.com
Fenton History Center Hosting Halloween Open House
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Fenton History Center will be hosting a Spooktacular Halloween open house at the end of the month. Janet Wahlberg, President of the Fenton History Center Board of Trustees is a part of the group setting up the event. “Well, we’re trying to...
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania Brings Back Bread Box Awards
After two years away because of the pandemic, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania brought back its annual Bread Box Awards ceremony. They recognized dozens of schools, individuals, church groups and businesses who organized and hosted fundraisers and food collections over the past year to support the mission of Second Harvest, which feeds people in need through a network of pantries across 11 counties in Northwest Pennsylvania.
erienewsnow.com
Our Local Animal Shelter Is Again Overloaded With Kittens
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Our local animal shelter is again overloaded with kittens, and thus, holding another “pawp-up” adoption this weekend. Last month at this time, the cat colony at the Chautauqua County Humane Society reached capacity. To help make adoption more available, and find...
erienewsnow.com
Erie County Department of Health Reports 10 Cases of Monekypox in the County
The Erie County Department of Health has announced that there have been no new cases of monkeypox in Erie County since the first week of September. The total number of cases in the county since July 2022 remains 10. The Erie County Department of Health said while the number of...
Local flower shop hands out bouquets to residents for Petal It Forward Day
The floral industry has a fun way of giving back to the community. Wednesday, Oct. 19, was Petal It Forward Day across the country. Loeffler’s Flower Shop in Meadville passed out 60 bouquets of fresh flowers to random people in both Meadville and Linesville. The owner said flowers reduce stress and anxiety and promote happiness […]
erienewsnow.com
Jamestown’s Answer To Homelessness This Winter
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Western New York has seen its first snowfall of the season this week, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown are trying to figure out what to do with the homeless population locally. Lawmakers are working with homeless shelters, resource providers, local churches,...
erienewsnow.com
New S.R.O. Hopes To Ease Anxiety, Improve School Safety In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – In an effort to ease anxiety and keep the school safe, Jamestown Public Schools has brought on a new School Resource Officer. While the officer officially took the job earlier this school year, the importance of having a police presence on campus rose to the forefront last week when a local mother spoke out about her son’s continued bullying at Jamestown High School.
Nonprofit steps in to help St. Patrick Haven temporarily relocate after fire
A local nonprofit is opening its doors to help Saint Patrick’s Haven after a fire destroyed the homeless shelter’s building almost a month ago. Saint Patrick’s Haven has relocated temporarily to the Mental Health Association so it can continue carrying out its mission of serving Erie’s homeless population. After a fire damaged Saint Patrick’s Haven […]
erienewsnow.com
Redesign Your Home with Arthur F. Schultz: Giving You the Business
When you walk into Arthur F. Schultz, the options are endless. "We can do everything for your home," said John Blakeslee. From furnishing a living or dining room, to taking your pick from various name-brand kitchen appliances, this longtime Erie business did not start with selling furniture. "My grandfather started...
chautauquatoday.com
City of Jamestown Sending New Alert System Information to Households
The City of Jamestown is sending out information this week to every household in the city to sign up for its new alert system. These postcards have information to sign up via online, text, or QR code. Residents can get alerts via text, e-mail, or voice. Residents can sign up alerts for Public Safety, Housing/Neighborhood Updates, Governmental Closures, Utility Service Alerts, Parks and Recreation, Road Closures, City News/Events, and Significant Weather Alerts. Residents can sign up online at www.jamestownny.gov/alerts or sign up via text by texting "Subscribe" to (716) 333-8617.
erienewsnow.com
Warren School District Participates in Operation Safe Stop
The Warren County School District has partnered with PennDOT and local law enforcement to make school bus stops safer. Throughout the morning, local Law enforcement will be watching routes and issuing citations in hopes of educating the public on safe practices surrounding school buses. If convicted of violating the Pennsylvania school bus stopping laws, you could face license suspension, points on you license, or up to a $250 fine.
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown Police said Monday that they recovered a body in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. The body is described as a white male. The Chautauqua County Forensic Investigation Unit and the Chautauqua County Coroner are assisting with the ongoing investigation. It is considered to be […]
erienewsnow.com
Director of Erie County Department of Health Says COVID-19 Cases Are Trending Up
Erin Mrenak, Director of the Erie County Department of Health is confirming what Erie News Now first reported. COVID-19 virus shed in the stools of local residents who have the illness are showing up in tests of the community's wastewater. What the data shows signals a spike in cases and...
erienewsnow.com
“Protecting The Protectors” In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are proposing funding and purchase of a BearCat SWAT vehicle. The idea was first proposed back on October 3 when the council \decided to take a closer look at an armored vehicle for the city’s SWAT team.
erienewsnow.com
Police Identify Man Found Deceased In Downtown Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police have identified the man found deceased in Downtown Jamestown this week. Partially decomposed human remains were found by a passerby around noon Monday next to Faust Electric on First Street. Following an autopsy, officers identified the man as 51-year-old Clarence Kelwaski Jr....
WIVB
Dunkirk family joins Sweet Buffalo on News 4 at 7
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In late January 2022, 38-year-old Jose Carmona of Dunkirk became infected with COVID-19. After a months long ordeal with multiple visits to hospitals, Carmona passed away, leaving behind a wife and six children. On Monday, his family, including his wife Meagan joined News 4 at...
Family members, community hold observance for Jose Roserio on fourth anniversary of his death
Community and family members held an observance of the death of Jose Roserio who was shot and killed in 2018. They met at Burton Park on East 39th Street to observe the 4th anniversary of his murder. The 18-year-old was found with a gunshot wound to his chest and later died of those wounds on […]
Police investigate explosion at multi-unit home on Poplar Street in Erie
An explosion blew out an entryway to a west Erie apartment house Tuesday evening. Erie Police are investigating the explosion that occurred outside a residence in the 900 block of Poplar Street. Detectives are working to figure out what kind of device was detonated. No one was injured, however, at least one person was inside […]
erienewsnow.com
Road Crews Concerned With Jamestown’s Municipal Budget Proposal
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Road crews in Jamestown are expressing concerns about next year’s municipal budget, specifically, they’re concerned with the lack of funding for new equipment purchases like salt trucks and snow plows. This week, department heads are reviewing Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s proposed...
