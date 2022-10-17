Read full article on original website
KATV
'It's heartbreaking:' Desha County residents upset over polling location change
MCGEHEE (KATV) — With election day three weeks away, many voters in Desha County are very upset the election board for changing polling locations. A local community advocate, Onie Norman told KATV this decision is forcing those voters to travel further to cast their vote. According to Norman, she...
deltadailynews.com
Details Revealed About Suspect in Officer Involved Shooting
State officials have released information regarding the suspect authorities have in custody relating to the shooting death of Investigator Myiesha Stewart of the Greenville Police Department. Kamarcus Charles has been arrested and charged with capital murder, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Charles was previously being treated at...
arkadelphian.com
Crash claims life of Fordyce woman
A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
Community of Pine Bluff mourns former chancellor emeritus
The Pine Bluff community is remembering a man they called a beacon of hope after the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff announced former Chancellor Emeritus Dr. Lawrence Davis Jr. passed away Saturday at the age of 85
KATV
After eight-year hiatus, Smoke on the Water to return to a new location in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Organizers with Smoke on the Water Productions announced Monday that its namesake grilling competition is returning to its birthplace city of Pine Bluff after an eight-year hiatus. Though it is making a return to Pine Bluff on Friday and Saturday, it won't be returning to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Council votes to shut down campground located just off Prairie Street
The Stuttgart City Council voted unanimously to shut down a campground area located just off Prairie Street during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting. Alderman David Leech was absent from the meeting. The council heard from resident Curtis Book about a campground located near the intersection of Prairie and 10th...
Arkansas State Police investigating homicide in downtown Stuttgart
Officials with the Arkansas State Police are investigating after the body of a 27-year-old man was found in a downtown alleyway.
Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus
PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. The university announced that he passed away on Saturday...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
State police investigating weekend homicide in Stuttgart alleyway
The Stuttgart Police Department has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division take charge of the investigation of the death of 27-year-old Dalton Smith. Smith’s body was found in an alleyway behind 1108 S. Grand St. in Stuttgart shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a statement issued by state police.
KATV
Super 1 Foods location in Pine Bluff to close due to 'serious staffing issues'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Wednesday that one of their Pine Bluff locations of Super 1 Foods would be closing at the beginning of November due to "serious staffing issues and the building's lease expiring." BGC, which operates more than 200 stores across four states, said...
KATV
Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate
(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
Police: 3 people found dead inside two separate vehicles Monday in Pine Bluff
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Pine Bluff police are investigating after two people were found dead inside a car at one location Monday, and a third body was found in another vehicle only hours later. Investigators say the first two bodies were found in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jefferson Regional Hospital around 6 […]
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Riceland Foods Foundation makes donation to Museum of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart
STUTTGART, Ark. – Kevin McGilton, Executive Director of the Riceland Foods Foundation, recently presented a $2,000 check to Fara Foster, the new Executive Director of the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie on behalf of the foundation. “Preserving our history and telling the stories of the people who were...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart throttles Cave City 35-7 on homecoming night
It was a happy homecoming in Stuttgart on Friday night as the Stuttgart Ricebirds picked up their second conference win of the season. The Birds hosted Cave City, cruising past the outclassed Cavemen by a final score of 35-7. Stuttgart received big nights from Cedric Hawkins as well as Deontae...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Emma Banks named Stuttgart’s 2022 Homecoming Queen
Stuttgart High School’s homecoming coronation ceremony took place Friday, Oct. 14 prior to the homecoming parade on Main Street through downtown Stuttgart. The court was also recognized prior to Stuttgart’s homecoming game. Emma Banks was chosen as the 2022 SHS Homecoming Queen and she was escorted on the...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Harvest Church hosts annual ‘Great Pumpkin Patch’
Stuttgart Harvest Church hosted its annual fall festival, The Great Pumpkin Patch, on Saturday, Oct. 8 as its latest effort to serve the Stuttgart Community. Church leaders and event organizers said approximately 1,000 people visited the pumpkin patch this year. The event offered free fall activities for families. Activities included...
