ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
deltadailynews.com

Details Revealed About Suspect in Officer Involved Shooting

State officials have released information regarding the suspect authorities have in custody relating to the shooting death of Investigator Myiesha Stewart of the Greenville Police Department. Kamarcus Charles has been arrested and charged with capital murder, according to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety. Charles was previously being treated at...
GREENVILLE, MS
arkadelphian.com

Crash claims life of Fordyce woman

A Dallas County woman was killed Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident, Arkansas State Police said. Ray Evelyn Moore, 74, of Fordyce, died as a result of the accident, which happened at 11:36 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Moore was traveling south on U.S. Highway 79 in rural Cleveland County in...
FORDYCE, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Council votes to shut down campground located just off Prairie Street

The Stuttgart City Council voted unanimously to shut down a campground area located just off Prairie Street during Tuesday night’s regular council meeting. Alderman David Leech was absent from the meeting. The council heard from resident Curtis Book about a campground located near the intersection of Prairie and 10th...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Arkansans remember former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The community of Pine Bluff, as well as students, and staff at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff have been in mourning after the death of former UAPB Chancellor Emeritus, Dr. Lawrence A. Davis, Jr. The university announced that he passed away on Saturday...
PINE BLUFF, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

State police investigating weekend homicide in Stuttgart alleyway

The Stuttgart Police Department has requested the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division take charge of the investigation of the death of 27-year-old Dalton Smith. Smith’s body was found in an alleyway behind 1108 S. Grand St. in Stuttgart shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to a statement issued by state police.
STUTTGART, AR
KATV

Body found in Stuttgart alleyway, Arkansas State Police investigate

(Little Rock, KATV) — The Arkansas State Police are investigating the body of a man 27-year-old man found in Stuttgart Arkansas. According to reports, local police found the body in a downtown alleyway behind a residence behind 1108 South Grand Street shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday morning. The 27-year-old...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart throttles Cave City 35-7 on homecoming night

It was a happy homecoming in Stuttgart on Friday night as the Stuttgart Ricebirds picked up their second conference win of the season. The Birds hosted Cave City, cruising past the outclassed Cavemen by a final score of 35-7. Stuttgart received big nights from Cedric Hawkins as well as Deontae...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Emma Banks named Stuttgart’s 2022 Homecoming Queen

Stuttgart High School’s homecoming coronation ceremony took place Friday, Oct. 14 prior to the homecoming parade on Main Street through downtown Stuttgart. The court was also recognized prior to Stuttgart’s homecoming game. Emma Banks was chosen as the 2022 SHS Homecoming Queen and she was escorted on the...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Harvest Church hosts annual ‘Great Pumpkin Patch’

Stuttgart Harvest Church hosted its annual fall festival, The Great Pumpkin Patch, on Saturday, Oct. 8 as its latest effort to serve the Stuttgart Community. Church leaders and event organizers said approximately 1,000 people visited the pumpkin patch this year. The event offered free fall activities for families. Activities included...
STUTTGART, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy