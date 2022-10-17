Read full article on original website
Related
WTRF
WVU swimming trio earns Big 12 recognition
Both TCU and West Virginia earned Big 12 Swimming and Diving honors this week as each team had three athletes win awards. West Virginia began its season at home with William Mullen (Men’s Swimmer), Jacqueline McCutchan (Women’s Swimmer) and Mia Cheatwood (Women’s Newcomer) earning the Mountaineers’ first awards this season. TCU swept the diving awards as David Ekdahl (Men’s Diver) and Anna Kwong (Women’s Diver) each broke school records to bring home TCU’s first Big 12 Divers of the Week awards for the season, while Max Burman obtained the Men’s Newcomer of the Week.
morgantownmag.com
Time to Trounce Texas Tech
It’s been too long since the Mountaineers beat the Red Raiders. The Mountaineers face the Red Raiders at Texas Tech’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday. The two teams first met in the 1938 Sun Bowl, where WVU prevailed. They didn’t meet again until 2012 and, in the 11 games they’ve played in total, WVU has managed a 6–5 edge. But the Mountaineers lost the last three games—a win is long overdue. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern time, 2 p.m. Central, and the game airs on FS1.
WTRF
WVU golf wraps up Big 12 Match Play Championship
The West Virginia University golf team wrapped up competition at the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas, on Wednesday. In the morning session against Baylor on Wednesday, senior Trent Tipton defeated Luke Dossey, 3&2, and junior Jackson Davenport downed Jonas Appel, 3&2. Sophomore Max Green tied Johnny Keefer. The Mountaineers lost a close 3-2-1 match to the Bears.
WTRF
Keys to the Game: Win the turnover battle against Texas Tech
Finally, the bounces went the Mountaineers’ way and they took advantage of them to pick up a huge win over Baylor. How do they keep that moving forward as they face Texas Tech?. Let’s start in the defensive backfield where, despite the win, they still allowed the Bears to...
WTRF
West Virginia begins final regular-season Road Trip at OSU
The West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its final road trip of the regular season, traveling to Stillwater, Oklahoma, to take on Oklahoma State on Thursday, Oct. 20. Kickoff at Neal Patterson Stadium is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Thursday’s match will be broadcast live on Big 12...
WTRF
West Virginia Falls to Kansas in Four
The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas in four sets to conclude a two-match homestand at the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Fifth-year senior outside hitter Adrian Ell earned her third triple-double of the campaign, tallying 18 kills, 19 assists and 14 digs. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native’s 18 kills were good enough to lead the match.
WTRF
JMU’s late equalizer forces draw with WVU
Crooks scores third of the season, but JMU steals a point from the Mountaineers. West Virginia men’s soccer dropped points on Wednesday after James Madison scored a late game-tying goal to force a 1-1 draw. The Mountaineers are in a different mood than what they felt after their last...
WTRF
Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
WTRF
Mountaineers Look to Keep Offense Rolling at JMU
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to James Madison for a Sun Belt Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the action with live stats, courtesy of jmusports.com....
WTRF
Brown’s keys to victory vs. Baylor ring true to WVU this season
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In the days leading up to kickoff between West Virginia and Baylor Thursday night, head coach Neal Brown believed there were three keys to victory. “The turnover margin, which we won. Who could establish the run game, which we did. And then, scoring touchdowns in the red zone, which we did good enough,” said the head coach.
WTRF
West Virginia moves to No. 28 in week five of Coaches’ Poll
The West Virginia University cross country team is ranked No. 28 in the 2022 Week Five Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCA) this week. This is the first time WVU has been ranked No....
WTRF
Dromers claims Sun Belt Conference honor
Redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Dromers scored two goals in WVU’s 3-3 draw against No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15. The Steensel, Netherlands, native...
WTRF
Tony Mathis, Casey Legg earn Big 12 Player of the Week honors
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two West Virginia football players have earned Big 12 Player of the Week honors from the conference following the Mountaineers’ thrilling 43-40 victory over Baylor Thursday night at Milan Puskar Stadium. Redshirt sophomore running back Tony Mathis Jr. has been named Co-Offensive Player of the...
WTRF
Mountaineers Travel to Blacksburg for ITA Regionals
The West Virginia University tennis team travels to Blacksburg, Virginia for the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Women’s Atlantic Regional from October 20-24. This year’s regional is hosted by Virginia Tech, with all matches taking place at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center. Draws and tentative schedules will be posted and updated to the ITA website. A live feed will be provided for both indoor and outdoor matches here.
WTRF
Women’s basketball mini-packs and single-game tickets on sale
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Two mini-packages and single-game tickets for the 2022-23 West Virginia University women’s basketball season are now on sale through the Mountaineer Ticket Office. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting WVUGAME.com, calling 1-800-WVU GAME or visiting the Mountaineer Ticket Office located at the Gold Gate of...
WTRF
Three named to Lombardi Award midseason update
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Three West Virginia University football players remain on the midseason update of the Lombardi Award Watch List. All three are also Mountain State natives. Defensive lineman Dante Stills (Fairmont), and offensive lineman Zach Frazier (Fairmont) and Wyatt Milum (Kenova) are still in the running for the...
WTRF
WVU moves up to second in Mid-Atlantic Region
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University cross country team moved up to second in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the 2022 Women’s Cross Country Regional Coaches’ Rankings, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this week. The Mountaineers moved up...
WTRF
Schoonover named a finalist for 2022 Armed Forces Merit Award
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A 2017 graduate of Moorefield High School in Hardy County, West Virginia, Wil Schoonover traded his football, wrestling, and baseball uniforms for a U.S. Army uniform after graduating. Schoonover, now a senior linebacker on the West Virginia University football team, served three years in the Army.
morgantownmag.com
New Sports Facilities Coming at UHS
You can donate time or cash to help make the UHS Sports Complex a reality. For almost 100 years, University High School students participating in spring sports have had to travel to off-site locations for practices and games. Today, UHS spring-sport athletes drive 20 to 30 minutes on the interstate to practice on off-site fields. In addition to being a significant inconvenience for players and coaches, it’s an ongoing safety concern for administration and parents. It also negatively affects the number of students participating in spring sports.
’80s themed, family-friendly arcade opens in Fairmont
If you're looking for a new weekend activity, a new arcade has opened in Fairmont.
Comments / 0