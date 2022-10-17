Read full article on original website
Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas
Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
Riceland Foods Foundation makes donation to Museum of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart
STUTTGART, Ark. – Kevin McGilton, Executive Director of the Riceland Foods Foundation, recently presented a $2,000 check to Fara Foster, the new Executive Director of the Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie on behalf of the foundation. “Preserving our history and telling the stories of the people who were...
Hundreds gather to spread and celebrate love at 10th Central Arkansas Pride Festival
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Rainbows weren't just in the sky on Saturday, but all over the streets of North Little Rock as hundreds of people gathered in Argenta for the 10th Central Arkansas Pride Festival. "It just feels good to be free. It feels good to live in...
Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary comes back to Little Rock
The Central Arkansas Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary fundraiser is coming back to Little Rock.
Little Rock Zoo taking votes for new tiger cub names
The time has come to name the Little Rock Zoo’s tiger cubs before the three sisters make their public debut.
Arkansas State Fair livestock competitors relay the struggle of gearing up for the competition
The Arkansas State Fair is back in full swing this weekend with plenty of rides, food, and something that makes come livestock competitors work harder than they have before.
The Supernatural State – North Little Rock Heritage Center
A cornerstone of North Little Rock history, and a reminder of what once was.
After eight-year hiatus, Smoke on the Water to return to a new location in Pine Bluff
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Organizers with Smoke on the Water Productions announced Monday that its namesake grilling competition is returning to its birthplace city of Pine Bluff after an eight-year hiatus. Though it is making a return to Pine Bluff on Friday and Saturday, it won't be returning to...
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
Emma Banks named Stuttgart’s 2022 Homecoming Queen
Stuttgart High School’s homecoming coronation ceremony took place Friday, Oct. 14 prior to the homecoming parade on Main Street through downtown Stuttgart. The court was also recognized prior to Stuttgart’s homecoming game. Emma Banks was chosen as the 2022 SHS Homecoming Queen and she was escorted on the...
Record Low Temperatures Wednesday Morning: Little Rock avoids an ‘official’ freeze
Over a dozen record low temperatures were broken Wednesday morning in Arkansas.
Arkansas State Fair update: headlining concert cancelled due to weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Organizers of the Arkansas State Fair are closing the event early out of an abundance of caution due to the thunderstorms in the area. Tonight’s main stage concert, the 90’s Dance Party, was supposed to start at 8:00 p.m. but has been canceled. Refunds or rain checks will be made available […]
Comedian Lewis Black bringing ‘Off the Rails’ show to Robinson Center in Little Rock
Comedian Lewis Black will be coming to the Robinson Center in Little Rock this upcoming April.
Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.
Super 1 Foods location in Pine Bluff to close due to 'serious staffing issues'
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Brookshire Grocery Co. announced Wednesday that one of their Pine Bluff locations of Super 1 Foods would be closing at the beginning of November due to "serious staffing issues and the building's lease expiring." BGC, which operates more than 200 stores across four states, said...
Ride the wind: Arkansas State Fair has new attractions for 2022
What better way to celebrate these crisp early days of fall than by going fast while being thrilled?
Stuttgart throttles Cave City 35-7 on homecoming night
It was a happy homecoming in Stuttgart on Friday night as the Stuttgart Ricebirds picked up their second conference win of the season. The Birds hosted Cave City, cruising past the outclassed Cavemen by a final score of 35-7. Stuttgart received big nights from Cedric Hawkins as well as Deontae...
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Chilly this afternoon and cold tonight, but a warm up is coming
With a sunny sky this afternoon it will not warm up a whole lot, but it will get warmer than Tuesday afternoon go. Little Rock will top out at 59°. Tonight will be cold, but not as cold as last night. Temperatures will be warming up Thursday and Friday...
Family Health: Arkansas woman finds blessings of motherhood after winning cancer fight
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Central Arkansas woman is counting her blessings in more ways than you can imagine. Barbie Jones was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma almost a decade ago. The diagnosis put her life and dreams on hold of becoming a foster parent. But the years flew...
