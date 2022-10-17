Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 21 HOURS AGO