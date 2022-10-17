ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Back by Popular Demand GloWild at the Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas

Get ready for GloWILD back by popular demand at the Little Rock Zoo beginning Nov. 3, and running until Jan. 3, 2023. GloWILD is a fun outdoor exhibit that features dozens of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns of larger-than-life wildlife, flowers, arctic winter scenes, and this year Dinosaurs in one of the nation's largest interactive light festivals. Children and adults will be amazed at the animatronic dinosaurs, dinosaur exhibits, fossil replicas, and more.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Emma Banks named Stuttgart’s 2022 Homecoming Queen

Stuttgart High School’s homecoming coronation ceremony took place Friday, Oct. 14 prior to the homecoming parade on Main Street through downtown Stuttgart. The court was also recognized prior to Stuttgart’s homecoming game. Emma Banks was chosen as the 2022 SHS Homecoming Queen and she was escorted on the...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart throttles Cave City 35-7 on homecoming night

It was a happy homecoming in Stuttgart on Friday night as the Stuttgart Ricebirds picked up their second conference win of the season. The Birds hosted Cave City, cruising past the outclassed Cavemen by a final score of 35-7. Stuttgart received big nights from Cedric Hawkins as well as Deontae...
STUTTGART, AR

