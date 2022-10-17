ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, AL

Comments / 3

Cynthia B Senn
4d ago

I so agree 100% Trowbridge has been a wonderful asset to the florence area no one could pass by without walking an enjoying a sweet treat are a famous an delicious sandwich my first visit to Trowbridge was in 1967 I was 4 years old in 59 now I grew up in florence an til this day it is my all time favorite I still but Trowbridge pimento & cheese by the container no one in the world ma I especially it any better than my Trowbridge I hope it stand another 105 I love all of you an your the best at what you do so please continue you always be # 1 here we all love our throwbridge continue 😀 ❤️ 😊 💙

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Canebrake Witches Ride takes flight this weekend

ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - All you witchy women and warlocks gather ‘round, now! The Canebrake Witches Ride is taking flight yet again!. Bicycles and golf carts are a bit more reliable than broomsticks, that’s why these witches are riding around the neighborhood to throw out candy to the little ones and raise money for the Pink Elephant Project.
ATHENS, AL
theflorala.com

UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history

Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
FLORENCE, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Pet of the week Oct. 19

Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Toney Volunteer Fire responds to fire at corn field

Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue reports responded to a fire involving a corn field in the 800 block of Monroe Nunley Road. About 15 acres burned. No injuries were reported. Volunteer departments from Bobo and Hazel Green also responded.
TONEY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter

If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
Hartselle Enquirer

Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows

Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

3 charged after Florence search finds fentanyl pills, pot, guns

Three men were arrested Thursday after a drug raid in Florence. Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents searched a residence in the 300 block of Hawthorne Street, saying they found fentanyl pills, marijuana, multiple handguns, scales and packaging used for fentanyl pills. Agents said they found about 70 pills, according...
FLORENCE, AL
mynwapaper.com

Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6

Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
MARION COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy