Read full article on original website
Cynthia B Senn
4d ago
I so agree 100% Trowbridge has been a wonderful asset to the florence area no one could pass by without walking an enjoying a sweet treat are a famous an delicious sandwich my first visit to Trowbridge was in 1967 I was 4 years old in 59 now I grew up in florence an til this day it is my all time favorite I still but Trowbridge pimento & cheese by the container no one in the world ma I especially it any better than my Trowbridge I hope it stand another 105 I love all of you an your the best at what you do so please continue you always be # 1 here we all love our throwbridge continue 😀 ❤️ 😊 💙
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WAFF
Canebrake Witches Ride takes flight this weekend
ATHENS, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - All you witchy women and warlocks gather ‘round, now! The Canebrake Witches Ride is taking flight yet again!. Bicycles and golf carts are a bit more reliable than broomsticks, that’s why these witches are riding around the neighborhood to throw out candy to the little ones and raise money for the Pink Elephant Project.
Franklin County Times
Cornhole captivation: Russellville family plays competitively across the nation
For the past two and half years, playing cornhole has been a favorite pastime of Amber Fretwell and her husband, Shane. It’s gone from a casual, occasional family game to something much bigger. Once upon a time, the Fretwells had played cornhole in the backyard but had never been...
theflorala.com
UNA’s ghosts remind Florence of its history
Having been in the Florence area since 1855, UNA is destined to be subject to a rich folklore regarding the supernatural. Whether it was offhandedly mentioned in a campus tour or used as an excuse for faulty lighting, most students have heard about the ghosts that roam the halls of many UNA buildings. UNA has history etched into nearly every wall and stone.
Hartselle Enquirer
Pet of the week Oct. 19
Marlay is a boxer mix. She came to the shelter as a stray and never reclaimed. She is so happy to get outside and run. Her adoption fee is $110. Meet Marlay and her friends at the Morgan County Animal Shelter at 1314 Industrial Drive in Hartselle.
WAAY-TV
Toney Volunteer Fire responds to fire at corn field
Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue reports responded to a fire involving a corn field in the 800 block of Monroe Nunley Road. About 15 acres burned. No injuries were reported. Volunteer departments from Bobo and Hazel Green also responded.
Hartselle Enquirer
Giant steel cross to be built on Alabama 67, plans to finish by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
WAAY-TV
City of Madison looking into new funding agreement; possible annexation of Clift Farm Publix
City of Madison leaders met Wednesday in a special session to discuss the city's finances. The city is looking into a new funding agreement to replace the current one adopted in 2018. The city's attorney and financial advisor laid out details of the new potential financial agreement in the work...
Hartselle Enquirer
Local youth shine during Alabama National Fair livestock shows
Makenzie Hornbuckle of Morgan County exhibited the Hereford Reserve Champion Breeding Heifer during the Alabama National Fair Beef Cattle Show Oct. 9 in Montgomery. The Alabama Farmers Federation and Alfa Insurance sponsor the contest, where students’ animals are judged on structure, soundness and strength. Hornbuckle is pictured with Federation President Jimmy Parnell.
Harvest man killed in Limestone County motorcycle crash
The crash took the life of a 21-year-old from Harvest.
Incarcerated Alabama woman found with fentanyl in ‘concealed’ location
Deputies claim the fentanyl was not found during Hensley's arrest "due to the location in which the substance was concealed" on her person.
This small Alabama town teaches English to immigrant children in new way with amazing results
As part of an exercise to help the class learn English, a third grader pulled a block from a Jenga tower and read aloud a question written on one side. “Where,” the boy read, then slowly sounded out the other words: “Where would you like to visit?”
WAAY-TV
3 charged after Florence search finds fentanyl pills, pot, guns
Three men were arrested Thursday after a drug raid in Florence. Lauderdale County Drug Task Force agents searched a residence in the 300 block of Hawthorne Street, saying they found fentanyl pills, marijuana, multiple handguns, scales and packaging used for fentanyl pills. Agents said they found about 70 pills, according...
5 injured after seven-vehicle crash, I-565 EB shuts down for hours
All Eastbound lanes of Interstate 565 were completely shut down Thursday morning after a major wreck near Exit 1 and Mooresville.
Police: Two pounds of methamphetamine found in Madison
Around two pounds of methamphetamine were found by Madison Police during a home search on Friday.
Law enforcement officials find 70 fentanyl pills, firearms in home search
Three people were arrested after police say multiple drugs and guns were found during a home search.
mynwapaper.com
Drive-through food banks will be available Nov. 3, Nov. 8 and Dec. 6
Marion County SNAP-Ed in partnership with the West Alabama Food Bank will provide free food—including fresh fruits and vegetables, meats, cheeses, breads and more—to 175 families at drive-through food banks on three more occasions this year, including once more in Bear Creek. Nov. 3, Guin National Guard Armory.
Toxicology: Alabama school bus driver was under the influence of multiple drugs
Toxicology results have been released for a former school bus driver facing a DUI charge and dozens of reckless driving charges.
WAFF
Decatur City Schools bus driver, parent altercation leads to investigation
Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional. Convicted murderer killed in Limestone Co. Correctional.
DCS: Decatur parent, bus driver get into altercation during drop-off
An altercation between a school bus driver and a parent caught the attention of local law enforcement on Wednesday.
Animal rights advocates meet with Red Bay city council
Members of Save Our Strays, a local animal rights and protection organization, have begun attending city council meetings across Franklin County.
Comments / 3