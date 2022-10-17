Read full article on original website
Cameron Herald
Haber Wealth Management Ribbon Cutting
Haber Wealth Management opened their new branch in Cameron on Sept. 30 with an explosion of balloons, food, wine and live music with sounds from South 77 Band who opened for the amazing Texas Jamm Band! What a way to bring a new business in to downtown Cameron. Tricia Carter Wood purchased the historic Old School Building at 210 N Houston. She brought it back to life as her Cameron branch with beautifully renovated offices. In addition, the back of the building now is the home for Amy Cakes. Her team is dedicated to providing investment management and strategic wealth planning for all your retirement needs. Simply put, they strive to be their client’s loyal advisor. Haber Wealth Management Group does this with the highest levels of integrity and respect while always collaborating using a team approach. Offices located at 210 N Houston.
Milam County deputy shot at mental health call
On October 19, 2022, at approximately 2 p.m., The Milam County Sheriff’s Office’s Mental Health Deputy, Samuel Ferguson IV, was working with the Central Counties Services’ Mobile Crisis Outreach Team (MCOT) to conduct a mental health assessment on an individual who was experiencing a mental health crisis in the 100 Block of Inwood Drive, just west of the City of Rockdale.
County Commissioners extend burn ban
Milam County Commissioners approved continuing the burn ban among other topics on Monday. The burn ban went into effect as of last Friday but needed formal approval from the court. Commissioners also approved the appointment of Kyle Barrett to the Milam County Historical Commission along with a resolution to donate a double-axle, military surplus small animal transport trailer to Milam Touch of Love.
