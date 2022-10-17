Read full article on original website
Indianapolis faces a 'public safety crisis.' Cyndi Carrasco says Ryan Mears is the problem.
That statement, likely uttered by others in Indianapolis amid a recent surge in homicides, is the main argument driving Cyndi Carrasco’s run as the Republican candidate for Marion County Prosecutor. And it’s likely a belief held by the police organizations, like the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police and the Indiana State Police Alliance, that have endorsed her over her Democrat opponent and incumbent Ryan Mears.
Kokomo man appeals murder conviction
Oct. 20—A Kokomo man convicted of murder and sentenced to 55 years in prison is appealing both. William Mealer, 29, through his attorney Eric Grzegorski, filed a brief with the Court of Appeals of Indiana last week arguing that the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to rebut Mealer's self-defense claim.
