That statement, likely uttered by others in Indianapolis amid a recent surge in homicides, is the main argument driving Cyndi Carrasco’s run as the Republican candidate for Marion County Prosecutor. And it’s likely a belief held by the police organizations, like the Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police and the Indiana State Police Alliance, that have endorsed her over her Democrat opponent and incumbent Ryan Mears.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 5 HOURS AGO