Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Add some gold and purple to your Northeast Ohio fall flower lineup

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Imagine a salesperson knocks on your door, and instead of selling cable subscriptions or windows, says, “I noticed your garden is looking a little boring now, and I have an offer you can’t refuse. I can sell you two perfectly paired plants that will add beautiful drifts of gold and purple to your Northeast Ohio fall flower garden.” With a flourish, the salesperson displays a photo matching this description.
4 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local businesses. Cupcake lovers should check out this place on the eastside. Their cupcakes are baked fresh every day and covered in their house-made buttercream. You can find delicious flavors like champagne & raspberry, tiramisu, chocolate caramel mousse cheesecake, pumpkin creme brulee, and more. The shop also has wonderful macarons and cookies. If you're in need of a wedding cake, the bakery also makes beautiful (and delicious) three-tiered cakes.
CLEVELAND, OH

