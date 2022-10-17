Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Elevance Health's $1.6B Q3
Elevance Health took in $1.6 billion in net income for the third quarter and raised its earnings outlook for the rest of the year, according to the company's earnings report published Oct. 19. "Broad based momentum across Elevance Health continued in the third quarter, driven by the focused execution of...
Stimulus Check Update: Who's Eligible for Fresh Rounds of $1,400 Payments From Biden Administration?
There is good news for those looking for the chance of receiving another $1,400 stimulus check from the federal government. Beyond the three smaller stimulus checks we are aware of and which will be arriving soon, it appears that other such payments will be made as part of the three remaining Child Tax Credit stimulus checks.
CNET
Social Security Payments in October: When Is Your Money Coming?
All but one of the Social Security payments for October have been sent to beneficiaries. And while you won't see a benefits increase on your check this month or for the rest of 2022, you can expect a higher amount on your checks starting in 2023. Those who receive Supplemental Security Income will see an increase starting in December. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
beckerspayer.com
Banner|Aetna is trying to simplify medical bills for patients
Banner|Aetna, a joint venture between Phoenix-based Banner Health and Aetna, is introducing a "frictionless" billing process designed to reduce confusion for patients. According to an Oct. 20 news release, the new billing process integrates charges from providers with coverage and payment information from insurers. The integrated bill is designed to "serve as a single source of truth" for patients understanding their medical bills.
beckerspayer.com
Some payers leaving 'money on the table' for radiology services: Study
Payer-negotiated prices for radiology services can vary widely, even within the same hospital, a study published Oct. 18 in Radiology found. The study, authored by researchers from East Lansing-based Michigan State University, New Haven, Conn.-based Yale University and Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University, used price transparency data to compare the highest and lowest negotiated payment rates for 13 shoppable radiation services.
beckerspayer.com
How traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage enrollees chose their plans
Nearly a third of beneficiaries said they chose traditional Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan with the help of an insurance broker, according to the Commonwealth Fund's "2022 Biennial Health Insurance" survey released Oct. 17. The survey firm SSRS asked 1,605 adults 65 and older who were enrolled in Medicare...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Health Intelligence taps chief growth officer
Blue Health Intelligence, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's data analysis affiliate, has named Matt Siegel as chief growth officer. Mr. Siegel will be responsible for defining the vision of Blue Health Intelligence's customer success and growth, according to an Oct. 19 news release. He will also manage account strategy and innovation to deliver on the company's mission of advancing the Blue Cross Blue Shield System's priorities through advanced analytics and actionable insights.
beckerspayer.com
How AHIP wants to improve demographic data: 5 things to know
In a letter to HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra and Management and Budget Office Director Shalanda Young, AHIP explained its vision for how demographic data can be improved and standardized across the healthcare system. Five things to know about the association's recommendations for improving demographic data:. Current challenges with demographic data...
beckerspayer.com
Centivo names chief marketing officer
Centivo, a self-funded health plan provider, has named Jim Gallagher chief marketing officer. Mr. Gallagher will be responsible for all marketing and sales operations at the company, according to an Oct. 18 news release. Previously, he was vice president of marketing, product strategy and administration at Point32Health, the parent company...
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare names CEO of California market
UnitedHealthcare has named Steve Cain as CEO of its California market. "I'm both excited and humbled to have the opportunity to become the CEO for the California market for UnitedHealthcare," Mr. Cain wrote Oct. 19 on LinkedIn. "We have an amazing team and I look forward to continuing our mission of helping Californian's live a healthier life!"
beckerspayer.com
BCBS Tennessee names director of market strategy
BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee has promoted Aaron Shimel to director of market strategy. Mr. Shimel will lead a 15-person team around market research and strategy, campaign analytics and advertising, according to a Sept. 19 news release. He has been with the company for nine years.
beckerspayer.com
Cambia Health Solutions names chief medical officer
Cambia Health Solutions has named Donna Milavetz, MD, as chief medical officer. She will lead clinical strategy and policy, program design and quality outcomes across the organization, according to an Oct. 18 news release. Cambia is the parent company of Regence, which operates the BCBS affiliates in Idaho, Oregon, Utah...
beckerspayer.com
Payers prep for the great 2023 shuffle from Medicaid to ACA coverage
The nation's uninsured rate is at a record low thanks in part to continuous Medicaid enrollment since early 2020. But with the federal public health emergency expected to come to a close in 2023, payers are prepping for a major disenrollment of beneficiaries nationwide. "Looking to 2023 and given the...
beckerspayer.com
Blue Cross Blue Shield Association backs digital musculoskeletal care startup
Blue Venture Fund, the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association's venture capital arm, is investing millions in digital musculoskeletal care startup Limber Health. The fund, along with firm Glenview Capital, led an $11 million series A investment in the startup, according to a news release published Oct. 20. As part of...
beckerspayer.com
National Community Pharmacists Association slams Cigna's Express Scripts, Department of Defense, over dropping independent pharmacies from Tricare
The National Community Pharmacists Association is urging the Department of Defense to take action to reinstate the nearly 15,000 community pharmacies dropped from Tricare's network, the group said in an Oct. 19 news release. Tricare's pharmacy network is managed by pharmaceutical benefit manager Express Scripts, owned by Cigna. Beginning Oct....
