ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage

Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Simplemost

A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach

Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
saltwatersportsman.com

The Weird World of Saltwater Hybrids

Spend enough time fishing and an odd catch is inevitable. Maybe it’s a strange, mysterious species. Like expecting to catch whiting when dunking cut squid in the South Carolina surf and instead pulling in a freaky-looking Atlantic cuttlefish. At least we know exactly what an Atlantic cuttlefish is. (Well, maybe after you look it up.)
FLORIDA STATE
marlinmag.com

The Evolution of Wake-Adapted Running Gear in Offshore Fishing Boats

Technology and engineering continue to play a significant role in the advancement of sport-fishing boats. Improvements in those technologies and the many facets of engineering throughout a boat have given us speeds that were unheard of 20 years ago, and it’s not just because we have so much more horsepower. Some of the most obvious benefits are certainly better-riding, better-performing and more-efficient boats of all sizes, thanks to some major developments in hull design as well as the use of modern composite construction materials and their application techniques.
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy