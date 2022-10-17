ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

ClutchPoints

3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit

The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
LOS ANGELES, CA
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ former player calls out Kansas City fanbase

The Kansas City Chiefs are nearly a dynasty when you think about it. They have only won one ring, so I wouldn’t put them there yet, but they are right there in the conversation. Since 2018 the Chiefs have been to the AFC Championship game every year, and the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Royals Review

Royals Rumblings - News for October 19, 2022

In her latest newsletter, Anne Rogers tabs LHP Noah Cameron as a possible breakout player for 2023:. LHP Noah Cameron: Similar to Bowlan, this was Cameron’s first year removed from Tommy John surgery. The Royals selected him in the seventh round last year, got him into rehab, and he was dominant in his first full season of pro ball. The 23-year-old, the club’s No. 28 prospect, struck out 33.6% of batters in Low-A Columbia and then upped that to 41.4% in High-A. He walked just 7.8% in Low-A — and lowered that to 5.5% in High-A. He missed some time with a shoulder issue this summer, so his health is still a question mark. But his 3.56 ERA and ability to pound the zone give him tons of potential moving forward.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Decide To Keep Important Leadership In Place

The St. Louis Cardinals currently find themselves just over a week into their offseason after being eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. Gone are team legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and there’s no official word on what Adam Wainwright‘s plans are for 2023.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

It’s too early to lament the St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader trade

New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is tearing it up in the postseason, but St. Louis Cardinals fans shouldn’t despair over his departure yet. For St. Louis Cardinals fans, the 2022 American League Division Series has felt a lot like the 2020 postseason: a dagger to the heart. While in 2020, former Cardinal Randy Arozarena put on a historic performance to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series, in 2022 Harrison Bader has been a sparkplug for the New York Yankees, hitting three home runs in the ALDS so far.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates as Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge homer in win-or-go-home Game 5

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing their decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon, a day after rain forced the game to be postponed from its originally scheduled Monday night start. The winner will advance to the AL Championship Series to face the Astros. The Yankees put themselves closer to the ALCS with some early long balls from their two best sluggers. Giancarlo Stanton smacked a three-run homer in the first inning, and Aaron Judge made it 4-0 with a solo shot in the second.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Controversial MLB Postseason Complaint Continues To Circulate

With 2022 being the first year of a new MLB postseason format, there have been some mixed reactions. From 2012-2021, excluding the 2020 season in which 16 teams reached the postseason, the format was three division winners and two Wild Card teams per league. The Wild Cards would play each...

