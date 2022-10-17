Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Celebrated Architect Mary Rockwell Hook Experienced Success Regardless of Gender DiscriminationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
As temperatures fall, risk of carbon monoxide poisoning risesEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Architect Mary Elizabeth Jane Colter left her mark in history with the Grand Canyon and Kansas City's Union StationCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
3 people most to blame for Dodgers’ early MLB playoff exit
The Los Angeles Dodgers ran riot during the 2022 MLB regular season, winning 111 games and coasting into the playoffs as the top seed in the National League. Regular season success hasn’t always translated to postseason success for the Dodgers lately, though, and that issue flared up once again, as Los Angeles crashed out of the postseason in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Cubs interested in bringing José Abreu to north side of Chicago
The Chicago Cubs are expected to pursue free-agent first baseman José Abreu this offseason, according to Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. Levine writes that Abreu is "high on [the] list of players the Cubs would like to add in free agency this offseason." Abreu, who will celebrate his...
Yardbarker
White Sox Manager Search Updates: 2 Candidates Impress, Decision Could Come Soon
It will likely be a busy week for the Chicago White Sox regarding their managerial search. So far, the process has not been disappointing, according to reports. Jon Morosi of MLB Network recently provided updates on South Siders' interviews. Morosi states that the White Sox were impressed with the two...
Yankees Remove Ex-Red Sox From Postseason Roster, Find Value Elsewhere
The New York Yankees decided to remove a former member of the Boston Red Sox after he appeared in just one game during the ALDS.
The New York Yankees’ Treatment of Fans Last Night Was an Absolute Disgrace
The New York Yankees, and Major League Baseball, should be embarrassed today. This has nothing to do with the normal criticisms of baseball: pace of play and lack of relatability to younger audiences being chief among them. No, this has to do with the actions between the hours of 7PM...
Dodgers: Mookie Betts Should "Be Embarrassed" According To MLB Analyst
Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts did not show up during the postseason
atozsports.com
Chiefs’ former player calls out Kansas City fanbase
The Kansas City Chiefs are nearly a dynasty when you think about it. They have only won one ring, so I wouldn’t put them there yet, but they are right there in the conversation. Since 2018 the Chiefs have been to the AFC Championship game every year, and the...
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Report: 2 managerial candidates have 'impressed' White Sox in interviews
Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada and Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol have impressed the White Sox in their search for a new manager, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported.
San Diego Padres, Philadelphia Phillies Release NLCS Game 1 Starting Lineups
Here's a look at how the San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will line up for game one of the National League Championship Series Tuesday night at Petco Park in San Diego. Yu Darvish and Zack Wheeler will each take the mound. First pitch is at 8:03 p.m. ET.
Royals Review
Royals Rumblings - News for October 19, 2022
In her latest newsletter, Anne Rogers tabs LHP Noah Cameron as a possible breakout player for 2023:. LHP Noah Cameron: Similar to Bowlan, this was Cameron’s first year removed from Tommy John surgery. The Royals selected him in the seventh round last year, got him into rehab, and he was dominant in his first full season of pro ball. The 23-year-old, the club’s No. 28 prospect, struck out 33.6% of batters in Low-A Columbia and then upped that to 41.4% in High-A. He walked just 7.8% in Low-A — and lowered that to 5.5% in High-A. He missed some time with a shoulder issue this summer, so his health is still a question mark. But his 3.56 ERA and ability to pound the zone give him tons of potential moving forward.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Decide To Keep Important Leadership In Place
The St. Louis Cardinals currently find themselves just over a week into their offseason after being eliminated by the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL Wild Card Series. Gone are team legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, and there’s no official word on what Adam Wainwright‘s plans are for 2023.
It’s too early to lament the St. Louis Cardinals’ Harrison Bader trade
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is tearing it up in the postseason, but St. Louis Cardinals fans shouldn’t despair over his departure yet. For St. Louis Cardinals fans, the 2022 American League Division Series has felt a lot like the 2020 postseason: a dagger to the heart. While in 2020, former Cardinal Randy Arozarena put on a historic performance to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to the World Series, in 2022 Harrison Bader has been a sparkplug for the New York Yankees, hitting three home runs in the ALDS so far.
CBS Sports
Yankees vs. Guardians score: Live updates as Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge homer in win-or-go-home Game 5
The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians are playing their decisive Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Tuesday afternoon, a day after rain forced the game to be postponed from its originally scheduled Monday night start. The winner will advance to the AL Championship Series to face the Astros. The Yankees put themselves closer to the ALCS with some early long balls from their two best sluggers. Giancarlo Stanton smacked a three-run homer in the first inning, and Aaron Judge made it 4-0 with a solo shot in the second.
Yardbarker
Controversial MLB Postseason Complaint Continues To Circulate
With 2022 being the first year of a new MLB postseason format, there have been some mixed reactions. From 2012-2021, excluding the 2020 season in which 16 teams reached the postseason, the format was three division winners and two Wild Card teams per league. The Wild Cards would play each...
Comments / 0