Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Jakub Vrana not expected back anytime soon
Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana isn’t expected to return to the ice anytime soon due to a personal issue that caused him to miss Monday’s game and practice on Tuesday. The club hasn’t specified the reason for Vrana’s absence. He no longer is listed on the roster...
FOX Sports
Danault's overtime goal gives Kings 5-4 win over Red Wings
DETROIT (AP) — Phillip Danault scored 1:12 into overtime for his second goal of the game, and the Los Angeles Kings handed the Detroit Red Wings their first loss with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Danault's winning shot in front hit a defender's skate and bounced into the...
Yardbarker
Evgeny Kuznetsov's suspension should've been 20 games, not one game
I don’t think Evgeny Kuznetsov should be allowed to play another game in the NHL until American Thanksgiving. But the NHL’s Department of Player Safety thinks otherwise. On Tuesday afternoon, the Washington Capitals center was suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs in the face. And I think the punishment is far too lenient.
Zibanejad, Panarin lead Rangers to 6-4 win over Ducks
Mika Zibanejad had two goals and two assists, Artemi Panarin had a goal and three assists, and the New York Rangers beat the Anaheim Ducks 6-4. Vincent Trochek had a goal and an assist, Kaapo Kakko
markerzone.com
THE VANCOUVER CANUCKS' LOCKER ROOM IS REPORTEDLY HEAVILY DIVIDED
Heading into 2022-23, the Vancouver Canucks had high-ish expectations for their team, yet their record-setting start has reached levels previously unsuspected. A team that is pinned up tight against the $82.5 million salary cap, the Canucks have now blown four consecutive multi-goal leads to advance to 0-3-1; the only such team to do so in NHL history.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Red Wings 4 OT – Danault Bails Out Arvidsson
DET – A. Erne (1), Assists: Pius Suter (1), Olli Maatta (2) LAK – G. Vilardi (3), Assists: A. Iafallo (3), D. Doughty (1) DET – D. Perron (3) (Power Play), Assists: F. Hronek (2), O. Sundqvist (3) LAK – A. Kopitar (1), Assists: A. Kempe (2),...
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not the Best Defense Partner for Seider
Moritz Seider is a phenom of a defensive specimen. He’s built like a tank, hits like a freight train, and made his presence felt in his Calder Trophy-winning season as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year. But the one question on everyone’s mind is: can he get even better?
Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog out 12 weeks after surgery
Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks after undergoing knee surgery, coach Jared Bednar said
Yardbarker
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Mikheyev, Pettersson & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the team is off to a 0-3-1 start to the 2022-23 season. The club made history throughout its four-game losing streak, which may mean head coach Bruce Boudreau is on the hot seat. Addtionally, Ilya Mikheyev, Tyler Myers, and Tucker Poolman returned to the lineup on Tuesday. Lastly, Elias Pettersson reached the 100-goal mark.
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Cotter Making the Most of his NHL Opportunity
Throughout the 2022-23 preseason, no player was more impressive than Paul Cotter on the Vegas Golden Knights. After a short stint with the team near the end of last season, the rookie winger played six of seven exhibition games and finished with two goals and five points, including a beautiful between-the-legs fake in their shootout win against the Los Angeles Kings.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Senators’ 7-5 Win Over Bruins – 10/18/22
If you were concerned about the Ottawa Senators after they started the season with back-to-back defeats, their first win should calm your nerves. D.J. Smith’s squad produced an elite offensive performance to beat the Boston Bruins 7-5 in their home opener, fuelled by a supercharged crowd at the Canadian Tire Centre.
Analyst Picks Penguins for Patrick Kane Trade
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been chosen as a team that should be interested in one of the NHL's biggest trade targets.
fantasypros.com
Samuel Girard finds the net on Monday
Samuel Girard netted the second of six goals the Avalanche hung on the Minnesota Wild in their early-week victory. He finished the game with a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, two PIMs, four shots and two hits. Fantasy Impact:. Girard was the beneficiary of a defensive pinch while Minnesota...
FOX Sports
Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving...
Comments / 0