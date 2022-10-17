ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech earns Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week

After leading Texas Tech to a 2-0 weekend inside conference action, Ashleigh Williams and Elise Anderson earned Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Powered by outstanding performances from Williams and Anderson, the Red Raiders (8-3-5, 4-1-2 Big 12) earned a pair of...
Accolades pile in for Wilson's strong start to 2022

Texas Tech senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson collected a pair of honors this week as he was tabbed to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award and was named a first team midseason All-American by The Athletic. Wilson, one of the nation's leaders in sacks and tackles for loss...
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location

Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022

Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center

It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: October 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Showers in the morning, staying cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 40% High of 58°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Chilly and calm. Low of 48°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Partly cloudy...
People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns

LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
