Texas Tech earns Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week
After leading Texas Tech to a 2-0 weekend inside conference action, Ashleigh Williams and Elise Anderson earned Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Powered by outstanding performances from Williams and Anderson, the Red Raiders (8-3-5, 4-1-2 Big 12) earned a pair of...
Accolades pile in for Wilson's strong start to 2022
Texas Tech senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson collected a pair of honors this week as he was tabbed to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award and was named a first team midseason All-American by The Athletic. Wilson, one of the nation's leaders in sacks and tackles for loss...
What is the best school in Lubbock? This Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
Lubbock is Getting a New Pak-A-Sak Convenience Store Location
Lubbock is an ever-growing city that is constantly seeing new businesses pop up from corner to corner. One of the newest additions happens to be a new location of a West Texas favorite, Pak-A-Sak. Pak-A-Sak is a family-owned convenience store chain that originated in Canyon, Texas. They have 23 locations...
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
New workout facility, nearly 21,000 sq. feet, coming to West Lubbock, permit says
LUBBOCK, Texas— A permit filed with the City of Lubbock Department of Building Safety showed a new workout facility is set to come to Lubbock. The permit said the facility will be in West Lubbock at 2923 Iola Avenue near Costco and Cabela’s. The permit also said the...
Wednesday morning top stories: Biden expected to announce gas price reduction plan
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. The State on Judicial Conduct suspended Bailey County Judge Sheri Henderson without pay. The suspension comes two months after a grand jury indicted her for official oppression, criminal trespass and providing alcohol to a minor. LSO Deputy injured in crash in Northwest Lubbock.
Expansion of South Lubbock, new shopping complex coming to 114th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot. The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to […]
Colder tonight, coldest of Fall so far
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty light rain showers are likely to dot the South Plains area through the day. They will be followed by the coldest weather of the season so far. Which will be followed by much warmer afternoons. A few of today’s showers may linger into the evening....
Texas game warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco marina. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12,...
Lubbock Woman Searching For Young Girl That Turned In Lost Diamond Ring
It's always nice to come across something wholesome like this to share. Christy Hartin from KCBD shared a post by Lubbock woman, Karina Tello, who recently lost her engagement ring at our local Sam's Club, and is looking for the sweet child that turned it in. We thought we would...
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of Idalou Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard at around 8 a.m.
Lubbock Driver Apparently Thinks It’s Okay to Throw Cats Out of the Car
I get that some people just don't like cats, but this stuff makes me sick. I was scrolling through the NextDoor app, as I often do to see what's going on around town, and came across a post by Briana Benavides. She says that she was driving between Slide and Quaker last week when she saw someone throw something out of their car.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday: 65 People Remain in the Lubbock County Detention Center
It has recently rained in Lubbock and I am sad the clouds are gone but there is hope that we get a gloomy and foggy few days while in October. I am not sure if it has to do with the weather but there seemed to be less people arrested when it rains so we might have to keep an eye out to see if that true. As fall festivals across the Hub City are getting started and you gear up for popcorn balls and caramel apples but make sure to enjoy all the fun events like At'l Do Farms Corn Maze and picking a pumpkin to carve for the annual Pumpkin Trail.
KLBK Monday Morning Weather Update: October 17th, 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Showers in the morning, staying cool and cloudy. Chance of rain: 40% High of 58°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH. Tonight:. Chilly and calm. Low of 48°. Winds VAR 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Partly cloudy...
A Lubbock man was Killed Over the Weekend While Inflating a Tire
An arrest has been made after a man was killed while inflating a tire on the side of a road. The Texas Department of Public Safety received a call of a collision of Friday, October 14. KAMC news reported that police arrived shortly around 4 p.m. near Farm to Market Road 2641 and Farm to Market Road 1264.
Man seriously hurt, ‘under crane’ Lubbock Police said
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person had serious injuries after a man was “under a crane” near the 400 block of North Loop 289 on Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the call came in at 2:23 p.m. According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, the call came in as a “heavy rescue.” Emergency Medical […]
63-Year-Old Timothy Lee Harr Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Friday. The crash happened near FM 2641 and FM 1264 at around 4 p.m. According to the Department of Public Safety, a pickup truck went across the road and struck the victim.
People using Lubbock Airport for pet sale scam, city warns
LUBBOCK, Texas — There has been a recent scam involving online pet sales and transportation, using the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) address to appear like a legitimate business, according to a City of Lubbock press release. The business, which offers deals on pets “well below market value”...
