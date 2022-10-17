Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Paterson police investigating early morning shooting
PATERSON, NJ – Gunfire cracked the morning silence in Paterson as police responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Route 20 and 1st Avenue. Police were called to the area at around 4:30 am Wednesday morning. Police are asking the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues. At this time, police have not released any information regarding victims or suspects in this breaking news incident. The post Paterson police investigating early morning shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
SURPRISE! App Leads Bergen Sheriff's Officers Directly To Mercedes Thief At Mall In Paramus
A Hackensack repeat offender who swiped a Mercedes Benz apparently hadn't counted on technology to dime him out while he went shopping at a local mall with the victim's wallet, authorities said. The CLA owner, who’d misplaced his keys and fob at Bergen Community College, reported the vehicle stolen, then...
Police chase ends in crash, suspect charged with attacking girlfriend with hammer
Police say Todd Humphrey, 46, of Stony Point, was spotted by state police around 1:30 p.m. in Putnam County.
Motorcyclist killed in crash with Port Authority police car
FORT LEE, N.J. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Port Authority police car Monday in Fort Lee, New Jersey. The Bergen County prosecutor's office said the motorcyclist was killed around 5:45 a.m. in the intersection of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard. Sources tell CBS2 traffic video shows the motorcycle entering the intersection against a red light and hitting the police vehicle that had a green light. One officer was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The crash is under investigation.
Union police suspect Sunday killing not related to Saturday shooting.
UNION, NJ – Detectives with the Union Police Department suspect a deadly shooting Sunday night was not related to a shooting that took place a day earlier. Police responded to Morris Avenue at around 6:39 pm on Sunday after reports of gunshots were made to 911. Officers arriving at the scene located 22-year-old Emmanuelle Florestal with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to University Hospital, where he later died from his injuries. “At this point, there is no indication that this incident is related to a previous shooting that took place in Union the day before,” the Union County Prosecutor’s The post Union police suspect Sunday killing not related to Saturday shooting. appeared first on Shore News Network.
Newark man charged for hit and run that sent 15-year-old to hospital
NEWARK, NJ – The Newark police department arrested Jimmy Jones, 51, for a hit-and-run crash that took place on Friday to send a fifteen-year-old girl to the hospital with serious injuries. At around 6 p.m. on Friday, Jones was driving a 2001 BMW X5 when he struck the girl who was crossing the intersection at a crosswalk in the area of Bergen Street and Springfield Avenue. Jones did not stop after the collision and continued driving westbound on Springfield Avenue. The girl was rushed to University Hospital for treatment of multiple injuries and has been reported as being in stable condition The post Newark man charged for hit and run that sent 15-year-old to hospital appeared first on Shore News Network.
14-Year-Old Stolen SUV Driver, Passenger From Newark Caught After Rush-Hour Pursuit, Crash
A 14-year-old driver and 15-year-old passenger who were caught after crashing a stolen SUV during a pursuit from Route 3 to Route 21 were carrying key fobs from vehicles swiped as far south as the Jersey Shore, Clifton police said. An officer began pursuing the 2021 Ford Explorer -- which...
Local Woman Nabbed For Entering Stony Point Home, Stealing $1K In Goods, Police Say
A local woman has been arrested for allegedly entering a Hudson Valley home and stealing more than $1K in items. Danielle Logan, age 37, allegedly entered the Rockland County residence in Stony Point and removed items valued at more than $1,000, according to Lt. Greg Becker, of the Stony Point Police.
Multiple homes involved in large morning fire in East Orange
Multiple homes are involved in a large morning fire in East Orange.
Two elderly men shot in broad daylight in Paterson, police investigating
PATERSON, NJ – Police aren’t saying how or why at this time, but on Sunday, at around 2:35 pm, officers were dispatched to the area of North 1st Street and Arch Street in Paterson for the report of shots fired. Responding officers located a 70-year-old man from Hackensack and a 63-year-old Paterson resident in the area with non-fatal gunshot wounds. The two men were taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment. At this time, police have not released any information regarding the shooting or what may have led up to the shooting. No suspects have been The post Two elderly men shot in broad daylight in Paterson, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police: 40-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx; suspect at large
Police say a man was fatally shot in Williamsbridge overnight.
hudsoncountyview.com
Prosecutor: 3rd man charged with fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed Newark man, 34
A third man has been charged with a fatal June Jersey City shooting that killed a 34-year-old Newark man, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Dahmar Robinson, 22, of Newark, is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property, Suarez said in a statement.
Man Charged With Attempted Murder Outside Putnam County Restaurant
A suspect has been charged after the stabbing of a 27-year-old man outside a Hudson Valley restaurant. On Sunday, Oct. 16, in Putnam County at approximately 4 a.m. sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the La Patrona Mexican Restaurant at 182 Route 22 in Southeast for a dispute in progress with a knife involved.
Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Peekskill Gas Station
A 35-year-old man is being charged with robbing a Northern Westchester County gas station and assaulting an employee. On Sunday, Oct. 16, at around 4 a.m., police responded to a robbery in Peekskill, at the Mobil gas station located at 120 Washington St. where they found a male employee who had suffered a cut to his face, police said.
Two shot Saturday night in Passaic
PATERSON, NJ – Passaic police are investigating a shooting with multiple injuries on Madison Street that occurred Saturday night. At around 9:56 p.m., officers responded to the area of Gregory Avenue and Madison Street after receiving reports of shots fired in the neighborhood. Upon their arrival, police located an 18-year-old male and a 42-year-old male both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were transported to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment of non-fatal-injuries. No suspects have been identified. The post Two shot Saturday night in Passaic appeared first on Shore News Network.
Child injured in hit and run crash in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – A child was struck by a passing vehicle while crossing the street near Springfield Avenue and Bergen Street in Newark on Friday. Now, police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the driver of a 2001 BMW X5 that ran a red light, striking the young girl. The incident happened at around 6 pm Friday evening. Investigators determined the vehicle fled westbound on Springfield toward Fairmont Avenue. The license plate of the vehicle was New Jersey tag, V16-PNF. “A Police Officer responded to the scene after being flagged down by a motorist,” Newark Public Safety Director The post Child injured in hit and run crash in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
wrnjradio.com
1 flown to hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving school bus on Route 57 in Warren County
MANSFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – One person was flown to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash involving a school bus on Route 57 in Warren County Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the Tri-County Volunteer Fire Company’s Facebook page. The crash happened before 4:30 p.m. on...
Several homes destroyed in large morning East Orange fire
Several homes are destroyed following a large morning fire in East Orange.
State police: Car theft suspect arrested 3 times in 2 years for similar crimes
State police say a car theft suspect picked up following a wild incident Saturday afternoon along the Garden State Parkway near Holmdel has now been arrested three times in two years for similar crimes.
Responder In Route 9W Crash That Critically Injured Bergen Teens Brought To NJ To Face Charges
UPDATE: A volunteer firefighter accused in a horrific road-rage crash that nearly killed a fellow group of fellow Bergen County teens last week was brought back to New Jersey to face charges. Luke G. Stein, 18, of Cresskill was booked into the Bergen County Jail on Monday, Oct. 17, after...
Shore News Network
116K+
Followers
59K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT
Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com
Comments / 0