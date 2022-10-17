Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says
Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
Chicago Has 3 of the ‘Best Gay Bars in America,' Esquire Says
Chicago is known for many things: hot dogs, jazz, architecture — you name it. Now, the city's getting recognition for boasting three of the best gay bars in the country, according to Esquire. The magazine's editorial staff curated a list of the "most fun and inclusive LGBTQ+-friendly bars," with...
wgnradio.com
Wintrust Business Minute: Some Jewel and Mariano’s locations may close due to merger
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Some Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area could be closed as part of Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertson’s owns Jewel. Experts tell Crain’s it’s possible some locations would have to be shut down in order to win regulatory approval for the $25 billion deal. Stores in close proximity to one another would be divested first to resolve antitrust concerns.
Thanks to glitch, more than 3,500 Chicago water customers using AutoPay are billed more than once
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check your bank account - especially if you use AutoPay for your Chicago water bill.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, a huge error has double- or even triple-charged customers. Late Tuesday, the city said about 3,580 AutoPay/SelectPay customers have been impacted. The city says a technical glitch in the auto-billing is to blame – which left water customers doing double takes on their bank accounts. One of those customers was Luis Diaz. He checks every bill – whether in the mail or online – especially his Chicago water bill. "Every two months...
blockclubchicago.org
Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’
CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
Where to get the best pizza in Chicago
photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
Plans Underway To Turn Chicago Expressways Into Tollways
Here's what locals have to say about it.
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago
food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums
With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
fox32chicago.com
This is the most popular car color in Chicago, according to new report
CHICAGO - A new report sheds light on the most popular car colors in Chicago and Illinois. , looked at more than 6.1 million cars on the road to figure out the most popular colors nationally, by state, and by metro area. When it comes to Chicago, the 10 most...
Chicago chef prepares hundreds of meals for migrants arriving in city
CHICAGO - Chef Art Smith said shortly after 11 a.m. on Monday, he got an email from Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office marked "Urgent" saying it needed 200 dinners and 200 breakfasts for a group of Venezuelan migrants who recently arrived in Chicago. He didn't hesitate, and even included in the...
ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center
CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
cwbchicago.com
Is Chicago about to experience a ‘drop’ in carjackings? Our crystal ball says ‘yes.’
Your friendly CWBChicago team learned a long time ago to stay out of the prediction business. So, it’s against our better judgment that we make this prediction: Chicago will experience a sharp drop in carjackings during the last three months of this year. We’ll make a second prediction, too:...
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real Problem
We’re halfway through October and the fall weather is coming in and pretty soon, winter will be here. This could be a problem for the Texas migrants who arrived from warm climates - Venezuela, Cuba, and Nicaragua.
Stan’s Donuts and Coffee Opening Four Sites in Mariano’s
Three sites will be full-service stores, while the last will be a donut shop
ABC7 Chicago
Mayoral election Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot campaign raises $1M in 3 months, spends over half of it
CHICAGO -- The good news for Mayor Lori Lightfoot: she raised more money than any of her rivals during the third quarter of 2022, ending with $2.94 million in the bank - nearly twice as much as her next-highest competitor, not counting self-funding millionaire businessman Willie Wilson. The bad news:...
Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
Illinois State Treasurer on returning $11M to Chicago man’s family
Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Lisa Dent to talk about the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history and how Illinoisans can check to see if they have unclaimed property. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
