CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check your bank account - especially if you use AutoPay for your Chicago water bill.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, a huge error has double- or even triple-charged customers. Late Tuesday, the city said about 3,580 AutoPay/SelectPay customers have been impacted. The city says a technical glitch in the auto-billing is to blame – which left water customers doing double takes on their bank accounts. One of those customers was Luis Diaz. He checks every bill – whether in the mail or online – especially his Chicago water bill. "Every two months...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO