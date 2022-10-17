ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 4

 

newschannel20.com

Two Illinois cities among 'rattiest' in America, report says

Chicago topped the most recent list for being one of the "rattiest" cities in America. The Windy City ranked first in the country, according to data from Orkin. Champaign came in at number 33. This is four spots higher than where it ranked over the summer. Chicago was followed by...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Wintrust Business Minute: Some Jewel and Mariano’s locations may close due to merger

Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Some Mariano’s and Jewel-Osco locations in the Chicago area could be closed as part of Kroger’s acquisition of Albertsons. Kroger owns Mariano’s and Albertson’s owns Jewel. Experts tell Crain’s it’s possible some locations would have to be shut down in order to win regulatory approval for the $25 billion deal. Stores in close proximity to one another would be divested first to resolve antitrust concerns.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Thanks to glitch, more than 3,500 Chicago water customers using AutoPay are billed more than once

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Check your bank account - especially if you use AutoPay for your Chicago water bill.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, a huge error has double- or even triple-charged customers. Late Tuesday, the city said about 3,580 AutoPay/SelectPay customers have been impacted. The city says a technical glitch in the auto-billing is to blame – which left water customers doing double takes on their bank accounts. One of those customers was Luis Diaz. He checks every bill – whether in the mail or online – especially his Chicago water bill. "Every two months...
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Mexican Independence Day Revelers In Chicago Slapped With Tickets For Waving Mexican Flags: ‘You Should Be Able To Celebrate Your Culture’

CHICAGO — For Tatiana Soto and her family, this year’s Mexican Independence Day caravan was pure joy. Soto, her daughter, her nieces and her niece’s boyfriend were among thousands who filled Downtown streets to celebrate Mexico’s independence Sept. 16, honking their horns and waving Mexican flags, bonding over their culture.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Where to get the best pizza in Chicago

photo of pizzaPhoto by manvi mathur (Creative Commons) Where should go you when you're craving some amazing pizza in Chicago? There are so many choices it can be overwhelming. Here are my favorite choices for a great slice of pie.
CHICAGO, IL
Jake Wells

Here's the tastiest Mexican food in Chicago

food on platesPhoto by Jarrito's Mexican Soda (Creative Commons) While Chicago is often known for its amazing pizza and hot dogs, the Windy City also has some of the best Mexican restaurants around. There are so many fantastic establishments to choose from it can be overwhelming. So here are a few of the very best Mexican restaurants for you to enjoy in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Here's a List of Upcoming Free Days at Chicago Museums

With the weather cooling down, many Chicago-area residents are looking for a way to soak in a day of incredible sights all while indoors. Several Chicago museums are offering free admission on several days in the coming months, with certain residents eligible for free admission on all days. Each museum has a different free admission schedule and policy.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

ComEd hosting career fair Tuesday at United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd is welcoming more than 2,000 students to the United Center on Tuesday to learn about careers in clean energy.The career day event is meant to encourage high school students to consider jobs in the energy sector.The event will feature interactive exhibits, college representatives, scholarship information, and a look at growing positions with the company.ComEd hopes the career day will ensure future workers to take over the new clean energy jobs in the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago homeowner starting eviction process on his own house to get rid of squatters

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A Chicago homeowner is forced to start the eviction process at his own house.He said he's out of options because people he doesn't know are squatting there. CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke with the people staying in that home --- and it wasn't a pleasant discussion.A voice behind the door threatened CBS 2 and told the homeowner to take this to court. Eviction court takes place in the Daley Center. It's a months-long process many hope to avoid.Kendal Nowling showed the paperwork proof: The property near 91st and Williams is his. How did he...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Illinois State Treasurer on returning $11M to Chicago man’s family

Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs joins Lisa Dent to talk about the largest returned unclaimed property dollar amount in the nation’s history and how Illinoisans can check to see if they have unclaimed property. Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow @SteveBertrand Follow @kpowell720 Follow @maryvandeveldeFollow @LaurenLapka
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

