The 54th Algonquian Conference: Launching the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, hosted by the Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies (CNAIS) and the University of Colorado Law School with support from an Innovative Seed Grant from the Research and Innovation Office (RIO) and the Department of Linguistics, will be held Thursday, October 20 through Sunday, October 23 at the law school. This conference will feature speakers including Indigenous leaders from the United Nations, U.S., and Canada, along with linguists and human rights lawyers, who recognize that Indigenous Peoples’ languages are at risk of dormancy following centuries of assimilation policies and have joined the movement to reviltalize them.

