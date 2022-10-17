Read full article on original website
Denver airport will develop 16,000 acresDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver police implement task force recommendationsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Rock, Denver metro exempt from afternoon Red Flag WarningHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
4 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Denver Livestock Exchange moves closer to landmark statusDavid HeitzDenver, CO
CU Boulder News & Events
Study abroad with CU faculty this summer—new programs announced
CU Boulder is offering more than 35 Global Seminars for summer 2023, including three brand new programs. Learn more and apply today to secure your spot. What is a Global Seminar? Global Seminars are short-term international programs taught by CU Boulder faculty in the summer (or over winter break). Some of their unique attributes include:
CU Boulder News & Events
November announcements for graduate students
Wellness Series: Understanding Stress & Anxiety in Grad School – Nov. 3 @ 12-1 p.m. via Zoom. Feeling burnt out and overwhelmed as we approach the end of the semester? Take a deep breath and join us for this wellness workshop. Understand the difference between stress and anxiety in graduate school, while learning helpful management strategies. Mindfulness techniques will be included. We will also explore the Eight Dimensions of Wellness, which include physical, emotional, spiritual, occupational, intellectual, social, financial, and environmental wellness. Carve out an hour for some self-care and join us for this session. Register here.
CU Boulder News & Events
Change to parental leave policy broadens employee eligibility
CU Boulder leadership has approved a new interim Paid Parental Leave Policy that updates eligibility criteria to make the benefit available to more employee groups upon their start date at the university. Under the previous policy, regular tenured/tenure-track nine-month faculty members were eligible for the benefit upon their start date,...
CU Boulder News & Events
10th Period: Fordham: Where Cherry Picking Has Become an Art Form
Pro-School privatizers use patina of "research" to cherry pick data in sophisticated effort to claim Charter School success where little exists. I know I’ve spent some time taking apart the Fordham Institute’s ill-advised call to drop another $150 million in tax dollars on Ohio’s struggling charter school sector. But now the national organization is jumping into the fray, claiming pretty emphatically that the question now is why charter schools are better at educating students in urban settings, not whether they are better at educating students in urban settings.
CU Boulder News & Events
The 54th Algonquian Conference: Launching the International Decade of Indigenous Languages 2022-2032
The 54th Algonquian Conference: Launching the International Decade of Indigenous Languages, hosted by the Center for Native American and Indigenous Studies (CNAIS) and the University of Colorado Law School with support from an Innovative Seed Grant from the Research and Innovation Office (RIO) and the Department of Linguistics, will be held Thursday, October 20 through Sunday, October 23 at the law school. This conference will feature speakers including Indigenous leaders from the United Nations, U.S., and Canada, along with linguists and human rights lawyers, who recognize that Indigenous Peoples’ languages are at risk of dormancy following centuries of assimilation policies and have joined the movement to reviltalize them.
