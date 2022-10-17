ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ won’t be broadcast again this year

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Vczu_0icJFGit00

A Halloween tradition may not happen this year.

If your family watches “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” every Halloween without using a streaming service, you’re going to be out of luck.

The show will not be broadcast on PBS as it was last year.

PBS responded to a tweet inquiring when the cartoon would be aired, breaking the bad news to fans.

The “different pumpkin patch” that the tweet refers to is Apple TV+, according to Apple.

Apple TV+ will be unlocking the special, allowing anyone with the app to watch it for free for a limited time — from Oct. 28-31.

To watch it, viewers can download the TV app on their iPhone, iPad or Apple TV device, online at tv.apple.com, or on some smart televisions.

You will need to have an Apple ID to access the app and the cartoon, according to Apple.

If you will also be planning on watching “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” and “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” you will have the same issue later this holiday season. Those two specials will also be unlocked to nonsubscribers for a free but limited time, Apple said.

“A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be free from Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, while “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available to nonsubscribers from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25.

All three shows are available to subscribers of Apple TV+ every day, the company said.

“It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” first premiered in 1966.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Elf star returns to classic Christmas role in first teaser for new movie

Elf actor Peter Billingsley is returning to one of his beloved Christmas movie roles. Billingsley, who is known to many for his role in the 2004 classic Elf, is reprising his role as Ralphie in the long-awaited sequel to A Christmas Story. In his new festive movie, Billingsley's Ralphie is...
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ — and Binge the Entire Series for Free

Get ready to scream — American Horror Story is back, with an all-new season, a new set of characters and one very creepy location. The 11th season of the series, American Horror Story: NYC, which unlike Double Feature will follow one storyline throughout and feature a new cast members along with AHS mainstays. To make the Season 11 premiere, here’s how you can stream all of American Horror Story in its entirety, from start, to what’s bound to be a terrifying finish. When Is American Horror Story Season 11 Out? American Horror Story Season 11, also known as American Horror Story:...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Big John Free Online

Cast: John Carpenter Larry J. Franco Keith Gordon Debra Hill Peter Jason. Unfortunately, Big John is not available on Netflix. Although you can access the vast library of shows and movies on Netflix under various subscription costs depending on the plan you choose: $9.99 per month for the basic plan, $15.99 monthly for the standard plan, and $19.99 a month for the premium plan.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy