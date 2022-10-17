Read full article on original website
What ‘critical theory’ is actually all about | Column
“Critical theory” is a straightforward but important area of study that is often misunderstood and maligned. And yet, it’s pretty simple: It studies how reforms are necessary when a government agency or function (the courts or criminal justice process and the like), or an academic discipline (for example, law or history), contribute in major ways to the very problem that they are intended to solve.
