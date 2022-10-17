Read full article on original website
Once hopeful Iowa Democrats running uphill vs. Sen. Grassley
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — When Michael Franken won the Democratic nomination for the Senate in June, many in Iowa’s disillusioned party thought they landed on a candidate who could maybe — possibly — reverse their humbling slide in the state. After all, the retired...
KGLO News
Grassley says Iowans concerned about his age should follow his routine
WASHINGTON — Republican Chuck Grassley says he’s not concerned by a new poll that shows his bid for an eighth U.S. Senate term may be his toughest race since 1980. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this weekend shows nearly two-thirds of voters surveyed about Grassley’s race against Democrat Mike Franken have concerns about Grassley’s age. That includes more than a third of the Republicans who said they’ll vote for the 89 year old, despite their concerns about his age.
KCRG.com
Grassley holds slim lead over Franken in latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed a lead for incumbent Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley that has narrowed since the poll’s last edition in the summer. The poll of likely voters, taken between Oct. 9 and 12, showed Grassley with 46% support over...
KETV.com
Race for Iowa's Senate seat tightens
Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for more than 40 years. The closest any candidate has come to prevent him from re-election came in 2016 when his opponent lost by 26 percent. A recent poll from the Des Moines Register shows Grassley...
deseret.com
Mike Pence has endorsed this candidate in heated Utah race for U.S. Senate
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who delivered a speech in Utah last week, endorsed Sen. Mike Lee in his bid for reelection Tuesday. With the nation in crisis in so many ways, the Senate needs strong, principled conservative leadership, Pence said. “My hope and my prayer is that when we...
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida
Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
No More Mr. 'Iowa Nice' Guy: Former GOP Giant Jim Leach On Siding Against Chuck Grassley
The genteel ex-House Financial Services chairman says he’s “appalled” at today’s GOP, and has switched his registration to Democratic.
Prominent Republican Endorses Democrat Against Trump Candidate in Oklahoma
A prominent Oklahoma Republican has formally endorsed a Democrat running for the state's open U.S. Senate seat against her GOP opponent backed by former President Donald Trump. Kendra Horn, a former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, revealed the endorsement from Kris Steele on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing a...
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids. According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers […]
270towin.com
Sen. Grassley Lead Narrows in Latest Survey by Highly-Rated Iowa Pollster
Sen. Chuck Grassley is narrowly ahead of Democrat Mike Franken, according to the latest Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. The Republican, seeking his 8th term, led Franken by three points, 46% to 43%. The survey, of 620 likely Iowa voters, has a margin of error of 3.9%. It was conducted by Selzer & Company, rated A+ by FiveThirtyEight.
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising
Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
KCRG.com
Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school
CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
thecentersquare.com
Iowa 3rd Congressional District a toss-up
(The Center Square) – Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA-3 and Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, are in a heated race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. As of Oct. 18, according to Ballotpedia, the Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball consider the race as leaning Republican while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it’s a toss-up. Axne narrowly defeated David Young, the Republican who faced her in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Republicans need to gain five districts to gain a majority in the House, where Democrats hold a 220-212 majority with three vacancies, Ballotpedia said.
Albia Newspapers
Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from
Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Iowa Football Offers Ismael Smith-Flores
'23 TX WR/TE Holds Close Connections to Hawkeyes
Likely voters are concerned about Chuck Grassley's age
Good morning, Iowa, and happy First Day of Early Voting! We've got everything you need to know to cast a ballot. As we've been out covering candidates and events this election season, we've been struck by how many Iowans wanted to talk to us about Sen. Chuck Grassley's age. We've come to expect it from Republicans and independents nearly as much as we do from Democrats. Very often, people bring up the subject entirely unprompted.
Vice President Harris to visit Minnesota this weekend, with abortion rights her focus
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Minnesota just days before the midterm election. Harris will be in St. Paul on Saturday for a "moderated conversation on protecting productive rights," according to her office. She will also speak at a finance event hosted by Gov. Tim...
Chronicle
Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by ‘Rural Democrat’ Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race
When he first became involved in politics, state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he didn’t plan on running for elected office. Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local Republican Party politics.
