The entire eastern border of Iowa is the Mississippi River so you can imagine this is where some of the biggest fish in the state are. There is also the Missouri River, Des Moines River and a scattering of lakes throughout the state. For a state that is 85% farmland, there are some surprisingly big trophy fish in the state. Here are the 10 biggest trophy fish ever caught in Iowa (three are more than 100 pounds!).

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO