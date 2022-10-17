ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KGLO News

Grassley says Iowans concerned about his age should follow his routine

WASHINGTON — Republican Chuck Grassley says he’s not concerned by a new poll that shows his bid for an eighth U.S. Senate term may be his toughest race since 1980. A Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released this weekend shows nearly two-thirds of voters surveyed about Grassley’s race against Democrat Mike Franken have concerns about Grassley’s age. That includes more than a third of the Republicans who said they’ll vote for the 89 year old, despite their concerns about his age.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

Race for Iowa's Senate seat tightens

Iowa — Sen. Chuck Grassley has represented Iowa in the U.S. Senate for more than 40 years. The closest any candidate has come to prevent him from re-election came in 2016 when his opponent lost by 26 percent. A recent poll from the Des Moines Register shows Grassley...
IOWA STATE
Business Insider

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse, who voted to convict Trump for inciting Jan. 6, is expected to leave to Congress to lead University of Florida

Republican Sen. Ben Sasse is reportedly going to resign from the chamber. Politico reports that Sasse will take a job with the University of Florida. Before his election, Sasse was a president of a private university in Nebraska. Republican Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, a staunch conservative who often criticized...
NEBRASKA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids. According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers […]
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
a-z-animals.com

Sea Monsters! The 10 Biggest Trophy Fish Ever Caught in Iowa

The entire eastern border of Iowa is the Mississippi River so you can imagine this is where some of the biggest fish in the state are. There is also the Missouri River, Des Moines River and a scattering of lakes throughout the state. For a state that is 85% farmland, there are some surprisingly big trophy fish in the state. Here are the 10 biggest trophy fish ever caught in Iowa (three are more than 100 pounds!).
IOWA STATE
270towin.com

Sen. Grassley Lead Narrows in Latest Survey by Highly-Rated Iowa Pollster

Sen. Chuck Grassley is narrowly ahead of Democrat Mike Franken, according to the latest Des Moines Register Iowa Poll. The Republican, seeking his 8th term, led Franken by three points, 46% to 43%. The survey, of 620 likely Iowa voters, has a margin of error of 3.9%. It was conducted by Selzer & Company, rated A+ by FiveThirtyEight.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions

A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact […] The post Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DES MOINES, IA
B100

The #1 College In Iowa For 2023 Is Definitely Surprising

Right now, many high school seniors across America are applying to colleges to further their education. Some will move far away from home and pay a crap load of money in out-of-state tuition and others will stay in their home state and still pay a crap load of money. If...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Second school district in Iowa allows staff to carry guns at school

CHEROKEE, Iowa (KCRG) - A school district in Northwest Iowa is allowing some staff members to carry guns on school grounds. The district in Cherokee, Iowa, came to the decision during a board meeting on Monday. Teachers and parents had a chance to speak during the meeting. Some said it...
CHEROKEE, IA
thecentersquare.com

Iowa 3rd Congressional District a toss-up

(The Center Square) – Incumbent U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne, D-IA-3 and Iowa State Sen. Zach Nunn, R-Bondurant, are in a heated race for Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District. As of Oct. 18, according to Ballotpedia, the Cook Political Report and Larry J. Sabato's Crystal Ball consider the race as leaning Republican while Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales said it’s a toss-up. Axne narrowly defeated David Young, the Republican who faced her in the 2018 and 2020 elections. Republicans need to gain five districts to gain a majority in the House, where Democrats hold a 220-212 majority with three vacancies, Ballotpedia said.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Where refugees in Iowa are arriving from

Stacker compiled countries where refugees are arriving from in Iowa using data from the Refugee Processing Center. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
The Des Moines Register

Likely voters are concerned about Chuck Grassley's age

Good morning, Iowa, and happy First Day of Early Voting! We've got everything you need to know to cast a ballot. As we've been out covering candidates and events this election season, we've been struck by how many Iowans wanted to talk to us about Sen. Chuck Grassley's age. We've come to expect it from Republicans and independents nearly as much as we do from Democrats. Very often, people bring up the subject entirely unprompted.
IOWA STATE
Chronicle

Republican Incumbent Rep. Jim Walsh Challenged by ‘Rural Democrat’ Kelli Hughes-Ham in 19th District Race

When he first became involved in politics, state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, said he didn’t plan on running for elected office. Instead, Walsh, who has owned and operated a small publishing company that focuses on professional education and technical manuals in the insurance risk management and financial services industries for about 24 years, said he was originally only interested in local Republican Party politics.
WASHINGTON STATE

