ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

‘Like something out of a war zone’: More than 70 vehicles catch fire, explode at pumpkin patch

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qyLB8_0icJDfWW00

TEMPLE, Texas — A Saturday afternoon at the pumpkin patch turned into a nightmare for many families when dozens of cars burst into flames and exploded.

The fire was first reported at The Robinson Family Farm at 1 p.m. on Saturday. The first crews who arrived at the scene found approximately 10 cars on fire in the parking lot, KWTX reported.

“We saw black smoke, and we’re like, something legit is on fire,” Kat Cabana, one of the visitors whose cars was damaged, told WFAA. “You could hear glass exploding, what I assume was tired popping, exploding, people’s gas tanks exploding. The wind was taking the smoke and making it bigger and bigger.”

“It looked like something out of a war zone,” John Bessick, a veteran who was there and helped evacuate families, told KXXV. “Since I have PTSD, it was kind of nerve-wracking.”

Multiple fire departments were called to assist to put out the fire, which eventually destroyed 73 cars, KWTX reported.

“The windows are gone, handles are melted off, tires are gone,” Cabana told WFAA. “We’re OK, cars can be replaced.”

In a Facebook post, The Robinson Family Farm said that nobody was hurt, and thanked the first responders and customers who worked to help keep everyone safe. The farm said that it would be closed on Sunday, and plans to reopen next weekend, and extend the season for an additional weekend.

“I saw the black smoke, I mean it was just pouring,” Jimi Hernandez told KWTX. “I was like, I’ll be right back. I took off running. I didn’t know what was on fire, but I knew it wasn’t good.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but an initial report suggested the fire may have been started by an “inappropriately discarded cigarette in the parking area,” KXXV reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox44news.com

Family displaced in early morning Killeen fire

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A Killeen family is displaced in an early Monday morning fire. The Killeen Fire Department responded around 4:19 a.m. to the 600 block of Murphy Street. Crews arrived and saw a single-family home fully engulfed in flames. The fire also threatening three nearby structures.
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Suspects wanted for stealing $750K in vehicles across Texas: Waco police

WACO, Texas — Authorities are searching for a pair of serial car thefts. Isabel Gonzelez and Rolando Hernandez, both 33, are wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony. Waco police said both suspects are involved in stealing multiple vehicles across the state,...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Wrong-way driver from Killeen killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35

TROY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Tuesday identified 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty, of Killeen, as the wrong-way driver blamed for a pileup on I-35 that eventually claimed her life. Texas DPS Troopers responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles due to a wrong way driver...
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Woman killed in multi-car crash in Troy

TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has reported a deadly crash in Troy that claimed the life of a Killeen woman. Troopers have identified the victim as Sambria Shaley Canty. According to a report by DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko, Canty was traveling the wrong way down...
TROY, TX
WacoTrib.com

Sunday morning fire destroys downtown Marlin building

A Sunday morning fire destroyed a building on Live Oak Street in downtown Marlin. Waco Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call to battle the blaze in the 200 block of Live Oak that housed up to two businesses. Marlin dispatchers requested additional personnel and trucks about 9 a.m....
MARLIN, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD seeks vehicle theft suspects

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police are asking for the help of the public in finding two people they suspect in the theft of over $750,000 worth of vehicles. Thirty-three-year-old Isabel Gonzalez and 33-year-old Rolando Hernandez are both wanted by the Waco Police Department for engaging in organized crime, a first-degree felony.
WACO, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Human remains found in Williamson County identified as missing person

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Officials with the Round Rock Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday the human remains found Tuesday belonged to missing 32-year-old Timothy Perez from Conroe, Texas. The remains were found Tuesday evening in the southern part of Williamson County near...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Wrong way crash results in one death

Bell County (FOX 44)) — 31-year-old Sambria Shaley Canty of Killeen has died from injuries she received in a crash on Oct. 15th. Texas DPS Troopers say Canty was going south in the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 around 4:30 a.m. when her Cherolet Cruz collided with a 2007 GMC passenger van driven by a 58-year-old man from Duluth, Georgia.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Suspect in Killeen Cedarview Drive shooting identified

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $200,000 for a 28-year-old Killeen man held following a shooting and short standoff in Killeen last Wednesday. Dylan Mitchell Montoy remained in the Bell County Jail on Monday – where he was transferred following his initial stay in the Killeen city facility.
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Bell County launches Scofflaw program

BELL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) — Starting Tuesday, October 18, vehicle registration renewal in Bell County will be a little more complicated for those with outstanding tickets and fines. The program blocks anyone with an unpaid fine to the county from renewing registration on their vehicle. The program shares information between the county and the […]
BELL COUNTY, TX
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
47K+
Followers
99K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy