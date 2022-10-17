ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

News Channel Nebraska

Monday's local scoreboard, Oct. 16

Bancroft-Rosalie def. Tekamah-Herman, 25-22, 25-12, 25-21 Boone Central def. Wayne, 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-12 Crofton def. Guardian Angels, 25-17, 18-25, 8-25, 25-20, 15-12 Elkhorn Valley def. Summerland, 25-20, 25-20, 12-25, 25-23 Heartland def. Wilber-Clatonia, 25-16, 25-18 Johnson County Central def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-20, 20-25, 25-22, 28-26 Milford def. Sandy Creek, 25-15,...
LINCOLN, NE
B102.7

Final South Dakota High School Football Poll Released

The South Dakota high school football regular season is winding down and the final poll has been released for the 2022 season. The rest of the results will be determined on the field as all the top teams try to win a State Title. All votes are tallied by South...
BROOKINGS, SD
KEVN

11B football playoff preview

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The high school football playoffs kickoff Thursday night for 11B and 9 man teams. We take a look at the round one 11B matchups.
RAPID CITY, SD
Democrat and Chronicle

Section V champions have already been crowned in some sports

There are golf and tennis players who already are climbing the ladder of success in high school sports. All of the Section V tennis and golf champions, both individual and team, are crowned. The next step or rung is state-level competition. Democrat and Chronicle writers Marquel Slaughter and James Johnson, plus Daily...
Kanabec County Times Online

Mora girls tennis team; Mya Peterson, made some noise at sections

The Mora girls tennis team advanced to the 7A Section Finals after beating Pierz 4-3 on Monday, Oct. 10. It’s the first team to advance to section finals since 1997. They battled Pine City on Oct. 13 in hopes to advance to state but ran into a powerhouse of a Pine City team, who is currently the third ranked team in Single A.
MORA, MN

