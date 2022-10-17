Arizona Corporation Commission candidates take sides on renewable energy standards

Further down the ballot, Arizona voters should expect some highly-competitive statewide races, a new poll shows. While the incumbent treasurer appears to be in a position to win her re-election bid, the races for secretary of state, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction are tighter, according to OH Predictive Insights’ (OHPI) latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) poll. In the latter three races, no candidate leads by more than three points, making them statistically tied because of the poll’s 3.77% margin of error.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO