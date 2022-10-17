Arizona Corporation Commission candidates take sides on renewable energy standards

Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
Sierra Club gives poor marks to AZ utilities on climate change response
The state’s major utilities have publicly committed themselves to clean energy. But conservationists say they have a long way to go if they are to meet their goals. The Sierra Club recently issued a nationwide report on how well power companies are making the transition to clean energy. Arizona...
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the state Capitol a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony proscribed in state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through...
ABC 15 News
Kris Mayes wants to 'put politics at the doorstep' if elected as Arizona's attorney general
PHOENIX — Pictures of Kris Mayes and her nine-year-old daughter are all around her central Phoenix home and so are campaign signs. When the Democratic candidate for Arizona Attorney General started her campaign 16 months ago, Mayes told ABC15 she knew a large part of her platform would focus on protecting democracy.
‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government
The governor's office maintains they are happy to remove the temporary containers when the federal government offers a permanent solution. The post ‘The containers will remain in place’ state of Arizona responds to federal government appeared first on KYMA.
knau.org
Ballot initiative could help northern Arizona's rural fire districts
Fire officials say a ballot proposition could help improve response times in fire districts across Arizona. Proposition 310 would raise the state sales tax from 5.6% to 5.7% for the next 20 years – about one-tenth of a penny. The revenue would be distributed to the 144 fire districts in the state.
ABC 15 News
Adrian Fontes promises to defend elections as Arizona Secretary of State
Adrian Fontes believes he is uniquely qualified to serve as a defender of elections if he is elected as Arizona's next secretary of state. "This is a very serious moment in the United States of America, and we have to pay attention," Fontes told ABC15 during a recent interview. Fontes,...
azbigmedia.com
How Sinema says CHIPS and Science Act will impact Arizona
On Oct. 17, U.S. Senator Kyrsten Sinema toured Arizona State University’s (ASU) MacroTechnology Works facility to see how her bipartisan CHIPS and Science Act will support semiconductor manufacturing and research in Arizona. Sinema notes that Arizona’s roots in microelectronics are deep — with Motorola coming to Arizona in 1949 — and growing, as evidenced by significant investments from companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company and Intel.
KOLD-TV
Arizona’s Family/HighGround Statewide Survey: Masters closing gap with Kelly in Senate race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Family has partnered with HighGround, the oldest public affairs firm in the state, to take a closer look at the biggest races in this year’s midterm election and possible outcomes by polling voters. About the Survey. The survey was conducted among likely...
12news.com
Gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake on the economy, the border and recent polls
PHOENIX — Three weeks out from Arizona's Nov. 8 general election, Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake took a tour of Metro-Tech High School in the Phoenix Union High School District. Lake met with the school’s principal and district superintendent. She toured the high school’s departments like police, fire, pharmacy...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: What you should know about the vote for Arizona Mine Inspector
PHOENIX - By now, many of those who plan to vote in the November general election in Arizona know what candidates are on the ballot. This election, people will be casting a vote for various statewide races, such as governor, secretary of state, and a position known as the mine Inspector.
upr.org
An Arizona tribal community is selling the feds water from Lake Mead
The Gila River Indian Community announced plans to conserve a large portion of its water supplies over the next three years. The tribe is seeking payment from a new federal program designed to incentivize reductions in water use. This marks a reversal from an August announcement that it would pull out of conservation efforts.
kjzz.org
Where is my Arizona ballot? And 4 other common questions about early voting
KJZZ is partnering with America Amplified to answer questions about how to participate in the 2022 midterm elections. Here are some of the top questions about early ballots in Arizona we've answered so far. Do you have a question we haven’t answered yet? Submit your question on our form or...
KTAR.com
Proposition 129 in Arizona would limit a ballot measure to one subject
PHOENIX — A proposition this November in Arizona might have an impact on how measures could look on your ballot moving forward. Prop 129 would limit a ballot measure to one subject and require that subject to be expressed in the initiative’s title. Supporters say it would help...
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona’s Down-Ticket Races Highly Competitive, New Poll Shows
Further down the ballot, Arizona voters should expect some highly-competitive statewide races, a new poll shows. While the incumbent treasurer appears to be in a position to win her re-election bid, the races for secretary of state, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction are tighter, according to OH Predictive Insights’ (OHPI) latest Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) poll. In the latter three races, no candidate leads by more than three points, making them statistically tied because of the poll’s 3.77% margin of error.
'This is the infrastructure we’ve been waiting for our entire lives': Buttigieg says Arizona infrastructure projects on the way
ARIZONA, USA — According to the Department of Transportation, Maricopa County was chosen as one of 23 counties nationwide in the first round of grants to build new bridges. More than $460,000 will pay for preparations to renovate the old US 80 bridge in far west Maricopa County for foot traffic and bicycles. A separate bridge will be built in the same area for auto traffic.
kjzz.org
The argument for and against Arizona Prop. 211, the 'Stop Dark Money' initiative
There will be a lengthy list of propositions on the ballot in November; voters will be asked to weigh in on everything from how we vote to who should get in-state tuition at our state universities. The Show’s election coverage continues, this time focusing in on one initiative that organizers...
KTAR.com
Arizona debate commission ditches PBS, reschedules Kari Lake interview
PHOENIX – After a falling out with PBS, the state board that sponsors Arizona’s candidate debates has a new broadcast partner and new date for its gubernatorial event. The Citizens Clean Elections Commission (CCEC) said Monday that its interview with Republican candidate Kari Lake will air at 5 p.m. Sunday on AZTV7 and be livestreamed.
East Valley Tribune
Giles endorses Dems for top 3 offices in state
Already censured by the Mesa Legislative District 10 Republican Committee for endorsing a Democratic candidate during the August primary, Mayor John Giles doubled down last week by endorsing his party’s opponents in the state’s top three elections during a appearance on one of the Valley’s leading radio news shows Appearing on the Gaydos and Chad show.
azmirror.com
Amid the GOP’s anti-LGBTQ rhetoric, Arizona’s LGBTQ voters are growing in strength
LGBTQ voters in Arizona outpace the national average and are projected to continue growing in strength as a key electorate through the next two decades, signaling an increasingly pro-equality outlook in a Republican-controlled state that just enacted several new anti-LGBTQ laws this year. Currently, the proportion of eligible voters who...
Gila River Indian Nation renews commitment to conserve Colorado River water
The Gila River Indian Nation announced Monday that it will continue to conserve a significant portion of its share of Colorado River water, leaving a significant amount in Lake Mead.
