ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz She's 'Dumb' and Out of His Life After She Throws Her Engagement Ring Away

Big Ed and Liz's nasty fight after what was supposed to be their happy engagement party escalated on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Ed continued to accuse Liz of having a lesbian relationship and said their own troubled relationship was over after she shockingly told him she threw her engagement ring in the bushes after their argument.
The Hollywood Gossip

Big Ed Brown Taunts Liz Woods: I'd Rather F--k Your Hot Friend than You!

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched in horror as Big Ed Brown interrogated and insulted Liz Woods. Fixated upon the belief that Liz is a lesbian, Ed not only ruined their engagement party — he told her that he won’t marry her. Ed has been alone...
Reality Tea

Married At First Sight Recap: This Isn’t Best Friends At First Sight

Decision day for the Married At First Sight couples is fast approaching. Each spouse spends time with friends and loved ones as they contemplate whether to stay married or get a divorce. I can’t wait until decision day. From the trailer, things are going to get real! I am literally going to be sitting on the […] The post Married At First Sight Recap: This Isn’t Best Friends At First Sight appeared first on Reality Tea.
Daily Mail

'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir

Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
Mary Duncan

Woman will withhold inheritance from son if her daughter-in-law doesn’t call her every day to chat

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. My good friend Chad’s mother, Helen, was one of the nicest women I ever met. She was the kind of older woman who doted on everyone like she was their grandmother, always giving hugs and little gifts of candies when you ran into her in public. Then, she would invite you to her house for tea or coffee and if you knew Chad and his mom, you knew not to pass up this offer because she was an excellent baker, too.
The Hollywood Gossip

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Shade Matt Amidst Ongoing Family Feud

Long before the current family feud erupted, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff bought their own farm. Why? Because they had given up on Matt Roloff ever making good on his alleged desire to pass on the farm to his boys. That does not mean that the Little People, Big World alums...
Aabha Gopan

Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her

Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.
The Hollywood Gossip

Leah Messer: Did She Kick Jaylan Mobley Out After Catching Him CHEATING?!

As you’ve likely heard by now, Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley have called it quits. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. The situation was further complicated by the fact that Leah and Jaylan had bought a house and were living together with her children at the time of the breakup.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Hollywood Gossip

Natalie Mordovtseva Meets Josh's Ex-Wife: Oh No, She's Hot!

After they patched things up on last week’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie and Josh took a huge step. She met his family. His teenage son, but also his ex-wife. This was a big deal for Natalie, who is neurotic, deeply emotional, and not a clear communicator.
The Hollywood Gossip

Meri Brown: Look Out Life, I'm Fearless Now!

Meri Brown would like to counter the popular narrative. The veteran Sister Wives star clearly knows what everyone is saying about her. She’s obviously aware that most TLC viewers can’t comprehend why she remains in such an unhealthy and one-sided relationship, assuming there can really just be one reason:
The Hollywood Gossip

Sister Wives Non-Shocker: Ysabel Brown Says She Isn't Remotely Close to Her Dad

Ysabel Brown said this week that she has basically no relationship with her father, Sister Wives patriarch Kody Brown. On the latest episode of this TLC smash hit, the 19-year old labeled her connection to her dad as “fine” when pressed for a response via confessional. Compared to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy