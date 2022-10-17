The sixth Skyway 10K, a scenic run over the Sunshine Skyway Bridge benefitting the Armed Forces Families Foundation, will happen in March. Registration opens Oct. 24-31. If you feel inspired to lace up, be aware that the race has sold out quickly every year. So quickly that entrants are asked to apply at Skyway10K.com to put their names in a lottery. The lottery winners will be notified Nov. 4 if they will get to trot over the bridge on March 12, 2023.

2 DAYS AGO