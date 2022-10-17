Read full article on original website
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
Stephen A. Smith has an interesting theory on why Celtics didn’t fire Ime Udoka
ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith has an interesting theory on why the Celtics chose to suspend head coach Ime Udoka rather than firing him.
Kyrie Irving makes bold prediction about NBA season
Kyrie Irving is calling his shot (no pun intended) early. The Brooklyn Nets guard spoke with reporters on Tuesday and all but outright predicted a championship for Brooklyn this season. It all started when Irving was asked what a championship would mean for the Nets franchise. “I’ll have an answer...
Celtics Owner Rejected This Personnel Request From Danny Ainge
If Danny Ainge had it his way, he would have brought not one, but two members of the Celtics coaching staff to Utah over the NBA offseason. The Jazz cleaned house this past summer, trading away their two best players and hiring a new head coach. Will Hardy, who was an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, will kick off his Utah tenure Wednesday night when the Jazz host the Denver Nuggets. But as Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck revealed Tuesday, Hardy wasn’t the only Boston coach who Ainge had his eyes on after the 2021-22 campaign concluded. The Jazz CEO also wanted to acquire Joe Mazzulla, who ultimately became Celtics head coach in wake of the Udoka scandal.
Celtics unveil ‘City Edition’ uniforms honoring Bill Russell
Boston will wear the uniforms in Tuesday's season opener. The Celtics revealed a new-look “City Edition” uniform on Monday that carries multiple references to the late Bill Russell. Boston announced that the team will wear the special uniforms during Tuesday’s season-opener at TD Garden against the 76ers, as...
Sporting News
Why did Blake Griffin change his jersey number to 91? How Celtics forward is paying tribute to an NBA legend
Not only will Blake Griffin be wearing a new uniform this season, but he'll also be sporting a new number. Shortly after it was revealed that the Celtics would start the 2022-23 season without defensive ace Robert Williams III, news broke that Boston was signing Griffin to a one-year contract.
CBS Sports
Celtics vs. 76ers score: Boston takes down Philadelphia in NBA's regular season opener
The Boston Celtics made it all the way to the NBA Finals last June. However, they still entered the new season facing plenty of questions after suspending their coach for a year and replacing him with a guy with no previous experience at this level over the offseason. Despite those distractions, the Celtics looked a whole lot like a legitimate contender again in their first game of the season.
basketballinsiders.com
How To Bet On The Miami Heat vs Chicago Bulls In Florida | Florida Sports Betting For NBA
The 2022/23 NBA season got underway earlier this week, after four long months of no action. Here’s how you can start betting on the Heat vs Bulls game if you’re in Florida, or indeed anywhere in the US. You can also get up to $1000 in free bets.
Boston Celtics remain Eastern Conference favorites despite offseason of head-coaching turmoil
A Boston Celtics team that reached the NBA Finals last season enters 2022-23 under an interim coach after Ime Udoka's suspension.
NBC Sports
Forsberg: Jaylen Brown gives Celtics a new mantra after statement win
It took only one game for the 2022-23 Boston Celtics to find their rally cry. "We’re not taking no mess this year." Stream the Celtics all season on NBCSportsBoston.com or via the MyTeams App!. Jaylen Brown, he of the energy-shifting proclamation that became last year’s mantra, delivered that line...
New York Knicks schedule and predictions
New York Knicks schedule: Wednesday, October 19 Game Time (ET) TV @ Grizzlies 7:30 PM ESPN Point spread: Grizzlies -4.5
Celtics owner blocked Jazz from poaching Joe Mazzulla
Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck said he would “personally strangle” his former general manager and current Jazz executive Danny Ainge
Yardbarker
5 things we learned from Celtics vs. 76ers on NBA opening night
The Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers opened the NBA season Tuesday night with a classic showdown of Eastern Conference strongholds. Though the Celtics defended home court with a 126-117 win, most of the contest was a back-and-forth chess match led by dynamic duos. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points in the victory, while James Harden also dropped 35 and Joel Embiid finished with 26.
NBC Sports
18 ESPN NBA experts make Finals predictions and none pick Celtics
There are several basketball experts who are predicting the Boston Celtics to win the Eastern Conference and 2023 NBA Finals, but it's hard to find many of those people at ESPN. ESPN posted a predictions story Tuesday morning before the two Opening Night games, including the Celtics hosting the rival...
NBC Sports
Tomase: Is Boston about to become a Celtics town again?
Bailey Zappe vs. Mac Jones is a juicy story with low stakes -- no one thinks the Patriots are winning a Super Bowl anytime soon behind either of them. The Bruins have dispensed with all pretense of playing defense, which should make for one hell of a David Pastrnak contract drive, but he ain't hoisting Lord Stanley's cup in Black and Gold this season.
