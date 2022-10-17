ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Prep football: 3 players we’re watching Friday

The Wolves scored an impressive, 21-0 victory against Northshore with a big contribution from Davies, who rushed 24 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Davies has 729 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. This week, St. Paul’s goes on the road to face Mandeville. BRENDEN LEBLANC.
MANDEVILLE, LA
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 8

The high school football season is in Week 8 and there are plenty of big games taking place across the New Orleans area and South Louisiana Friday night. Country Day-Newman, Covington-Slidell and Rummel-Brother Martin are among the important contests on the slate. If you're having a hard time viewing the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
People

Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
CINCINNATI, OH
Disaster strikes yet again, as Saints completely unravel in 2nd quarter of loss to Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Disaster often has been lurking around the corner for this New Orleans Saints team, waiting for the right moment to strike and sink the team’s hopes. Thursday night, disaster arrived late in the second quarter when — in the span of less than two minutes — the Saints went from leading the Arizona Cardinals by a touchdown to trailing by 14 points.
ARIZONA STATE

