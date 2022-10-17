Read full article on original website
Related
Prep football: 3 players we’re watching Friday
The Wolves scored an impressive, 21-0 victory against Northshore with a big contribution from Davies, who rushed 24 times for 223 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, Davies has 729 yards rushing and eight touchdowns. This week, St. Paul’s goes on the road to face Mandeville. BRENDEN LEBLANC.
Live: High school football scores in the New Orleans area for Week 8
The high school football season is in Week 8 and there are plenty of big games taking place across the New Orleans area and South Louisiana Friday night. Country Day-Newman, Covington-Slidell and Rummel-Brother Martin are among the important contests on the slate. If you're having a hard time viewing the...
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Saints hold on announcing starting quarterback, but signs point in one direction
Who the New Orleans Saints will start at quarterback Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals will be a game-time decision, coach Dennis Allen said Wednesday, but signs point toward Andy Dalton over Jameis Winston. The Saints had a much lighter load of practice this week due to the quick Sunday-to-Thursday turnaround....
Warren Easton-Madison Prep turned into a tight battle. Here's how it was decided.
Warren Easton's Fred Robertson had another impressive game, rushing for 171 yards and two touchdowns and catching a 29-yard scoring pass in a 20-14 victory against Baton Rouge Madison Prep on Thursday at Joe Brown Park. However, it was Easton's defense that keyed the victory, both teams' coaches said. The...
Disaster strikes yet again, as Saints completely unravel in 2nd quarter of loss to Arizona
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Disaster often has been lurking around the corner for this New Orleans Saints team, waiting for the right moment to strike and sink the team’s hopes. Thursday night, disaster arrived late in the second quarter when — in the span of less than two minutes — the Saints went from leading the Arizona Cardinals by a touchdown to trailing by 14 points.
The Saints defense was supposed to be the team's backbone. That hasn't been the case.
The scene that unfolded late in Sunday’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was a good example of how things haven’t unfolded the way they were supposed to this season for the New Orleans Saints. There was Ja’Marr Chase, the Bengals’ stupendous young receiver, shrugging off Bradley Roby’s tackle...
At last, the Pelicans have a strong, clear-cut starting five. Here's a look at the entire team
The Pelicans open their season at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when they face the Brooklyn Nets in the Barclays Center — and for the first time in a long time, New Orleans' NBA team appears to have a clear-cut starting five. Here's a look at each player, as well as...
The Pelicans are 2-0 after a takedown of the Hornets. They have yet to trail this season.
The Big 3 of Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum get most of the hype when it comes to talking about the New Orleans Pelicans. But don’t forget about Jonas Valanciunas, the Pelicans’ big man whom the host Charlotte Hornets had no answer for Friday night. Valanciunas...
