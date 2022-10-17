ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Minnesota

George Floyd's family considering lawsuit against Kanye West after fentanyl claim

By CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411ClJ_0icJ8TAE00

(CNN) -- Kanye West's latest controversial remarks could land him in a legal battle.

The artist and entrepreneur, who has changed his name to Ye, spoke on a recent episode of the podcast "Drink Champs," where he discussed the death of George Floyd and several other topics.

"I watched the George Floyd documentary that Candace Owens put out. One of the things that his two roommates said was they want a tall guy like me, and the day that he died, he said a prayer for eight minutes," West said. "They hit him with the fentanyl. If you look, the guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."

RELATED : Derek Chauvin moved to federal prison in Arizona

Former Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck, according to Chauvin trial testimony by the medical examiner who performed Floyd's autopsy and stood by his initial finding that his death was the result of "cardiopulmonary arrest" that occurred during "law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

Hennepin County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker said during his testimony that Floyd's heart disease and use of fentanyl were contributing factors to his death, but not the direct cause.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who has represented the Floyd family, tweeted Sunday that they are considering legal action against West.

"While one cannot defame the dead, the family of #GeorgeFloyd is considering suit for Kanye's false statements about the manner of his death," Merritt tweeted. "Claiming Floyd died from fentanyl not the brutality established criminally and civilly undermines & diminishes the Floyd family's fight."

Merritt told CNN he was alerted to West's comments by Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, who told him he wanted to pursue a defamation suit against the celebrity.

While that's not legally possible because George Floyd is deceased, Merritt said, there are other legal avenues to pursue, including the Floyd family possibly suing for intentional infliction of emotional distress.

"I have put together a working team to investigate [West's] statements and to investigate the source of those statements," Merritt said.

CNN has reached out to a representative of West for additional comment.

West's remarks about Floyd come amid backlash for recent social media posts by West that were criticized as anti-Semetic and his decision to dress himself and several models "White Lives Matter" shirts at a recent fashion show.

Video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes sparked protests and calls for justice around the world.

Chauvin was convicted in April 2021 on charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to 22 and half years in prison.

Comments / 17

Jacqueline Lucero
2d ago

They need to stop! They should’ve never won that trial in the first place. Besides what happened to freedom of speech? Kanye can say he’s feelings about it.

Reply
8
roy
2d ago

Everybody has a opinion of that situation,so now is everybody going to start putting in for lawsuits because I disagree that your opinion is right or wrong,come on man,money has got the hold on people now days at the drop of a ugly hat.

Reply
3
Wilbur Fartwell Sr.
2d ago

The truth hurts sometimes. Ye calls it for what is.. Must need more money for Cali weekend homes.

Reply
8
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash

Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
The Independent

Kanye marched for George Floyd and paid daughter’s tuition – now he’s being sued by his family. What changed?

A lot has changed since 2020. Back then, the rapper and fashion designer known as Kanye West marched for George Floyd and donated thousands of dollars to support his family.Two years later, the artist, now known as Ye, is subject of a $250m lawsuit from the mother of George Floyd’s daughter, Gianna, accusing Mr West of “creating an unsafe and unhealthy environment” for the child with his recent comments.Roxie Washington, Gianna’s mother, said in news release on Tuesday she’d sent Ye a cease-and-desist letter for making “false statements about George Floyd’s death to promote his brands, and increase marketing value...
Vibe

Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Defends Wearing ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt

Selah Marley has come under fire for rocking Ye’s “White Lives Matter” shirt, and she’s not having it. After the model received backlash for wearing the controversial tee, she responded early on Wednesday morning, taking to her Instagram stories to call out the “hive mentality” she sees in her detractors. “The past 24 hours has allowed me to realize that most of yall are stuck in a hive mentality. You do what the group tells you to do and think what the group tells you to think,” Bob Marley’s 23-year-old granddaughter said. “Witnessing someone break free from ‘the agenda’ sends you...
hotnewhiphop.com

Candace Owens Argues Kanye Saying He’ll Go “Death Con 3 On Jewish People” Is Not Antisemitic

Candace Owens says that Kanye West’s recent tweet about Jewish people wasn’t antisemitic. Candace Owens recently argued that Kanye West’s tweet about going “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” was not antisemitic, and complained about how easily people can be offended. Owens discussed the incident on her talk show, Candace, which is produced by The Daily Wire.
Vibe

Ashanti Shares Graphic Photos Of Sister For Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Warning: The following article contains triggering language, photo and/or video related to domestic violence. Ashanti has taken to social media in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, sharing photos of her younger sister, Shia Douglas, who has previously spoken out about being a victim of partner abuse. More from VIBE.comPolice Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn WomanIrv Gotti Sends Ashanti Well Wishes, Responds To R. Kelly ComparisonsIrv Gotti Responds To Fat Joe's Criticism Of His Ashanti Comments “It is Domestic Violence Awareness month. Words will never be able to express the amount of pain, fury and disgust I feel reliving these moments,” the singer,...
thebrag.com

Kim Kardashian allegedly called Whitney Houston an ‘old hag’ in voicemail

Kim Kardashian allegedly called the one and only Whitney Houston an “old hag” in a leaked voicemail. As per PopCrush, controversial conservative commentator Candace Owens – recently spotted with Kanye West at Paris Fashion Week – played the voicemail on her podcast earlier this week. It just supposedly “landed on her lap.”
E! News

Tiffany Haddish Shares Message About "Getting Rid of the Mess" After Abuse Lawsuit

Watch: Tiffany Haddish Reveals Her Dating Dealbreakers. Tiffany Haddish is keeping her head up. The actress issued a message of gratitude on Twitter on Oct. 12, following a now-dropped September lawsuit that accused her and Aries Spears of grooming two underage children and coercing them into filming sexually explicit skits, which Haddish has denied.
The Independent

Eddie Murphy to ‘pay $35,000 in monthly child support’ to ex-partner Melanie B

Eddie Murphy has reportedly agreed to pay his former partner and Spice Girl Melanie Brown US$35,000 (approximately £31,569) each month in child support for their 15-year-old daughter.Brown, also known as Mel B, gave birth to daughter Angel Iris in November 2007 during a romance with the comedian. Murphy initially claimed he did not know who the father was, but Brown’s representatives later said that paternity tests confirmed the father was Murphy.According to the Daily Mail, court documents seen by the publication show that the pair agreed to a new child support arrangement two years after Brown requested additional financial...
Distractify

We Never Hear About Jeffrey Dahmer's Little Brother — Where Is David Dahmer Now?

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story begins with the day Dahmer was caught. After he was arrested for attempted murder, the world would discover the gruesome secrets he kept under wraps. Police would later remove frozen body parts, skeletal remains, and polaroid photos of his victims from Dahmer's apartment. Boxes of evidence were carried out by authorities while news crews sent the images to TV screens all over the country.
OHIO STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
98K+
Followers
25K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy