ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Kyle Richards Swears by This ‘Must-Have’ Estée Lauder Anti-Aging Advanced Night Repair Serum

By Hannah Kahn
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to aging backwards, there’s one celeb who is basically the female Benjamin Button — Kyle Richards . At 53, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to marvel with her age-defying beauty. Between the RHOBH reunion and this weekend’s BravoCon in New York, Richards has been looking extra radiant recently. So, what’s her anti-aging beauty secret ? We want in!

As an Estée Lauder partner, Richards has raved about the Advanced Night Repair Serum on multiple occasions. Two years ago, she took to Instagram to sing the serum’s praises: “Excited to share the NEW #AdvancedNightRepair serum by @esteelauder! This has been a product that all the women in my family have been using for years. I love how this new formula has 72-hour hydration and 8-hour anti-oxidant protection from UV and pollution. My skin already feels firmer and my pores look minimized.”

According to the Halloween Ends actress, this Advanced Night Repair Serum is also ideal for fall and winter weather. “The days may be getting a bit cooler so I'm looking to keep my skin hydrated and refreshed as we transition to chilly, dry weather,” she captioned another Instagram post . “The NEW @esteelauder Advanced Night Repair serum is a must-have in my Fall/Winter Beauty routine .”

Now you can score an Advanced Night Repair Serum set , right in time for the holidays! Keep scrolling more details about this steal of a set!

See It!

Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set $209 Value for just $110 at Nordstrom!

The Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set comes with a full-size Advanced Night Repair plus three deluxe travel sizes. You can either keep all four bottles for yourself or give the smaller ones away as stocking stuffers! Wake up to more youthful-looking skin with this anti-aging serum that reduces the appearance of fine lines and brightens your complexion. Packed with powerful ingredients including hyaluronic acid, this product hydrates and revitalizes your skin.

Pro tip from Kyle: “Apply a dropper of the #AdvancedNightRepair serum in the morning for 8-hour anti-oxidant protection that guards your skin from everyday environmental pollutants!” she wrote on Instagram . “Plus the 72-hour hydration helps keep your make up and foundation looking fresh so it doesn’t appear cakey throughout the day. So use both day and night for even more benefits!”

See It!

Richards is not the only fan of this top-rated serum! With almost 20,000 reviews on Nordstrom, this product is the most popular kid in skincare school. One reviewer reported, “Fine lines and wrinkles soften and slow down completely and firms skin that's starting to lose elasticity. You wake up with healthy, glowing skin every morning as long as you've used this the night before. It just works.” And another shopper said, “I can see a huge difference in my skin. Fine lines are disappearing, my skin is firmer and feels so soft and looks younger. I absolutely LOVE this product! I will definitely buying again regardless of the price! This product is worth every penny.”

See for yourself by shopping this budget-friendly Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set today!

See it! Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set $209 Value for just $110 at Nordstrom!

The Revolutionary Anti-Aging Serum Rosario Dawson Is a Fan Of

Read article

Looking for additional ways to elevate your beauty routine? Check out more picks below:

Browse fashion , beauty and health products. Also, check out our gift guides .

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

I Tried Charlotte Tilbury’s Bestsellers & Here’s What’s Worth It

For beauty lovers, few names elicit such awe and rapture as Charlotte Tilbury. Since launching her eponymous brand in 2013, the celebrity makeup artist has held us under her spell. We're often bewitched by her perfectly pink-nude pouts (shoutout to the OG Pillow Talk lipstick), silver screen-worthy eyeshadow palettes and...
Page Six

The JW Pei bag Oprah said ‘makes life easier’ is back in stock

The holiday season calls for new accessories. And when it comes to a stylish way to stash a cellphone, Oprah raves about the JW Pei Aylin Canvas Phone Bag ($32, originally $40), which made her coveted Favorite Things List for 2022. While the celeb-loved brand’s crossbody bag sold out on Amazon shortly after the media mogul’s endorsement, it’s now back in stock — and 20% off, to boot. “Have someone on your list whose cell is always attached to their hip?” Oprah wrote on her annual gift-ready roundup. “This crossbody makes life easier. It fits most phones, has slots for credit cards, and comes...
AOL Corp

New Couple! Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski 'Really Like Each Other'

A new romance. Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski are dating, Us Weekly confirms. Pete Davidson’s Dating History: Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and More!. “Pete and Emily have been talking for a couple months now,” an insider exclusively tells Us, adding that the pair are “in the very early stages, but both really like each other.”
People

Jennifer Garner Shows Off Her Transformative New Haircut on Social Media: 'Short Hair, Don't Care!'

Here’s what she’s using to maintain the new look "Short hair, don't care!"  That's how Jennifer Garner is feeling about her fresh haircut, which she just debuted in an Instagram video after taking it for a spin on the red carpet last Thursday. The Last Thing He Told Me star, 50, looked totally transformed with a tousled lob, which her longtime hairstylist, Adir Abergel, dubbed the "Jen G for the Gen Z haircut."  Garner's new 'do sits at her collarbone and features long layers and face-framing Bardot bangs. Relatable...
purewow.com

7 Haircuts Everyone in Los Angeles Wants Right Now

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. In L.A., we’ve got casual cool style on lock. We’re also really into taking care of our hair—whether it’s detoxifying...
LOS ANGELES, CA
POPSUGAR

Taylor Lautner Marries Longtime Girlfriend Taylor Dome in Intimate California Ceremony

Attention, Team Jacob: Taylor Lautner is officially married! According to multiple reports, Lautner and his longtime girlfriend, Taylor Dome, tied the knot on Friday at Epoch Estate Wines near Paso Robles, CA. Per The Daily Mail, the ceremony was reportedly an intimate one with around a hundred of the bride and groom's closest friends and family in attendance. (POPSUGAR reached out to the couple's representatives for comment on their wedding news but did not receive an immediate response.)
PASO ROBLES, CA
Us Weekly

John Stamos Reveals to Dax Shepard That His Agent Tried to Set Him Up With Kristen Bell: I Was ‘Too F–king Old’

What could have been. During a conversation with Dax Shepard, John Stamos revealed that his agent once tried to set him up with the podcast host’s wife — Kristen Bell. “I was freshly divorced [from ex-wife Rebecca Romijn], there was some award show or party or after-party or something,” the Full House alum, 59, recalled on the Monday, November 15 episode of 47-year-old Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast. “And my press agent, Lewis K., says, ‘There’s this girl that wants to meet you. You gotta meet her. She’s into theater, she’s fun, you guys will be great together.’ It was Kristen.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

Tory Burch Just Marked Down 300+ Pieces — Shop for Up to 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. We don't treat ourselves to big designer buys too often — no matter how much we want to. Buying a Tory Burch bag at full price, for example, can definitely be a bit of an investment. But what […]
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

244K+
Followers
24K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy