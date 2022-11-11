Kyle Richards Swears by This ‘Must-Have’ Estée Lauder Anti-Aging Advanced Night Repair Serum

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When it comes to aging backwards, there’s one celeb who is basically the female Benjamin Button — Kyle Richards . At 53, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continues to marvel with her age-defying beauty. Between the RHOBH reunion and this weekend’s BravoCon in New York, Richards has been looking extra radiant recently. So, what’s her anti-aging beauty secret ? We want in!

As an Estée Lauder partner, Richards has raved about the Advanced Night Repair Serum on multiple occasions. Two years ago, she took to Instagram to sing the serum’s praises: “Excited to share the NEW #AdvancedNightRepair serum by @esteelauder! This has been a product that all the women in my family have been using for years. I love how this new formula has 72-hour hydration and 8-hour anti-oxidant protection from UV and pollution. My skin already feels firmer and my pores look minimized.”

According to the Halloween Ends actress, this Advanced Night Repair Serum is also ideal for fall and winter weather. “The days may be getting a bit cooler so I'm looking to keep my skin hydrated and refreshed as we transition to chilly, dry weather,” she captioned another Instagram post . “The NEW @esteelauder Advanced Night Repair serum is a must-have in my Fall/Winter Beauty routine .”

Now you can score an Advanced Night Repair Serum set , right in time for the holidays! Keep scrolling more details about this steal of a set!

Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set $209 Value for just $110 at Nordstrom!

The Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set comes with a full-size Advanced Night Repair plus three deluxe travel sizes. You can either keep all four bottles for yourself or give the smaller ones away as stocking stuffers! Wake up to more youthful-looking skin with this anti-aging serum that reduces the appearance of fine lines and brightens your complexion. Packed with powerful ingredients including hyaluronic acid, this product hydrates and revitalizes your skin.

Pro tip from Kyle: “Apply a dropper of the #AdvancedNightRepair serum in the morning for 8-hour anti-oxidant protection that guards your skin from everyday environmental pollutants!” she wrote on Instagram . “Plus the 72-hour hydration helps keep your make up and foundation looking fresh so it doesn’t appear cakey throughout the day. So use both day and night for even more benefits!”

Richards is not the only fan of this top-rated serum! With almost 20,000 reviews on Nordstrom, this product is the most popular kid in skincare school. One reviewer reported, “Fine lines and wrinkles soften and slow down completely and firms skin that's starting to lose elasticity. You wake up with healthy, glowing skin every morning as long as you've used this the night before. It just works.” And another shopper said, “I can see a huge difference in my skin. Fine lines are disappearing, my skin is firmer and feels so soft and looks younger. I absolutely LOVE this product! I will definitely buying again regardless of the price! This product is worth every penny.”

See for yourself by shopping this budget-friendly Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set today!

See it! Get the Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Set $209 Value for just $110 at Nordstrom!

