Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For SaleTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
PJ Walker's passing day versus the Rams looks even worse in hindsightEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
Charlotte motel closes, leaving people without a homeTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Related
WCNC
Stephanie Mills, Bernard Edwards and more inducted into the NC Music Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Music Hall Of Fame Music induction is tomorrow October 20th, 2022. Here to talk about this year’s inductees is Ken Knox from the famous Chairman of the Board and Deborah Mcfadden from Nc music Hall of fame and Kevin Carter, musician and music director for the event.
Charlotte Stories
2 Charlotte-Area Schools Rank Among 2023’s Top 10 Best Colleges
To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Protest held by group pushing to change South Point HS Red Raider mascot
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Native American leaders and other advocates staged a rally outside Monday's Gaston County Board of Education meeting in an effort to change the Red Raider nickname at South Point High School. The group, known as the Retire the Red Raider coalition, has been pushing Gaston...
Community highlights Black culture with massive cookout in west Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Community Think Tank put together a massive cookout in West Charlotte on Saturday. The nonprofit says this is the first-ever “Black Family Reunion,” an event to highlight and uplift Black culture in Charlotte and promote healthy well-being. “Seeing our kids dancing, having people...
WBTV
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”
For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
spectrumlocalnews.com
N.C. A&T student designs Ayantee Nikes
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An N.C. A&T student’s sneaker design will be showcased by Nike. Arial Robinson, a senior at N.C. A&T, designed the Ayantee Nike Dunk sneaker. Robinson’s design was inspired by N.C. A&T's new student center. The Ayantee Nike Dunks will be available to the public...
Listening sessions kick off for search for next CMS superintendent
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is taking a new approach to finding its next superintendent. This week, in their first virtual feedback session, district leaders are getting input from the community before finding a leader who fits those needs. Preliminary data shows the top three qualifications people want to...
charlottemagazine.com
What Did Charlotte’s Breakfast Scene Look Like in 1986?
It was a few hours before dawn on a hot summer night, white vinyl blinds rolled down over bedroom windows open for anything that might resemble cool air. My brand-new husband was sleeping next to me. Finally. We’d spent most of our first year of marriage three states apart, me in Charlotte to take a new job at The Charlotte Observer, him in Tallahassee to finish his art degree at Florida State.
Oldest Dairy Queen In North Carolina is Now For Sale
Dairy Queen is an old American fast food chain that was started back on June 22, 1940. Seven years later, the oldest Dairy Queen in North Carolina was started on Wilkinson Boulevard in the western portion of Charlotte. Now, a real estate listing is showing that the property is now for sale and this particular Dairy Queen property can be bought by anyone with enough money who is interested in starting a store at 2732 Wilkinson Blvd. The listing says you will be able to get half of an acre of property that is currently offered at one million four hundred thousand dollars. CBS17 talks about this particular Dairy Queen being up for sale because it is such a long part of the history of the city of Charlotte, NC. This basically means this restaurant has been around for seventy-five years as of the time of this writing. When this restaurant came to Charlotte, NC, the Second World War had just ended and the Soviet Union was still around as a nation.
cn2.com
2022 Rock Hill School District Candidates
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Our school board recognizes that public support and open lines of communication are vital to a successful educational environment for students and employees. Citizens are encouraged to stay informed on the decisions which affect students and teachers, to let board members know opinions on important issues, and to attend board meetings whenever possible.” Rock Hill School Board.
'We made a mistake': Charlotte mayor demands accountability following WCNC investigation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mayor Vi Lyles said the city of Charlotte will learn from a "mistake" that allowed an uncertified talent coach to secure $417,000 in pandemic-era work without other qualified small business owners getting an equal chance. WFAE's Mike Collins grilled the mayor about WCNC Charlotte's recent investigation...
Who are the UNC System’s highest-paid coaches?
CHARLOTTE — With college football underway and college basketball season tipping off in November, it’s time for CBJ’s yearly look at the salaries paid to coaches in the UNC System. It’s important to note that only what the university pays them is included. The total compensation for...
WCNC
Safety initiatives to help keep Fort Mill students safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — More safety initiatives are underway to help keep Fort Mill students safe. Along with the money the district received last year, the Fort Mill School District was granted over $300,000 in October along with a 25% local match. So far the district has received funds two...
247Sports
LOOK: UNC Basketball Recreates Iconic Sports Illustrated 1981-82 Cover Photo
Shortly after being announced as the Associated Press' preseason No. 1 team ahead of the 2022-23 season, North Carolina basketball released a fantastic recreation of the iconic Sports Illustrated cover from the 1981-82 season that featured UNC head coach Dean Smith and star returnees James Worthy, Jimmy Black, Matt Doherty and Sam Perkins. In their place stands Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot, R.J. Davis, Caleb Love, and Leaky Black.
thecapitalsportsreport.com
Robin Roberts does not remember the Rockingham crash
Street Outlaws No Prep Kings star Robin Roberts has updated his fans that he is in a hospital in Charlotte, North Carolina. As we posted on Sunday night, Roberts has suffered three broken ribs, a collapsed lung, and a bad collision. Roberts was involved in a bad accident on Saturday...
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only
CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
Charlotte Black Restaurant Week is poised to help local businesses
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Black Restaurant week kicked off this week — but there’s still time for restaurants to participate. The sixth annual event runs through Oct. 31. It aims to support Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other ventures, says Cathay Dawkins, founder and executive director of Black Business Owners of Charlotte.
Comments / 0