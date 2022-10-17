SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man who police believe may have been present when Domenik Briggs was shot, has been charged with possession of a machine gun, according to court records. On October 6, South Bend Police responded to W. Indiana Avenue and S. Chapin Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they were redirected to an address on W. Indiana Avenue where they located Domenik Briggs with a gunshot wound to the head.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO