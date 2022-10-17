ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall County, IN

abc57.com

Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation

HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
HARTFORD, MI
abc57.com

Man who may have been at homicide scene charged with possessing machine gun

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man who police believe may have been present when Domenik Briggs was shot, has been charged with possession of a machine gun, according to court records. On October 6, South Bend Police responded to W. Indiana Avenue and S. Chapin Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they were redirected to an address on W. Indiana Avenue where they located Domenik Briggs with a gunshot wound to the head.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wevv.com

Madisonville man arrested for 1994 murder of Gary, Indiana woman

A Madisonville man will face charges related to a cold case from 1994 in Lake County, Indiana. 60-year-old Gerald Lynn Smith faces charges of murder and other charges related to the death of then 69-year-old Gloria Hansell of Gary, Indiana. FBI announced the charges following the cold case after the...
GARY, IN
abc57.com

Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school

ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police looking for individuals in connection with October shooting

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals in connection with a shooting investigation. The shooting happened on October 7 outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St. If you have any information, please call Detective Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
PLYMOUTH, IN
wtvbam.com

Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation

ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
ANGOLA, IN
WNDU

Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects

Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two men arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by officers with the South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit, according to court records. On Thursday, officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street conducting surveillance when...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

‘Panic and terror’ as shots are fired at Marshall County home Friday night

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.— While some partied along Thorn Road in Marshall County near Walkerton Friday night, one family had to take cover as bullets went flying. “My six-year-old, who has autism, he’s currently asking, just about every time we talked with him, why the neighbors want to kill him,” said Noah Jacobs, whose home was shot up by stray bullets from neighbors.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
wkzo.com

Speed believed by police to be a factor in Cass County crash

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff reports that at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, his office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township. Investigation revealed that 18-year-old, Baroda resident, Alex Foster, was driving east...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Three Rivers Police arrest armed robbery suspect

THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers Police have arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery Friday morning. Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on...
THREE RIVERS, MI

