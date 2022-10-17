Read full article on original website
Deputies serve search warrant as part of narcotics investigation
HARTFORD, Mich. -- Deputies with the Narcotics Unit of the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at a home in the city of Hartford as part of an investigation into methamphetamine trafficking. The search warrant was obtained following an investigation into the sale of methamphetamine over the...
Man who may have been at homicide scene charged with possessing machine gun
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A man who police believe may have been present when Domenik Briggs was shot, has been charged with possession of a machine gun, according to court records. On October 6, South Bend Police responded to W. Indiana Avenue and S. Chapin Street for reports of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they were redirected to an address on W. Indiana Avenue where they located Domenik Briggs with a gunshot wound to the head.
Man arrested on domestic battery charges against woman with no contact order
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly strangled and battered a woman who had a no contact order against him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kendrick Lee Lockett, 24, was arrested on the following charges:. Strangulation. Two counts of...
Michiana Crime Stoppers release new video in homicide investigation
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Michiana Crime Stoppers released new video shared to them depicting the moments before and after a fatal shooting on Huey Street on May 12. The South Bend Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit is still investigating the homicide of 53-year-old Johnnie Lee Johnson. Johnson was killed after...
Madisonville man arrested for 1994 murder of Gary, Indiana woman
A Madisonville man will face charges related to a cold case from 1994 in Lake County, Indiana. 60-year-old Gerald Lynn Smith faces charges of murder and other charges related to the death of then 69-year-old Gloria Hansell of Gary, Indiana. FBI announced the charges following the cold case after the...
Gary man arrested for alleged involvement in home invasion
An arrest warrant has been issued for a Gary man who’s alleged to have been involved in an incident in May that left a woman and her children terrorized.
Middle schooler arrested for marijuana possession at school
ELKHART, Ind. - A middle school student was arrested on Monday for alleged marijuana possession while at school, according to the Elkhart Police Department. At 4:02 p.m., an officer was called to West Side Middle School for a juvenile problem. According to the school's principal, a student had been caught...
Elkhart Police looking for individuals in connection with October shooting
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying individuals in connection with a shooting investigation. The shooting happened on October 7 outside the 7-Eleven at 429 N. Main St. If you have any information, please call Detective Barron at 574-295-7070 ext. 321 or...
Mishawaka Police searching for missing 18-year-old
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 18-year-old Jamar Keshaun Alsanders, who was last seen by family at the end of September. Alsanders is 5'5" and 165 pounds. He also suffers from mental illness and has no known place to go, according...
Two arrested for cocaine, marijuana possession in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Two people were arrested for cocaine and marijuana possession following a traffic stop in Plymouth on Thursday, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 5 p.m., a deputy pulled over a vehicle in the area of Novelty and Walnut streets. During the traffic stop, K9...
Angola man arrested on 14 child exploitation counts following lengthy investigation
ANGOLA, IN (WTVB) – An Angola man was arrested on Tuesday after police got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. According to a news release issued by the Angola Police Department, 32-year-old Steven Messer was arrested in the 400 block of Henry Place for an initial charge of 15 level 4 felony counts of child exploitation.
Elkhart Police Department searching for 7-11 shooting suspects
Lane restrictions to be in place on Church Street underpass in Mishawaka. Mayor Rod Roberson says the city has some “lofty goals for next year.”. City of South Bend holds open house for potential buyers of historic Lafayette Building. The Lafayette Building is said to be the first-ever commercial...
Elkhart Police asking for help identifying individuals after 7-Eleven shooting incident
Elkhart Police have released surveillance photos in an attempt to identify some individuals in the pictures as part of a shooting investigation from earlier this month. The incident occurred on Oct. 7, outside the 7-Eleven at 429 North Main Street. The Elkhart Police Department is asking anyone who can identify...
Two men arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by officers with the South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit, according to court records. On Thursday, officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street conducting surveillance when...
Goshen Police looking to identifying female in reference to fraud case
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a female in reference to a fraud case. If you have any information on the female in the attached photo, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at [email protected] or send them a message on Facebook.
Police identify shooting victim in Elkhart
Today, we are celebrating one of our own, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years!
MSP: One dead in crash on US-131 near White Pigeon
A woman died in a crash near White Pigeon Wednesday, police say.
‘Panic and terror’ as shots are fired at Marshall County home Friday night
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind.— While some partied along Thorn Road in Marshall County near Walkerton Friday night, one family had to take cover as bullets went flying. “My six-year-old, who has autism, he’s currently asking, just about every time we talked with him, why the neighbors want to kill him,” said Noah Jacobs, whose home was shot up by stray bullets from neighbors.
Speed believed by police to be a factor in Cass County crash
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Cass County Sheriff reports that at approximately 8:34 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, his office investigated a single vehicle injury crash on Peavine Street, east of Sink Road in Pokagon Township. Investigation revealed that 18-year-old, Baroda resident, Alex Foster, was driving east...
Three Rivers Police arrest armed robbery suspect
THREE RIVERS, Mich. -- Three Rivers Police have arrested a suspect accused of an armed robbery Friday morning. Police responded to the 700 block of W. Michigan Avenue around 11:15 a.m. for reports of an armed robbery. The suspect took an unknown amount of cash and fled the scene on...
