Ironton Tribune
Freda Waller
Freda M. Waller, 92, of Coal Grove, went to be with her Lord on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at Trinity Station Retirement Community, Flatwoods, Kentucky, where she had been a resident for six years. She was born on Dec. 22, 1929, daughter of the late Don and Anna Kapp Baker.
Ironton Tribune
Redmen begin tournament play with 6-1 win
PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen are off and kicking. The Redmen began the Division 3 sectional soccer tournament on a high note with a 6-1 win over the West Union Dragons on Tuesday. Sam Simpson scored a hat-trick to lead the offense, Brayden Adams had a goal and...
Ironton Tribune
Scott Kimbler
Scott Howard Kimbler, 81, of Crown City, died Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia. There will be no visitation. A graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Frank Donnelly officiating. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville,...
Ironton Tribune
A New tradition
Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society holds its first bean dinner fall festival. On Saturday, members of the Lawrence County Museum and Historical Society began what they hoped to be a new annual event, a bean dinner. The goal was to have people stop by to eat and then check...
Ironton Tribune
BARKer Farm plans Halloween event
PEDRO — A Halloween-themed evening of family activities is coming up for the weekend leading into the holiday at the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo. Hocus Pocus on the Farm is set to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29., which will feature an outdoor showing of the 1993 Disney film, along with live performances.
Ironton Tribune
Bringing the sauce
COAL GROVE — The customers who came into the Coal Grove Freezette on Monday morning got a show to go along with their meal. That’s because America’s Best Restaurants, which does a show about local, independent restaurants, was in town to film a segment on the Freezette and their menu.
Ironton Tribune
Drop-off sites to open for Operation Christmas Child
As the Thanksgiving season approaches, many Lawrence County families and children are giving thanks and giving back to children in need around the world through Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse. While volunteers are preparing to collect Operation Christmas Child shoe box gifts at more than 4,500...
Ironton Tribune
Jeri Fields: Be on the alert for elder abuse
Are you concerned about protecting your older relatives and friends from elder abuse?. The pandemic highlighted the disproportionate impact of tragedy on underserved communities, including older adults, who face high rates of elder abuse, fraud, and nursing homes deaths. It’s important to remember that elder abuse can happen to anyone,...
