The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month
By Juliana Kim
WEKU
2 days ago
The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday.
The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.
The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, said among the victims were a married a couple who were expecting a child in the coming months. He added that 18 people have been pulled from the wreckage of one residential building.
Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shymhal said Monday's deadly attack appeared to have targeted energy infrastructure. It's the second time this month Russia has struck the capital. Last week, a barrage of Russian missiles blasted Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities, killing at least 19 people.
Vladimir Putin’s suspected goddaughter is facing three years behind bars for allegedly “spreading falsehoods about government agencies,” RadarOnline.com can confirm. Ksenia Sobchak, the 40-year-old female politician whose father was once close friends with the 69-year-old Russian leader, is currently under investigation by the Russian Investigative Committee over the allegations against her.
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has reignited fears that he is about to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine following a viral video and a defense analyst's comments. The video, posted Sunday on Twitter and viewed more than 250,000 times, initially appeared on the pro-Russia Telegram channel Rybar. "Another train with military equipment going to the front by rail somewhere in central Russia," Twitter user NovichokRossiya captioned the video. "At first glance, there is nothing special about it. But upon closer examination, you can see KamAZ-43269 "Shot" standing on the platforms with combat modules "Spoke."
A video purportedly showing a Russian fighter jet fall from the sky has been widely shared online after Ukrainian forces claimed to have shot down four planes in a single day. The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine claimed that on Saturday, September 24, two Russian Su-25 jets had been destroyed alongside an Su-30 and Su-34.
A Russian man shot the head of a local military draft committee in Siberia on Monday, reports said. A video of the incident shared online shows an official collapsing on stage after a shot rings out. The gunman was detained and the official is in critical condition, the reports said.
The FSB has arrested eight people over the Crimean bridge attack while revealing an X-ray of what it says was the bomb that caused the blast. Moscow's spies say the men - five Russians and three people from Ukraine and Armenia - worked with a Ukrainian agent named 'Ivan Ivanovic' to ship the 23-ton device through four countries over two months before it detonated on the bridge.
A Russian solider blew himself up to avoid being captured by Ukrainians, a commander told The New York Times. "Right now they are in panic," the Ukrainian commander said of the Russian troops. Last month, Ukrainian forces launched a counteroffensive in the war, resulting in them reclaiming territory. A Russian...
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
The Kerch bridge that connects the annexed Crimean peninsula with mainland Russia was partially blown up in a dramatic explosion. Russia suggested that a truck bomb was behind the blast, but some observers believe that a boat passing under the bridge may be to blame. In CCTV footage that circulated...
Ukraine has captured hundreds of Russian tanks, many of which it will use against Russian forces. Russia's new T-90M, one of which Ukrainian troops reportedly recovered, is likely to be examined. It could give Western militaries critical details about one of Russia's most advanced armored vehicles. Ukraine has captured a...
A freight train connected to Moscow’s nuclear arm’s division was spotted moving through Russia as Vladimir Putin continues to ramp up his ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned. The train – which was reportedly transporting specialist military equipment for Russia’s Ministry of Defense – was seen traveling...
A senior former U.S. general said that Russia could be defeated by the end of the year based on his assessment of the success of Ukraine’s counteroffensive. Others have echoed his claim. Meanwhile, Urkaine’s intelligence officials claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin has deployed the special ODON unit of the Russian National guard to arrest soldiers in fears he could be deposed in a coup.
Ukrainian intelligence has called Igor Girkin, the Russian nationalist accused of shooting down commercial flight MH17, a terrorist and publicly set a bounty on him. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine's Facebook page set the bounty for Girkin at $100,000. Girkin boasted he had...
Andrei Nikiforov, a lawyer from St Petersburg, was one of the hundreds of thousands of Russians mobilised since last month to hold the frontlines in his country’s faltering war in Ukraine. On 25 September he received his call-up papers. By 7 October, just two weeks later, he was dead.
