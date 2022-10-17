ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The capital of Ukraine reels from second Russian attack this month

By Juliana Kim
 2 days ago
Firefighters work in the rubble of a building in Kyiv on Monday. Roman Hrytsyna/AP

The capital of Ukraine was left in smoke and rubble after five Russian drones struck the city early Monday.

The explosions crumbled residential buildings and energy facilities near a busy train station in central Kyiv. At least four people were killed in the attack and at least four others have been hospitalized, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top emergency response adviser to Ukraine's president.

The mayor of Kyiv, Vitaliy Klitschko, said among the victims were a married a couple who were expecting a child in the coming months. He added that 18 people have been pulled from the wreckage of one residential building.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shymhal said Monday's deadly attack appeared to have targeted energy infrastructure. It's the second time this month Russia has struck the capital. Last week, a barrage of Russian missiles blasted Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities, killing at least 19 people.

A drone in the sky seconds before it fired on buildings in Kyiv on Monday. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
A Ukrainian serviceman attempts to shoot down a drone in Kyiv on Monday. Sergei Supinsky/AFP via Getty Images
A man falls on the ground following a drone strike in Kyiv on Monday. Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images
Ukrainian military members run for cover during an attack from "kamikaze drones" in Kyiv early Monday morning.
Medics help an injured woman after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv on Monday. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
Firefighters work after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv on Monday. Efrem Lukatsky/AP
People take cover in a parking lot next to their apartment in Kyiv as the city was under attack by "kamikaze drones" in early Monday morning.
Police officers stand next to the body of a man killed after a drone fired on buildings in Kyiv. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's capital early Monday, the blasts echoing across the city, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying to shelters.
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko speaks to reporters next to a building destroyed by a drone Monday.
A local resident photographs a street after a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday.
Ukrainian police officers secure the area after a drone attack in Kyiv on Monday.

Comments / 7

fellowship
2d ago

how's that possible with the over 50 billion in AMERICANS tax dollars?? seems like a great money laundering scheme

Comments / 0

Community Policy