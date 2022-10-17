Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis to face trial for suspension of prosecutor who defied abortion ban law
Andrew Warren, a Democrat, sued Florida governor for suspension after saying he would not enforce new 15-week abortion law
PICTURED: Ex-spy who helped Ron DeSantis fly migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard is seen handing out supplies ahead of flight
The former military spy who allegedly helped Ron DeSantis fly 48 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard has been pictured for the first time. Perla Huerta was said to have been spotted in the crowd helping to load mostly Venezuelan migrants on to a plane at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last month before she was claimed to be a conduit for the Florida governor.
‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight
Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
Perla was his boss. He was her ace. Inside the covert op behind DeSantis’ migrant flights
The final of three cash payments — $700 total — was left under a chunk of broken concrete behind the East Terrell Hills location of a San Antonio barbecue chain.
Former Army intelligence agent helped DeSantis recruit migrants for Martha’s Vineyard migrant flight: report
A former US Army combat medic and counterintelligence agent named Perla Huerta reportedly recruited migrants for Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s controversial flights in September carrying Venezuelan asylum-seekers to Martha’s Vineyard.Police officials, a lawyer, and migrants who encountered her pointed to Ms Huerta as the recruiter for the flights, The New York Times reports. Ms Huerta served tours in Afghanistan and Iraq and was discharged last month after two decades of service, the Times reports, citing her military records.It is unclear if Ms Huerta worked for the state of Florida or Texas.Texas governor Greg Abbott has said he was not...
Man Who Tried to Drain Pool During Hurricane Ian Is Among Deaths Confirmed as Toll Continues to Rise
A 72-year-old man who attempted to drain his pool in the middle of Hurricane Ian has died, along with a 38-year-old man who hydroplaned during the storm The death toll continues to rise since Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday. A 72-year-old man from Deltona died after going outside to drain his pool, the Volusia County Sheriff's Department said in a release Thursday morning. Authorities believe he put a hose down a canal that was 30 feet wide in an attempt to drain the pool. The canal had "a...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Asks Kamala Harris if White Husband Is 'Worth Less'
The GOP congresswoman accused Harris of pushing for "equity" in regards to Hurricane Ian aid, but the White House dismissed her criticism as "inaccurate."
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Venezuelan Who Helped ‘Perla’ Recruit for DeSantis’ Migrant Flight Turns on Her
A Venezuelan migrant who helped recruit asylum-seekers to take a flight from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last month—paid for by Florida—has turned against his former boss and is cooperating with a Texas sheriff’s office investigation. The man, identified only as Emmanuel, told the Miami Herald that he thought he was working for a charitable organization when he was told by Perla Huerta to convince a group of his countrymen to board the flight to Massachusetts with the promise of homes, cash and jobs. But when the migrants touched down, shocking the nation, Emmanuel’s WhatsApp blew up with panicked messages from the migrants. He said he begged Huerta to answer the phone but she vanished, putting her Tampa home up for sale and scrubbing her online profiles. “They will do better than any other group [of migrants] and they have the attention of the whole country,” she eventually texted back. “And I continue to be the worst woman in the world.” Emmanuel now concedes he was duped by Huerta and he stopped talking to her around the same time he started cooperating with authorities. Read it at Miami Herald
DeSantis migrant relocation program planned to transport '100 or more' to Delaware, Illinois, documents obtained by CNN show
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' migrant relocation program planned to transport "approximately 100 or more" migrants to Delaware and Illinois between September 19 and October 3, according to documents obtained by CNN through a public records request.
Ron DeSantis Hit With 3rd Suit Over Migrant Flights
An open-government group has sued Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for phone and text logs tied to the flights his administration chartered to bring migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. The legal action by the Florida Center for Government Accountability is the third suit stemming from the Republican’s stunt. “Defendants’ refusal to provide the records is unreasonable, unjustified and amounts to an unlawful delay and refusal to provide the records,” the suit says, according to Politico. DeSantis has also been hit with a federal class action suit on behalf of the Venezuelan migrants, and a suit to block him from spending more taxpayer money on the flights.Read it at Politico
Top DeSantis aides were deeply involved in migrant flights
Top aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis played key roles in planning and executing Florida’s controversial migrant flight program, according to public records released late Friday. While the program was carried out by a private contractor, the new records show the deep involvement of Larry Keefe, DeSantis’ public safety czar, and James Uthmeier, his chief of staff, in an operation that has led to at least one criminal investigation, a separate U.S. Treasury Department probe and several lawsuits — potentially heightening their exposure to the various inquiries underway.
AOL Corp
Something fishy: Hurricane Ian is causing catfish to turn up in Florida yards
Something fishy happened on the day Hurricane Ian made landfall. Hours before Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa in southwest Florida, its impacts were being felt in Brevard County in the eastern part of the state by way of catfish appearing in driveways and yards. USA TODAY Network-Florida producer Jennifer...
New records suggest DeSantis’ migrant flights may continue
Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration may keep flying migrants from the border to Democratic states using Florida taxpayer money, according to newly released public records. In a letter dated Oct. 8, the state contractor responsible for the program told the Florida Department of Transportation that it wanted to continue its “Humanitarian Services Proposal” through Dec. 1.
WPTV
President Joe Biden postpones Florida trip because of Tropical Storm Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Joe Biden's scheduled visit to Florida on Tuesday will be postponed due to the threat of Tropical Storm Ian. Biden was set to make two stops in the Sunshine State, one in Fort Lauderdale and another in Orlando. Ian is forecast to become...
How a migrant ended up in Florida on a work crew for hurricane cleanup
Pedro Escalona endured a grueling journey from Venezuela to Texas, made a brief stopover at a San Antonio migrant center, crossed paths with an operative of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — one who promised a free charter flight to Delaware — then learned the flight had been scuttled and caught a plane to New York City, where he ended up in a homeless shelter.
Election deniers could make deep changes to Arizona voting
PHOENIX (AP) — Gathered at a table in the state Capitol a little less than two years ago, two Republicans and a Democrat took part in a ceremony prescribed by state law that made official Joe Biden’s 10,500-vote victory in Arizona’s 2020 presidential contest. While sifting through pages, pen in hand and cameras rolling, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey stopped to silence the “hail to the chief” ringtone on his cell phone. It was a call from President Donald Trump, who was in the midst of a frenetic fight to reverse the results of the election he had lost. Ducey...
iheart.com
Florida Senate District 26: Sen. Lori Berman Faces Steve Byers
A current state senator is running for a newly created seat in Palm Beach County. Democrat Lori Berman spent eight years in the Florida House before being elected to the Senate in 2018. She served four years in District 31, which has moved to the north with redistricting. "The thing...
Comments / 0