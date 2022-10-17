Read full article on original website
kasu.org
A-State Choirs honors living composers with a concert
What do composers such as Sarah Quartel, James Mulholland, and Craig Hella Johnson have in common? They are all alive, and are the focus of a concert by the A-State Concert Choir and Jonesboro Chorale titled "Living Music". Arkansas Roots' Marty Scarbrough speaks to Dr. Ryan Sullivan, Director of Choral...
whiterivernow.com
Artoberfest arts and music fest this weekend in downtown Batesville
Downtown Batesville will celebrate arts and music this Saturday as Artoberfest takes over Main Street. The Batesville Area Arts Council (BAAC) is hosting the sixth annual Artoberfest, an arts and music festival on Main Street, Saturday, Oct. 22, from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. The festival will feature over...
Kait 8
Book lovers rejoice: Bookstore coming to Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas’s first and only Airstream bookstore is opening a brick-and-mortar bookstore in Jonesboro just in time for the holidays. In a media release, Tuesday Verb Bookstore announced they will be opening a bookstore in Jonesboro. In the next year, they plan to expand their new...
Kait 8
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running. The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation. According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at...
Kait 8
‘This building here has been around for as long as I can remember’: Downtown building to be condemned
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A building that has been a staple of a Northeast Arkansas city’s downtown is to be condemned. After a long process, the city of Trumann has made the decision to condemn the old Bank of Trumann building located on Main Street. With boards hanging down...
KTLO
Effort to save Jonesboro library gets big boost from famous author
Bestselling author Nora Roberts has made a $25,000 donation to help fight against an effort to defund the Craighead County/Jonesboro Public Library. According to the Arkansas Times, the Save Our Libraries campaign announced the donation Tuesday by Roberts, who is best known for her more than 200 romance novels. Those...
whiterivernow.com
Citizens Bank, Batesville Schools honor Candice Swaim for going ‘Above & Beyond’
Candice Swaim, an English to speakers of other languages (ESOL) teacher at Eagle Mountain Elementary School, is the October recipient of the Citizens Bank “Above & Beyond” award. With her dedication and kindhearted spirit, Candice has helped my students succeed and graduate from the ESOL program. Her peers...
Kait 8
Commission presents feasibility study for future Jonesboro sports complex
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The future of a highly-anticipated sports complex in Northeast Arkansas is getting brighter. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotions Commission presented its feasibility study to the city council at its meeting. Consulting firm Eastern Sports Management in conjunction with Pinnacle Sports conducted the study.
Kait 8
Craighead County coffee shop to close
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - A coffee shop in Brookland will close its doors at the end of October. In a media release posted Sunday, Mocha Jo’s Coffee Company announced they will be closing on Oct. 29. “These decisions are always difficult ones to make, because if you look at...
Kait 8
BancorpSouth changes to Cadence Bank
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A merger a year in the making has come to customers of Bancorp South. BancorpSouth and Cadence Bank initiated their conversion earlier this month and BancorpSouth will be known as Cadence Bank going forward. Current customers of BancorpSouth will see minimal changes to their banking experience.
Kait 8
Jonesboro man accused of shooting brother arrested
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police say they have caught the suspect in a Wednesday morning shooting. Michael McCline, 20, of Jonesboro is being held on suspicion of first-degree domestic battering. The charge stems from a shooting around 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the 2400-block of Court Street. According...
neareport.com
JPD seeking suspect in October 3 murder
The Jonesboro Police Department put out a request for the public’s help finding a murder suspect on Tuesday. In a post to social media, JPD said they need your help in finding Dennis Robert Williams, 28. Detectives developed Williams as a suspect in the October 3 murder of Larry D. Jones on Irby Street in Jonesboro, police said. A warrant has been issued for Williams’ arrest.
Kait 8
New trial date set in Devine murder case
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trial is set to begin on Monday for an Osceola man accused of killing his wife. Charles Devine was arrested in July 2019 on suspicion of first-degree murder in the 2016 death of his wife Stacey Devine. Jonesboro police have been investigating the death of...
magnoliareporter.com
Two dead, Paragould officer shot Tuesday morning
Paragould Police are investigating the apparent shooting deaths of two men, and the wounding of a Paragould Police Department officer. The body of one man was found at 116 S. Rockingchair Road, south of West King’s Highway on the west side of Paragould. The Paragould officer was shot about 7 a.m. at the Rockingchair Road home and was airlifted to a Memphis hospital for treatment.
Kait 8
Blytheville police issue warrant for murder suspect
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A warrant has been issued for a Blytheville woman who police say shot and killed a family member over the weekend. According to Blytheville Police Captain Jeremy Ward, they are looking for 20-year-old Harilyah Walker in connection to the murder of 30-year-old Kenneth Reed on Saturday, Oct. 15.
Kait 8
ASP investigating officer-involved shooting in Paragould, suspect dead
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Paragould that left one man dead and sent an officer to a Memphis hospital. Captain Brad Snyder with the Paragould Police Department said officers were called to a home in the 100-block of South Rockingchair Road around 7:14 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, regarding an unwanted person.
Kait 8
Paragould police: Attempted armed robbery ends with one shot
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Paragould police said an attempted armed robbery Tuesday afternoon ended with one person shot. Captain Brad Snyder said the shooting happened around 12:28 p.m. on Oct. 18 in the 400-block of North 5th Street. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound...
Kait 8
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape. Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 27-year-old Chance Helms to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of rape and one count of second-degree domestic battering.
