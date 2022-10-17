Read full article on original website
morgantownmag.com
Time to Trounce Texas Tech
It’s been too long since the Mountaineers beat the Red Raiders. The Mountaineers face the Red Raiders at Texas Tech’s Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, on Saturday. The two teams first met in the 1938 Sun Bowl, where WVU prevailed. They didn’t meet again until 2012 and, in the 11 games they’ve played in total, WVU has managed a 6–5 edge. But the Mountaineers lost the last three games—a win is long overdue. Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Eastern time, 2 p.m. Central, and the game airs on FS1.
Fort Worth Weekly
The Hero We Don’t Deserve
The Sonny Dykes era has started more successfully than most could have imagined. He’s undefeated as a head coach, and the Frogs just downed their third consecutive ranked opponent after reclaiming the Iron Skillet from SMU. The Frogs are now ranked eighth in the AP poll and the last remaining team in the conference unscathed. Is Dykes a magician? Hardly. Dykes (and fans) owes this start to someone he — as well as many of us — didn’t quite think was right for the challenge.
WOWK
Play suspended at Big 12 Match Play Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia’s golf match against No. 11 Oklahoma has been suspended due to darkness during the first day of the Big 12 Match Play Championship at The Clubs at Houston Oaks in Hockley, Texas. Todd Duncan is up three after 14 holes, Trent Tipton is...
WOWK
Mountaineers Look to Keep Offense Rolling at JMU
The West Virginia University men’s soccer team travels to James Madison for a Sun Belt Conference match on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Kickoff at Sentara Park in Harrisonburg, Virginia, is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans can follow along with all of the action with live stats, courtesy of jmusports.com....
1350kman.com
Six-Day Selection Utilized for Oklahoma State Game
MANHATTAN, Kan. (Kansas State Athletics) – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced Monday that the game time and television designation for Kansas State’s Oct. 29 home contest against Oklahoma State will be selected via a six-day pick. The announcement will come either Saturday night or Sunday morning.
Toasty Buns: What college football head coaches are feeling the heat ahead of Week 8?
Now in the second half of the year, these college football coaches’ buns are getting real toasty. Despite there being five Power Five openings across college football, it would come as quite the shock if that is it for this season’s coaching turnover harvest. While Arizona State, Colorado,...
WOWK
Dromers claims Sun Belt Conference honor
Redshirt senior midfielder/defender Dyon Dromers of the West Virginia University men’s soccer team has been named the Sun Belt Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Tuesday. Dromers scored two goals in WVU’s 3-3 draw against No. 2 Kentucky on Oct. 15. The Steensel, Netherlands, native...
WATCH: Graham Harrell Previews Texas Tech
West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell previews the Texas Tech defense
ocolly.com
OSU vs TCU Twitter reaction: Dykes bawling and Johnston balling
The No. 8 Oklahoma State Cowboys traveled to Fort Worth to battle the No. 13 TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday afternoon. The victor would come out of the game as the only undefeated team in the Big 12. Football fans were active on Twitter all game long and before the...
Doc's Sports Service
Kansas State Wildcats vs TCU Horned Frogs Prediction, 10/22/2022 College Football Picks, Best Bets & Odds
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, TX. Odds/Point Spread: Horned Frogs (-5) Amon G. Carter Stadium is where the TCU Horned Frogs (6-0) will play the Kansas State Wildcats (5-1) on Saturday. TCU opens this game as 5-point favorites. The over/under has been set at 58.5. The Kansas...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Projected to Play Bowl Game in Myrtle Beach
Morgantown, West Virginia – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina is a very popular vacation destination for West Virginians, and soon, the Mountaineers could travel south for a bowl game there. Action Network released their updated bowl projections today and the West Virginia Mountaineers are currently projected to play in the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
WDTV
Menards breaks ground in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It’s been in the works since before covid, but now it’s just around the corner. Tuesday, ground was broken at Charles Pointe the future home of Menards. Charles Pointe is becoming an economic hub for Bridgeport. Tuesday the long-awaited arrival of Menards has been...
Daily Athenaeum
What's going in the former WVU Business and Economics building?
WVU’s former Business and Economics building has been renamed Field Hall and will soon house programs from the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences. Nestled on the downtown campus, Field Hall lies on the site of Mountaineer Field, WVU’s original football stadium. The John Chambers College of Business...
10 best Italian restaurants near Clarksburg, West Virginia, according to Yelp
According to Yelp, these are the best Italian restaurants in the Clarksburg area.
WDTV
Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Rev. Spencer (Cam) Pyle went home to be with his HeavenlyFather on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at WVU Medicine Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born in Waynesburg Pa. on November 3rd, 1952, to the late Rev. 0.G. Pyle and Viola “Vickie” (Lahew) Pyle.Cam worked at many jobs over the years and was last employed as store manager for Rider Pharmacy in Fairmont. He was assistant Pastor at Sunrise Chapel in Monongah and was a member of Fairmont #9 Masonic Lodge in Fairmont. He served 4 years in the U.S. Navy.Cam loved and enjoyed his family and working around hishome. Over the years he had sang with The Gospel Ambassadors, The Rising Sons, Perfect Harmony and was currently singing with Gideons Call.In addition to his parents, Cam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 1/2 years, Dorothy (Dottie) Holepit Pyle; his in laws, Edward and Dorothy Holepit and his brother, Butch Pyle.Cam is survived by his son, Spencer (Cam) Pyle II and his wife, Teresa Brumage Pyle of Monongah, his daughter, Wendy M. Pyle Comer of Fairmont. Four beautiful granddaughters which he loved and enjoyed, Cameron Pyle and Delayne Pyle of Monongah, Kaylee Comer and Kenzee Comer of Fairmont. Six brothers and sisters, Helen Triplett and late her husband, Sennett of Morgantown, Sioux Ryan and her late husband, Buddy of Fairmont, Mary Pyle-Prince and her husband, Bill of Fairmont, Ray Pyle and his wife, Debbie of Fairmont, Martha Johnson and her husband, Roger of Fairmont and Mattie Vincent and her husband, Bud of Fairmont; his sister in law, Debbie Rogers and her husband, Bill of VirginiaBeach Va. A brother in law, Eddie Holepit and his wife, Sandy of Morgantown. Several nieces and nephews and his family at Rider Pharmacy.Family and friends may call at Carpenter and Ford FuneralHome on Merchant St. in Fairmont on Tuesday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor John Snyder, officiating. Intermit will follow at Peaceful Valley Cemetery at Mt. Harmony Community Church. Masonic Rites will be given at the grave site by Fairmont Lodge #9.Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.
WDTV
2 dogs dead, owner injured after mauling
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A story involving a vicious dog attack in the Morgantown area. A woman says her dogs were randomly attacked and killed on a walk and she wound up at a hospital herself. Candice Moench was walking her two dogs Maggie and Baby G by the Cobun...
Man killed in Preston County, West Virginia motorcycle accident identified
The West Virginia State Police Monday released the identity of the man who died after a motorcycle crash in Preston County on Friday.
WOWK
Biden seeks symbol of rebuilding at Pittsburgh bridge
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Fern Hollow Bridge in Pittsburgh became a symbol of the country’s troubled infrastructure, collapsing into a ravine earlier this year just before President Joe Biden visited the city. Biden detoured to survey the scene, where vehicles were stranded on shards of roadway and several...
West Virginia man charged for allegedly murdering his son in Fairmont
A man has been charged for allegedly murdering his son at a home in Fairmont.
