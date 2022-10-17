Read full article on original website
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
Conor McGregor claims he carried Floyd Mayweather in their first fight: “I come out full force, and today, I end Floyd”
Floyd Mayweather has often claimed that he ‘carried’ Conor McGregor through the early rounds of their 2017 boxing superfight, which ended in a 10th round TKO victory for Floyd. Now McGregor is firing back, saying he was the one who was doing the carrying. McGregor’s comments came as...
MMAmania.com
Jorge Masvidal believes it’s good Nate Diaz left UFC: ‘The guy’s like borderline vegetable’
Jorge Masvidal is happy to see his old foe, Nate Diaz, leave Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last month (details here). The pair of Welterweights made history in Nov. 2019 when they fought over the first and only Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. After three rounds of Masvidal having his way, the fight ended via doctors' stoppage as Diaz suffered two nasty cuts around his eye.
Charles Oliveira: Islam Makhachev's UFC 280 title shot 'only happening because of' Khabib
ABU DHABI – Charles Oliveira will take on Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280, because that’s what’s next, although the former champion doesn’t necessarily believe it should’ve been made. “I think Islam deserves all the respect in the world,” Oliveira told...
MMAmania.com
Khabib trashes Charles Oliveira’s nonexistent ground game — ‘You tap eight times in UFC’
Former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira holds the record for most submissions in UFC at 16, as well as the record for most finishes at 19. The Brazilian is also second all time behind Jim Miller (46) for most submission attempts at 40. Too bad “Do Bronx” has no ground game....
Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’
Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 280 commentary table
Joe Rogan is out, Paul Felder is in. “The Irish Dragon” will handle one half of the color commentary for the upcoming UFC 280 “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and fellow fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie. Rogan does not...
Floyd Mayweather being lined up for Manny Pacquiao rematch in Las Vegas with boxing legend’s pro record on the line
FLOYD MAYWEATHER is being lined up to rematch Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas next year with his record on the line. The American in 2015 beat Pacquiao over 12 rounds following a half decade wait for the pair of superstar rivals to agree terms. But eight years on and the...
Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”
Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
MMAmania.com
Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’
Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his. A lot has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion. Unfortunately for him, the judges disagreed.
MMAWeekly.com
Oscar De La Hoya predicts Jake Paul will KO Anderson Silva
Jake Paul will face his toughest test to date inside the boxing ring on October 29 when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The betting lines are basically even. Silva has a wealth of experience in fights but Paul has more professional boxing matches. Paul is 5-0 in his boxing career while Silva is 3-1. Silva was defeated in his ring debut back in 1998. He then had one boxing bout in 2005 before turning his attention toward the sport in 2021 after leaving the UFC. He’ll enter the ring against Paul riding a three-fight winning streak.
Bleacher Report
UFC 280: Best Bets for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev and the Rest of the Card
The UFC is taking its octagonal mayhem overseas. The mixed martial arts conglomerate returns to pandemic stomping grounds at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi—branded back then as "Fight Island"—for a monthly pay-per-view extravaganza that's topped by a pair of title bouts and a legit prove-it fight for a high-profile prospect.
UFC 280: Charles Oliveira hopes to continue extraordinary run with win over Islam Makhachev
Charles Oliveira shrugged when apprised of the comment that coach Javier Mendez made to Submission Radio about Islam Makhachev. Oliveira and Makhachev will meet on Saturday (2 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) at Etihad Arena in the main event of UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The lightweight division...
UFC 280: TJ Dillashaw out to undo ‘deal with the devil’ in title fight with Aljamain Sterling
UFC 280 boasts one of the most exciting cards of the year so far, with the vacant lightweight title-bout main event between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira taking centre stage in Abu Dhabi.It is not the only title fight on the card, however, with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling facing off against former champion TJ Dillashaw for the belt at 135lbs. The co-main event promises much, with both men having provided some of the most entertaining fights the division has seen in recent years.What is on the line for each man?“Funk Master”’s reign over his division has been both divisive...
Bleacher Report
The Rock Says He's 'Not Quite Too Sure' If He'd Ever Become WWE Executive
While he has entertained the idea, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson downplayed the likelihood of him working in an executive role for WWE. Johnson told BNN Bloomberg's David George-Cosh he has had the conversation with WWE co-CEO Nick Khan. "Nick and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that...
Tyron Woodley doesn't stress over Jake Paul KO loss, hoping for that Anderson Silva life
It’s coming up on a year since the combat sports world has seen Tyron Woodley in action. But don’t worry – he hasn’t retired. The former UFC welterweight champion, who set off into the boxing world in 2021 with a pair of matchups with Jake Paul, says he’s just taking some time away right now and enjoying freedom he hasn’t had since he was a kid.
Bleacher Report
Report: WWE Creative 'Optimistic' Becky Lynch Won't Need Surgery; May Return in 2022
The Man may be back in WWE sooner than originally expected. Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t H Jenkins of RingsideNews.com), people within WWE creative are "hopeful" Becky Lynch will be back by the end of the year and they were "optimistic" about the possibility she wouldn't need surgery on her injured shoulder.
Petr Yan is Ready For Another Bantamweight Title Fight After Sean O’Malley; ‘I Want to Smash Him’
On Saturday night, former bantamweight champion Petr Yan returns to the Octagon looking for a big win after a closely-contested loss to reigning champion Aljamain Sterling in April. Yan will face fan-favorite ‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley in one of the evening’s featured bouts. The No. 1 ranked Yan will put his...
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell
By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
Centre Daily
Video: UFC 280 open workouts with Islam Makhachev (as Khabib watches), Charles Oliveira, more
ABU DHABI – UFC 280 open workouts took place Wednesday inside of Yas Mall, and MMA Junkie was on scene for the festivities. Participating in open workouts were Charles Oliveira, Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling, Sean O’Malley, and Petr Yan. Oliveira and Makhachev square off in the UFC 280...
