MiddleEasy

Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun

Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
MMAmania.com

Jorge Masvidal believes it’s good Nate Diaz left UFC: ‘The guy’s like borderline vegetable’

Jorge Masvidal is happy to see his old foe, Nate Diaz, leave Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) last month (details here). The pair of Welterweights made history in Nov. 2019 when they fought over the first and only Baddest Motherf—ker (BMF) title in mixed martial arts (MMA) history. After three rounds of Masvidal having his way, the fight ended via doctors' stoppage as Diaz suffered two nasty cuts around his eye.
ARIZONA STATE
MiddleEasy

Anderson Silva Urges Nick And Nate Diaz To Do Boxing, Says Fellow UFC Legends ‘Can Do Something Very, Very Special’

Anderson Silva thinks Nick and Nate Diaz could do well in boxing. Nate has been called out by Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley. Both Nick and Nate Diaz are generating buzz in boxing as of late. The older Nick has yet to insinuate a concrete desire to return following his TKO via retirement loss to Robbie Lawler in their rematch at UFC 266. On the other hand, Nate had just ended his ties with the UFC last month right after submitting Tony Ferguson at UFC 279.
MMAmania.com

Joe Rogan replaced by Paul Felder at UFC 280 commentary table

Joe Rogan is out, Paul Felder is in. “The Irish Dragon” will handle one half of the color commentary for the upcoming UFC 280 “Oliveira vs. Makhachev” pay-per-view (PPV) card alongside play-by-play man Jon Anik and fellow fighter-turned-analyst Daniel Cormier, according to MMA Junkie. Rogan does not...
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley vows to put Petr Yan “face first into the canvas” at UFC 280: “This fight is how superstars get created”

Sean O’Malley is confident he won’t just beat Petr Yan but will KO him. O’Malley is set for the toughest test of his career when he faces Yan at UFC 280 on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup as Yan is coming off the title fight loss to Aljamain Sterling, while O’Malley is getting a massive step up in competition. Despite it being his toughest test to date, ‘Suga’ is confident he will beat Yan and do so in violent fashion.
MMAmania.com

Dominick Reyes teases coming for Jon Jones at heavyweight: ‘He’s been running from me’

Dominick Reyes still wants what he feels is rightfully his. A lot has changed since Feb. 2020 when “The Devastator” challenged for Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight gold for the first time. Taking on the consensus divisional greatest of all time, Jon Jones, Reyes walked away considered by many as the new champion. Unfortunately for him, the judges disagreed.
MMAWeekly.com

Oscar De La Hoya predicts Jake Paul will KO Anderson Silva

Jake Paul will face his toughest test to date inside the boxing ring on October 29 when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. The betting lines are basically even. Silva has a wealth of experience in fights but Paul has more professional boxing matches. Paul is 5-0 in his boxing career while Silva is 3-1. Silva was defeated in his ring debut back in 1998. He then had one boxing bout in 2005 before turning his attention toward the sport in 2021 after leaving the UFC. He’ll enter the ring against Paul riding a three-fight winning streak.
Bleacher Report

UFC 280: Best Bets for Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev and the Rest of the Card

The UFC is taking its octagonal mayhem overseas. The mixed martial arts conglomerate returns to pandemic stomping grounds at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi—branded back then as "Fight Island"—for a monthly pay-per-view extravaganza that's topped by a pair of title bouts and a legit prove-it fight for a high-profile prospect.
The Independent

UFC 280: TJ Dillashaw out to undo ‘deal with the devil’ in title fight with Aljamain Sterling

UFC 280 boasts one of the most exciting cards of the year so far, with the vacant lightweight title-bout main event between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira taking centre stage in Abu Dhabi.It is not the only title fight on the card, however, with bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling facing off against former champion TJ Dillashaw for the belt at 135lbs. The co-main event promises much, with both men having provided some of the most entertaining fights the division has seen in recent years.What is on the line for each man?“Funk Master”’s reign over his division has been both divisive...
Bleacher Report

The Rock Says He's 'Not Quite Too Sure' If He'd Ever Become WWE Executive

While he has entertained the idea, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson downplayed the likelihood of him working in an executive role for WWE. Johnson told BNN Bloomberg's David George-Cosh he has had the conversation with WWE co-CEO Nick Khan. "Nick and I have talked about that, and we always enjoy that...
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell

By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
BROOKLYN, NY

