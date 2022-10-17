Read full article on original website
longisland.com
Long Island Auto Retailer Named TIME Dealer of the Year
The nomination of Hugh “Jack” Weidinger IV, dealer principal at North Bay Cadillac Co. Inc. in Great Neck, New York, for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award was announced today by TIME. Weidinger is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country to be honored with the award.
wiltonbulletin.com
Self-pour taproom Hop & Vine coming to Stamford next spring
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut friends and business partners are bringing self-pour technology to Stamford after they helped lobby for legislation to change the state's liquor laws. Connor Rasmussen, Matthew Ventura and Sakarin Seedasome are planning to open the Hop & Vine...
longisland.com
Jennifer Lawrence “Dramedy” Shooting at Lookout Beach in Nassau, Other Locations
A movie is being filmed at various locations on Long Island, including Town Park Point Lookout Beach in Nassau according to Town of Hempstead records. Some sources say the film is supposed to be set in Montauk, but that is not confirmed. The movie, “No Hard Feelings,” is set to...
‘Award-Winning’ Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes Last New York Store
A popular Hudson Valley restaurant shocked customers by announcing plans to close its last location in New York. On Sunday, Coals Pizza announced owners are closing its last location in Hudson Valley. Westchester County, New York Pizzeria Closing. Coals Pizza is closing its Westchester County pizzeria, located on Parkway Road...
Winning Take-5 Ticket Sold At Supermarket In Harrison
Two prize-winning lottery tickets valued at more than $18,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two separate $18,232.50 Take-5 tickets were sold at stores in Westchester County, in Harrison, and in Putnam County, in Carmel, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday evening, Oct. 18. NY Lottery said...
Man Nearly Killed At Popular Hudson Valley, New York Restaurant
One man was nearly killed at an eatery in the Hudson Valley. On October 16, 2022, at approximately 4 a.m. deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to an eatery in Putnam County for a report of a dispute in progress with a knife. Attempted Murder At Putnam...
3 Dead: ‘Public Safety Alert’ Issued In Hudson Valley, New York
Police in the Hudson Valley are issuing a "public safety alert" after three deaths they believe are connected. Police from Westchester County issued the alert after a series of fatal overdoses that happened within hours of each other on Monday. "Public Safety Alert" Issued By Police in Yonkers, New York.
Westchester toy store celebrates 50 years in business
Miller's Toys in Mamaroneck has been in business for at least 50 years.
Labor shortage, inflation force Long Island diners to close
PLAINVIEW, N.Y. -- The squeeze is hitting many restaurants hard, and some can't afford to keep their doors open.The combination of the labor shortage and inflation is putting restaurants in a tight spot, and some deli owners on Long Island tell CBS2's Jennifer McLogan it's closing time.The Regal Kosher Delicatessen is about to serve its last knish. It's been a mainstay in Plainview for 56 years, owned by the Weiss family -- grandparents, parents and now their children."It's very sad -- I'm going to start to cry -- because this is my whole life," said Joyce Weiss Schwartz."The meats, since...
westchestermagazine.com
Yonkers to Welcome a New Housing Development for Seniors
From left, MHACY Board Chairman James Landy; Councilman John Rubbo; Council Majority Leader Tasha Diaz; MHACY President and CEO Wilson Kimball; Mayor Mike Spano; Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas; Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy; NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins; Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Councilwoman Shanae Williams. Photo courtesy of Thompson & Bender.
rew-online.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $51 Mmillion Affordable Housing Development in the Bronx￼
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of Tremont Residences, a $50.6 million affordable housing development in the West Farms area of the Bronx. The new 119-apartment development offers onsite services for people experiencing homelessness who need support to live independently. “The completion of this 119-unit development means that dozens...
westchestermagazine.com
3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle
Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
NBC New York
COVID Rates Back Above 20% in Parts of Manhattan as Virus Rebounds
COVID-19 positivity rates are back above 20% in parts of Manhattan, as the latest city data indicate the virus is digging in ahead of winter. The rolling seven-day positivity rate in the Hell's Kitchen area of Manhattan is up to 22.5%, according to city data Wednesday. That is by far the highest rate in New York City, and no other neighborhood is close. Just a day prior, no neighborhood was over 20%.
Netflix's 'The Watcher' Films In Rye, Report Says
A new Netflix show, "The Watcher," was filmed in Westchester County despite its storyline taking place in New Jersey, the CTInsider reports. The show, which was released on Thursday, Oct. 13, is based on a real-life family that began receiving threatening letters from an unknown person after moving to their dream home, according to the CTInsider.
talkofthesound.com
Special Treatment of New Rochelle Police Brutality Cop Concealed from DA by Judges, Cops, Court Officers
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (October 19, 2022) — The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office was never told of unprecedented special treatment accorded to New Rochelle Detective Michael Vaccaro between July 2021 and July 2022, before and after court proceedings, in his high-profile police brutality case, Talk of the Sound has confirmed.
connect-bridgeport.com
Newest National Business Coming to City Looks to be Open December 1 at The Square @ Bridgeport
Bridgeport’s newest national business hopes to be open by Dec. 1, according to a representative of the developer that helped bring them to the city. During the most recent Bridgeport Planning Commission meeting, Vast Holdings, LLC’s Scott Werdebaugh gave an update on the newest business coming to The Square @ Bridgeport. The business in question is Orangetheory Fitness, which Werdebaugh disclosed at the.
6sqft
153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
sheltonherald.com
Workers unearth Valley history on Derby-Shelton Bridge
SHELTON — Ongoing work to improve the Valley's future unearthed a piece of its past recently, according to former Derby Historical Society head Jack Walsh. Walsh said work crews have completed part of the Derby-Shelton Bridge renovation, when they spotted something interesting. “A couple of days later as the...
Popular Sound Shore restaurant to close its doors at the end of the month
Mary Ann's Mexican Restaurant is a place News 12 helped restore the power to several months after Hurricane Ida.
