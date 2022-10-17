Read full article on original website
Harvey Wollman, last South Dakota Democratic governor, dies
HURON, S.D. (AP) — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87. Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press. Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor....
District 46: James Michael Bowers
Address: 4206 Touzalin Ave. Occupation: Therapist, school social worker, business owner. In my daily work as a school social worker, I have seen how good policy can save lives and how bad policy can harm neighbors. I have a track record of translating that experience into results while serving on the Lincoln City Council. I have passed the greatest number of initiatives and ordinances with bipartisan support all while serving during the pandemic. I have been tested and proven to do what is right for our city and state.
District 24: Patrick Hotovy
I understand the legislative process, having followed it for years. I had the opportunity to serve on my local school board 12 years. I have been active in my profession, having leadership roles in multiple organizations over the last 15 years. As a physician I understand health care issues, including challenges with Medicaid and Health and Human Services. These, along with education, make up over half of our state budget. I believe I have the knowledge and experience to excel.
Jim Pillen
Occupation: Livestock producer; founder and chairman, Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics. Nebraska is a special place filled with great opportunities and incredible people. We owe everything we have to this state. I want to serve as governor to ensure all our children and grandchildren have the same opportunities I had, so they can pursue their dreams, raise their families and earn good livings. We can do that by focusing on our kids, fixing our broken tax code, growing our economy, defending agriculture, strengthening rural communities and preserving our conservative Nebraska values.
Reynolds, DeJear, argue taxes, abortion in gubernatorial debate
Iowa’s candidates for governor clashed over the best use of Iowa’s state tax revenue, education and abortion in the only scheduled debate between Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear. Monday on Iowa PBS, Reynolds touted the record of her six-year term, pointing to tax cuts and...
Carol Blood
Served eight years as the at-large representative on the Bellevue City Council and six years in the Nebraska Legislature. I’m a pragmatic policymaker who's been very successful saving taxpayer dollars, bringing forward policy to help veterans, military families, seniors, women and children, Nebraskans with disabilities, agriculture and more. Fourteen years of fiscal responsibility. Born in McCook, raised in rural Adams County, family farm in Clay County and raised my own family in Sarpy County. I understand both rural-urban needs.
Mike Foley
I previously held the position for eight years and am very familiar with the duties and responsibilities of this office. To hold government agencies accountable for the proper expenditure of public monies and to root out waste, fraud and abuse of the people’s hard-earned tax dollars. What would be...
Mike Hilgers
I am prepared on day one to be attorney general. The AG runs a large law firm; I have built my own law firm into one of the fast-growing firms in the country while hiring and managing dozens of legal personnel. In addition, the AG must be able to lead teams of attorneys in complex and high-stakes cases in federal and state court; that is the kind of work I have done over my nearly 20-year legal career.
Iowa House District 10 race pits four-term incumbent against no-party independent
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — The race for Iowa House District 10 is something of a rarity. It's one of only six races, among more than 150 in the entire state, where a no-party independent is officially listed on the ballot. In the district, which includes Spirit Lake, Milford, Emmetsburg...
Here's what you need to know as early voting in Iowa's midterm elections begins
Iowans can begin early voting for the November midterm election on Wednesday, choosing representatives in Congress, state offices, and county officials. Following is everything you need to know to get ready to cast your vote. “Election Day is rapidly approaching and it’s important to have a plan for how you...
Nebraska Attorney General
The attorney general is one of six statewide constitutional officers in Nebraska. The attorney general serves a four-year term and is paid $95,000 annually. The Attorney General's Office operates as the state's law firm, representing the state in all legal matters, both civil and criminal, where the state is named as a party or may have an interest in the outcome of the litigation or dispute.
Nebraska State Treasurer
The state treasurer receives and disburses most of the state's money and informs the Legislature through a yearly report on the state's financial picture. The treasurer operates the unclaimed property division, working to locate the owners of unclaimed property such as inactive bank accounts, uncashed checks, stock shares and insurance proceeds.
RURAL ROUTE 4: How a combine works, Part 2
Last time, I explained the difference between the two types of combine heads that we see here in Iowa (the corn head and the grain/soybean head). Today I will give you a very simplified explanation of how the rest of the combine works. Do you know why it’s called a combine? Quite simply, the machine combined the grain harvesting and the grain threshing, which used to be separate processes.
