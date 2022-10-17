Occupation: Livestock producer; founder and chairman, Pillen Family Farms and DNA Genetics. Nebraska is a special place filled with great opportunities and incredible people. We owe everything we have to this state. I want to serve as governor to ensure all our children and grandchildren have the same opportunities I had, so they can pursue their dreams, raise their families and earn good livings. We can do that by focusing on our kids, fixing our broken tax code, growing our economy, defending agriculture, strengthening rural communities and preserving our conservative Nebraska values.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO