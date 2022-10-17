Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Where To Go for a Smashburger in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
More LA voters say homelessness has gotten worse in the past couple of yearsVictorLos Angeles, CA
Related
Lakers News: Devean George Thinks LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Can Work Together
Russell Westbrook’s return to the Los Angeles Lakers elicited mostly skeptical reactions after the 2017 NBA MVP’s difficult first year with the team — and a trade rumor-filled offseason. The Lakers reportedly tried to trade Westbrook for the majority of the summer, engaging in negotiations with a...
Draymond Green Seen Talking To Two Attractive Women During The Warriors vs. Lakers Game: "Dray Probably Asking Them If They Bron Fans Too."
Draymond Green was spotted talking to two attractive ladies courtside, and fans had some funny reactions.
Lakers’ Jeanie Buss shows no faith in Anthony Davis with recent comments
The Los Angeles Lakers are once again going to pin a large chunk of offensive responsibility on the weakened knees of power forward Anthony Davis. While his debut season in Los Angeles was magnificent, the last two years have been marred by constant injury problems. Last year proved that an...
Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview
Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
NBC Sports
Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings
The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
Jazz Insider Reveals Lakers Had The Opportunity To Move Russell Westbrook And 2 First Round Picks For Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay, And 1 Pick
The Los Angeles Lakers declined the opportunity to trade Russell Westbrook and 2 first-round picks for Bojan Bodganovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and a 2023 first-rounder.
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Juan Toscano-Anderson Says He Purchased 5-Figure Floor Seats To Make Sure His Mom Was Able To Attend His Ring Ceremony: "Just So She Can Experience This Moment With Me."
Juan Toscano-Anderson wanted to ensure that his mom was able to attend his ring ceremony.
Zion scores 25 points in return, Pelicans rout Nets 130-108
Zion Williamson returned from a one-year absence with 25 points and nine rebounds, powering the New Orleans Pelicans to a season-opening 130-108 rout of the Brooklyn Nets
Opinion: The Golden State Warriors Should Sign This 4x NBA All-Star
On Monday, the Detroit Pistons waived Kemba Walker, and I believe that the Golden State Warriors should sign him after he clears waivers.
Slater: Undeniable 'iciness' in Warriors locker room with Draymond Green
Anthony Slater of The Athletic joined 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” Wednesday to give his impressions of the Warriors locker room in the two weeks since Draymond Green punched Jordan Poole.
‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets
Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Bemoans L.A.'s "Senseless Turnovers" In Opening Loss
The Lakers lost their season opener to the Warriors with with Lakers head coach Darvin Ham eyeing the turnover differential
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Warriors Preview: Season is here! Yay.... Or nay?
The Lakers haven’t won a season opener game since LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles. They’ve now lost five straight season openers, and they aim to not just snap that losing streak but also spoil the Golden State Warriors’ ring night ceremony on Wednesday. Yes, the Lakers...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Rob Pelinka Expected To Hold Off On Russell Westbrook Trades Until After Thanksgiving
The Los Angeles Lakers are off to a tough start in the 2022-23 season after the Golden State Warriors exposed L.A.’s awkward roster structure in a 123-109 loss on Opening Night. The Lakers managed to keep the game close in the first quarter thanks to a very encouraging defensive...
silverscreenandroll.com
Austin Reaves’ trash talking could use some work
Austin Reaves is a man of many talents. His basketball resume speaks for itself, and he’s rumored to be a scratch golfer. What Reaves isn’t is much of a talker. He says he didn’t care for his college recruitment, because it meant talking with a lot of new people, and his second recruitment after he entered the transfer portal was even worse. He enjoyed the restrictions of his covid year in college because he could chill at home and didn’t have to go out and deal with people. The summer he declared for the draft was exhausting with 18 workouts and all the meet-and-greets with agencies that entailed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kawhi Leonard Continues To Take Nike Logo Off Clippers Jersey
Kawhi has other commitments on his mind. Kawhi Leonard is currently the face of New Balance’s basketball division. He has remained incredibly faithful to the brand as he is always sporting their kicks and apparel. He is even in commercials with Jack Harlow, which just goes to show that he is fully committed to making New Balance a premier name in the basketball space.
Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 18, 2022
Zion Williamson returned to full practice participation Monday and says he will play Wednesday at Brooklyn. Speaking of Williamson, read the latest Pelicans.com profile on the forward. Listen to Antonio Daniels on Monday’s episode of the Pelicans Podcast. Monday was the deadline for NBA teams to submit their final...
silverscreenandroll.com
Russell Westbrook starts for Lakers on Opening Night vs. Warriors
After experimenting with numerous lineup configurations throughout the preseason, Darvin Ham will roll out a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in Tuesday’s Opening Night game for the Lakers against the Warriors. While LeBron, AD and Russell Westbrook were the stalwarts...
Comments / 1