Los Angeles, CA

Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
NBC Sports

Check out Warriors' jaw-dropping 2022 championship rings

The Warriors' 2022 NBA championship rings are here and they are incredible. Golden State held its ring ceremony prior to their 2022-23 season-opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night at Chase Center and the fourth ring for Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala might just be the best one yet.
ClutchPoints

‘That’s what makes us great’: Zion Williamson gushes on Pelicans weapons after throttling Kevin Durant, Nets

Zion Williamson couldn’t be prouder of his New Orleans Pelicans teammates after they destroyed the Brooklyn Nets with a balanced effort in their season opener. Williamson made an emphatic return to the NBA after missing out the whole 2021-2 campaign due to a foot injury, banking 25 points on top of nine rebounds, three assists and four steals. However, they wouldn’t have been able to beat the Nets 130-108 had it not for the contributions of the rest of the starters and their bench.
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Warriors Preview: Season is here! Yay.... Or nay?

The Lakers haven’t won a season opener game since LeBron James arrived in Los Angeles. They’ve now lost five straight season openers, and they aim to not just snap that losing streak but also spoil the Golden State Warriors’ ring night ceremony on Wednesday. Yes, the Lakers...
silverscreenandroll.com

Austin Reaves’ trash talking could use some work

Austin Reaves is a man of many talents. His basketball resume speaks for itself, and he’s rumored to be a scratch golfer. What Reaves isn’t is much of a talker. He says he didn’t care for his college recruitment, because it meant talking with a lot of new people, and his second recruitment after he entered the transfer portal was even worse. He enjoyed the restrictions of his covid year in college because he could chill at home and didn’t have to go out and deal with people. The summer he declared for the draft was exhausting with 18 workouts and all the meet-and-greets with agencies that entailed.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kawhi Leonard Continues To Take Nike Logo Off Clippers Jersey

Kawhi has other commitments on his mind. Kawhi Leonard is currently the face of New Balance’s basketball division. He has remained incredibly faithful to the brand as he is always sporting their kicks and apparel. He is even in commercials with Jack Harlow, which just goes to show that he is fully committed to making New Balance a premier name in the basketball space.
CBS New York

Morant's 34 points lead Grizzlies to OT win over Knicks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant had 34 points and nine assists, and the Memphis Grizzlies beat the New York Knicks 115-112 in overtime on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.Santi Aldama had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Memphis, and Desmond Bane finished with 16 points. Aldama was 7 of 14 from the field in his first career start, stepping in for Jaren Jackson Jr. while the forward recovers from an offseason stress fracture to his right foot."You know, I was locked in. I know they were a very good team, so I just tried to play...
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 18, 2022

Zion Williamson returned to full practice participation Monday and says he will play Wednesday at Brooklyn. Speaking of Williamson, read the latest Pelicans.com profile on the forward. Listen to Antonio Daniels on Monday’s episode of the Pelicans Podcast. Monday was the deadline for NBA teams to submit their final...
silverscreenandroll.com

Russell Westbrook starts for Lakers on Opening Night vs. Warriors

After experimenting with numerous lineup configurations throughout the preseason, Darvin Ham will roll out a lineup of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley and Lonnie Walker IV in Tuesday’s Opening Night game for the Lakers against the Warriors. While LeBron, AD and Russell Westbrook were the stalwarts...
