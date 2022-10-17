Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban details Alabama's response in practice after defeat to Tennessee
Alabama head coach Nick Saban knows the margin for error for the rest of the season is very low. The Crimson Tide lost to Tennessee in an instant classic last week, falling 52-49 at Neyland Stadium. Alabama can bounce back this week against a faltering, yet tough Mississippi State team this Saturday.
Vols Fans Suck And Need To Be Charged With Crimes
Alabama football is my college football team, and the Cowboys are my pro team (my uncle played for them) on Saturdays and Sundays. I believe as a die-hard fan that you must have some PERSPECTIVE. I'm referring to the prospective definition meaning to think about a situation in a WISE...
atozsports.com
Vol legend calls the win over Alabama a “life-changing moment”
Tennessee fans are still celebrating the Vols’ massive win over Alabama. But perhaps nobody loved the win over Nick Saban’s Evil Empire more than former UT football players. Tons of past Big Orange stars were in attendance on Saturday and one of the VFLs that was on the sideline watching was former running back Jabari “Juice” Davis.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia, Tennessee Ticket News
On Nov. 5, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers will square off in what should be one of the best games this season has to offer. Though we're still a few weeks away from watching these SEC powerhouses square off, the ticket prices for this game are already skyrocketing. According...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee football: Next 3 weeks are the Vols' most important in more than 2 decades
Josh Heupel was on the other side of the country when Tennessee beat Florida State 23-16 for the national title on Jan. 4, 1999. Heupel was a quarterback falling on the depth chart at Weber State University in Ogden, Utah. He suffered a torn ACL in Weber State’s spring game that season and transferred to Snow College in Ephraim, about 30 miles south of Salt Lake City. He played well enough there to catch the eye of Bob Stoops.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC matchup becomes most-watched college game of the year
Hardly any college football matchup this season was more anticipated than the Week 7 contest between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers. And it didn’t disappoint, either. Tennessee ultimately came out on the winning side of what was a high-scoring, close game, notching the 52-49 victory in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dan Mullen explains how Tennessee took advantage of Alabama's defense
It’s going to be a long time before people stop talking about Tennessee’s 52-49 win over Alabama, and rightfully so after the Volunteers snapped a very long losing streak to the team and caused one of the biggest shakeups in the national rankings that we’ve seen over recent history.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee WR, sees NIL valuation skyrocket after 5 TD performance against Alabama
Jalin Hyatt put himself on the map with his 5 touchdown performance against Alabama. He’s up to 10 touchdowns on the season, having caught 33 passes for 595 yards. He was a well known name around Knoxville and the SEC, but it’s hard to imagine any true college football junkie doesn’t know his name now.
saturdaydownsouth.com
UT-Martin coach Jason Simpson shares impressions of Tennessee
UT-Martin head coach Jason Simpson was in Knoxville during his bye a week before the Skyhawks matchup with the Vols. No, it wasn’t to scout the Vols, but it was to support his son, Ty Simpson, a former 5-star quarterback who is now a freshman at Alabama. He did,...
chattanoogacw.com
Dentist and Vols fan celebrating win against Alabama with 'Power T' beard
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — History made in Knoxville this weekend. Tennessee did something they haven't done in 16 years: the Vols beat the Alabama Crimson Tide. And it led to one of the biggest and wildest nights Knoxville has ever seen. We caught up with Ringgold Dentist and Vols fan...
247Sports
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson explains attending Tennessee's win over Alabama, respect for Vols
UT Martin football coach Jason Simpson knows Saturday's game at Tennessee will be an extremely difficult matchup for his football team. After attending the Vols' win over Alabama over the weekend, he expects Neyland Stadium to bring its best once again. The Skyhawks come off their open week as heavy underdogs against the nation's No. 3 team.
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
Tennessee homecoming celebrates upcoming retirement of Smokey X
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - The theme of this year's homecoming celebrations at the University of Tennessee will honor the beloved live mascot Smokey X before his forthcoming retirement.
Morgan Wallen Shares New Song, ‘Tennessee Fan,’ on Heels of Huge Upset Over Alabama
To celebrate the Tennessee Volunteers’ triumphant win over Alabama’s Crimson Tide, Morgan Wallen dropped a new song called “Tennessee Fan.” The Country Music star took to social media hours after the Volunteers’ big win on Saturday evening to share footage of his time at the game. However, it was set to a new tune.
supertalk929.com
It’s Good: Tennessee surpasses expectations in goalpost fundraiser
University of Tennessee Athletic Director Danny White admitted leaning into wild enthusiasm while soliciting alumni funding to pay for the goalposts brought down and carried out of Neyland Stadium Saturday. In 48 hours, the VolStarter crowdsourcing account surpassed its goal and collected more than $148,000 while the Knoxville school already...
brianhornback.com
The Beer License at UT… Neyland, Thompson Boling Et al. Headed to Suspension / Revocation Hearing
So, why was I so bored that I watched the Knoxville City Council Beer Board this evening? Valid Question, I am not convinced why either. BUT YUGE news was found, so there it is. Aramark the beer vendor on the University of Tennessee Knoxville campus was before the beer board...
country1025.com
Kelsea Ballerini And Kenny Chesney Attend Historic Tennessee Game
It was a big party in Knoxville, Tennesse, on Saturday (10/15) when, after 15 years of losing to No. 3 Alabama, the No. 6 Tennessee Vols football team won with a score of 52-49. The fans rushed to the field, and at the top of the stadium, there to witness the party, were Knoxville natives Kenny Chesney and Kelsea Ballerini.
WBIR
Search is on for goalpost thrown into Tennessee River
On Saturday, Vol fans tore them down during the massive celebration inside Neyland Stadium. One ended up at a fraternity house and another took a swim.
Smokies hiker rescued by Tennessee National Guard aircrew
A hiker in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was rescued by a Tennessee Army National Guard flight crew on Friday, the Tennessee Dept. of Military announced.
Early voting has started in Tennessee. Here's what you need to know before heading out to the polls.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Election season officially is here. In Tennessee, Wednesday marked the start of early voting. Dozens of voters lined up this morning outside of the Downtown Knoxville West voting site to cast their ballots. Some races that will be decided on in this year's midterms are the...
