Capriotti's to open first Tucson location in January
According to a company spokesperson, Capriotti's Sandwich Shop will open in January at 1830 E. Broadway and will employ 20 workers.
Opening a new business in Tucson during inflation
As inflation continues to impact nearly every aspect of the everyday world, opening a new business can also be added to the list. But some local businesses still plan to open.
"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in Town
Enjoy some fast food Korean BBQ.Marcin Skalij/Unsplash. The television program Shark Tank has been entertaining viewers over the years with big personalities and even bigger ideas. On the program, entrepreneurs pitch their products to a team of investors. The investors on the program have rotated over the years, including individuals such as Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Mark Cuban. If investors like the product they will offer to either purchase the product outright or to go into business and help finance production for a cut of the business. Products pitched on the show can vary from garden hose attachments all the way to restaurants. One particular restaurant eventually received the backing of Mark Cuban, and it is now making its way to Tucson.
biztucson.com
Larsen Baker Signs Lease to Bring Original ChopShop to Tucson
Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Campbell Avenue Developers, recently acquired the retail building located at 2749 N Campbell Ave. in Tucson. The property was purchased for $950,000. Larsen Baker plans to redevelop the site into a stand-alone restaurant building with pick-up lane for Original ChopShop’s first Tucson location. The brand...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
‘Man on the Horse’ rides back into Marana
A historic Marana art piece is back on display after years languishing in a maintenance yard at Heritage River Park. “Man on the Horse,” built by Marana High School students in 1994, is now outside the park’s stables after being repaired and painted. The near life-size piece was officially unveiled at Marana’s Fall Festival on Oct. 15 at the park, 12375 Heritage Park Drive.
thisistucson.com
31 fun Halloween events in Tucson for ADULTS 👻
Halloween is around the corner. If you don't have plans yet, we're here to help. While most of these events are for ages 21 and up, some are appropriate for the whole family. If you're looking for a list of events for kids specifically, click here!. Of course, things can...
Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is coming to Tucson Saturday, Oct. 22
The Barbie Malibu Pop-Up Truck is continuing its 2022 national tour, with Tucson marked as a pit stop along the way.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
TPD: Toy giveaway to take place Saturday, Oct. 22
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) and Toys for Tots are planning to host a toy giveaway event on Saturday, Oct. 22.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Luxury child care center to open second location
Drop-off child care center, Timeless Play, is preparing to open a second location at the Oro Valley Marketplace early next year. Nannies from the award-winning Trusting Connections placement agency and sitter service are behind Timeless Play, which provides parents and caregivers flexible child care services by the hour. Co-founder Rosalind...
kenneturner.com
Alone At The Resort Pool
Posted October 15, 2022 by kenneturner in Existential Moment, Information, Photography, Poetry, Tucson Arizona. Tagged with Del Sol, Haiku, Photography, Resort Pool, Tucson Arizona. « Windswept Hill. Autumn Crocuses ». Leave a Reply. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Tucsonans seeking assistance as inflation drives up food prices
"We're seeing folks that need food because they are spending their other cash on items that they need," said Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona CEO, Robert Jensen.
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ
Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in Town
Grab yourself a cup of pumpkin spice coffee.Prchi Palwe/Unsplash. Stopping off for a quick cup of coffee has never been easier here in Tucson. If you’re a coffee lover, you know it’s all about the beans and how they are roasted. Different chains and independently owned joints around town all offer something special, so whether you get straight to the point with black coffee, or you prefer all the bells and whistles, if you have a discerning palette you’ll want to find a coffee shop with beans that match the taste you’re looking for. And if you’re a fan of one of the fastest-growing coffee chains in Arizona, you will have a brand new option to stop by.
Plant sales in Tucson just in time for your fall garden
Monsoon is over and temperatures are beginning to cool. For local gardeners, this means only one thing: The time to plant a fall garden in Tucson has arrived.
Cycling group to honor Chuck Huckelberry
This Sunday, Oct. 23, the Greater Arizona Bicycling Association (GABA) plans to hold an event honoring former Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry for his contributions to the Loop.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona softball commit Aissa Silva returns home to be a Wildcat
Aissa Silva may have made her name as a pitcher in California, but she’s always been an Arizona girl. When it came time to decide on a college, returning to Southern Arizona and becoming a Wildcat had been her goal for years. In just a few weeks, she will sign her name to her letter of intent and make it official.
Arizona Daily Wildcat
Concert Review: Shame at Hotel Congress
A photo of Hotel Congress, the venue where Shame played songs from their album, Drunk Tank Pink, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A crowd of tattooed millennials, Generation Zers and a sparse handful of boomers surrounded the stage at Hotel Congress on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to listen to the sounds of the Viagra Boys and their openers, Shame and Kills Birds. While the headlining act was the band Viagra Boys, one of their openers, Shame, a post-punk band from South London, held their own in front of a crowd waiting for a spectacle: one that Shame full-heartedly delivered.
