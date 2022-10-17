ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greyson F

"Shark Tank" Restaurant Opening in Town

Enjoy some fast food Korean BBQ.Marcin Skalij/Unsplash. The television program Shark Tank has been entertaining viewers over the years with big personalities and even bigger ideas. On the program, entrepreneurs pitch their products to a team of investors. The investors on the program have rotated over the years, including individuals such as Kevin O’Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, and Mark Cuban. If investors like the product they will offer to either purchase the product outright or to go into business and help finance production for a cut of the business. Products pitched on the show can vary from garden hose attachments all the way to restaurants. One particular restaurant eventually received the backing of Mark Cuban, and it is now making its way to Tucson.
TUCSON, AZ
biztucson.com

Larsen Baker Signs Lease to Bring Original ChopShop to Tucson

Larsen Baker, through its affiliate Campbell Avenue Developers, recently acquired the retail building located at 2749 N Campbell Ave. in Tucson. The property was purchased for $950,000. Larsen Baker plans to redevelop the site into a stand-alone restaurant building with pick-up lane for Original ChopShop’s first Tucson location. The brand...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

‘Man on the Horse’ rides back into Marana

A historic Marana art piece is back on display after years languishing in a maintenance yard at Heritage River Park. “Man on the Horse,” built by Marana High School students in 1994, is now outside the park’s stables after being repaired and painted. The near life-size piece was officially unveiled at Marana’s Fall Festival on Oct. 15 at the park, 12375 Heritage Park Drive.
MARANA, AZ
thisistucson.com

31 fun Halloween events in Tucson for ADULTS 👻

Halloween is around the corner. If you don't have plans yet, we're here to help. While most of these events are for ages 21 and up, some are appropriate for the whole family. If you're looking for a list of events for kids specifically, click here!. Of course, things can...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Southern Arizona real estates on high alert following recent attack

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Real estate agents in Southern Arizona are putting more thought into security measures in place when out in the field. This comes after a woman was attacked while showing a home earlier this month. Tierra Antigua Reality, where the woman works, released this statement...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Luxury child care center to open second location

Drop-off child care center, Timeless Play, is preparing to open a second location at the Oro Valley Marketplace early next year. Nannies from the award-winning Trusting Connections placement agency and sitter service are behind Timeless Play, which provides parents and caregivers flexible child care services by the hour. Co-founder Rosalind...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
kenneturner.com

Alone At The Resort Pool

Posted October 15, 2022 by kenneturner in Existential Moment, Information, Photography, Poetry, Tucson Arizona. Tagged with Del Sol, Haiku, Photography, Resort Pool, Tucson Arizona. « Windswept Hill. Autumn Crocuses ». Leave a Reply. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
TUCSON, AZ
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tucson, AZ

Tucson, Arizona, is one of the best places to go when you want a place to unwind or a vacation for a few days. With over 300 days of rays of sunshine, superb desert scenery, and a great list of restaurants that you must try, Tucson is the best place to go!
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Fast Growing Coffee Chain Opens New Location in Town

Grab yourself a cup of pumpkin spice coffee.Prchi Palwe/Unsplash. Stopping off for a quick cup of coffee has never been easier here in Tucson. If you’re a coffee lover, you know it’s all about the beans and how they are roasted. Different chains and independently owned joints around town all offer something special, so whether you get straight to the point with black coffee, or you prefer all the bells and whistles, if you have a discerning palette you’ll want to find a coffee shop with beans that match the taste you’re looking for. And if you’re a fan of one of the fastest-growing coffee chains in Arizona, you will have a brand new option to stop by.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona softball commit Aissa Silva returns home to be a Wildcat

Aissa Silva may have made her name as a pitcher in California, but she’s always been an Arizona girl. When it came time to decide on a college, returning to Southern Arizona and becoming a Wildcat had been her goal for years. In just a few weeks, she will sign her name to her letter of intent and make it official.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Daily Wildcat

Concert Review: Shame at Hotel Congress

A photo of Hotel Congress, the venue where Shame played songs from their album, Drunk Tank Pink, on Tuesday, Oct. 4. A crowd of tattooed millennials, Generation Zers and a sparse handful of boomers surrounded the stage at Hotel Congress on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to listen to the sounds of the Viagra Boys and their openers, Shame and Kills Birds. While the headlining act was the band Viagra Boys, one of their openers, Shame, a post-punk band from South London, held their own in front of a crowd waiting for a spectacle: one that Shame full-heartedly delivered.
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy