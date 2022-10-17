ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 players frustrated by Campaign early access launch issues

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign early access opened up for players on October 20, but many have been left disappointed when the start time arrived. The MW2 Campaign soft launch was one of the most highly anticipated pre-release date moments, with thousands of people around the world waiting to jump in.
dexerto.com

Student blows away Apex Legends players with perfect shield project

Apex Legends fans are impressed by one student’s art class project that includes a Shield Cell inspired by the popular battle royale game. The Shield Cell counts as one of the ways that players can restore their character’s shields. In-game, this particular regen item comes in the form of a large blue battery.
dexerto.com

How to access new Season 15 map teaser in Apex Legends: A New Home

Apex Legends Season 15’s golden ticket teaser has been expanded and players who’ve collected it can get a sneak peek at a brand new map. Here’s how you can access the new map. Apex Legends Season 15 is nearly here and fans already know a bit about...
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 players convinced DMZ features are hidden in campaign

Although little is known about the Escape From Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode, it’s definitely piqued the interest of the CoD community. Now that the Modern Warfare 2 single-player campaign is live, players think they’ve spotted some features that will appear in the DMZ mode at launch. With Modern Warfare...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 players demand Sojourn nerfs as DPS hero dominates meta

Sojourn is dominating Overwatch 2 with her ability to one-shot many of the game’s heroes and players are calling on Blizzard to nerf her abilities. Overwatch 2 introduced three new heroes at launch for each of the game’s roles in the form of Sojourn, Junker Queen, and Kiriko, but only one has been proving to be a problem.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends glitch lets you explore Season 15 map teaser freely

A new Apex Legends glitch lets players explore the Season 15 map teaser freely, giving new insight into upcoming locations and POIs. Apex Legends Season 15 is rapidly approaching and, as has become the standard practice ahead of a new season, teasers and hints at what is to come are rapidly piling up.
dexerto.com

GTA Online glitch pulls ultimate trick-or-treat prank on players removing every weapon

A GTA Online glitch removes every owned weapon from players, so be careful the next time you think about picking up a pumpkin. GTA’s annual Halloween event brings out all of the stops this year. Players can get in the holiday spirit by earning a Mummy or Vampire mask or collect Jack-o’-Lanterns to earn a special Pumpkinhead mask.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare SMG is Warzone’s best sniper support after Season 5 buff

Warzone expert and YouTuber Metaphor has outlined the CX-9 submachine gun as an excellent sniper support weapon in Season 5 Reloaded, claiming its recent buff makes it one of the best in the game. All Warzone players are now well acclimated to the seasonal updates making major changes to the...
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Season 15 map teaser hints Octane & Seer are secretly besties

In the Season 15 map teaser, an Apex Legends player noticed a piece of art that suggests Octane and Seer were once friends. Apex fans lucky enough to see Octane and Seer in action together know the two aren’t fond of one another. Interestingly, they’ll take jabs at each...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2’s “trash” ranked system is matching Bronze players with Grand Masters

Overwatch 2 players are demanding the return of OW1’s ranking system with the new competitive mode placing low-ranked Bronze players in lobbies with Grand Master gurus. Competitive received a major overhaul in Overwatch 2, removing SR numbers and instead implementing a tier-based format similar to games like League of Legends, but there are some major issues players have.
dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2 leaker claims Las Almas could “100%” be a Warzone 2 map

Call of Duty leaker TheGhostofHope has claimed that Modern Warfare 2’s Las Almas will “100%” be Warzone 2.0’s next battle royale map after the location featured in the 2022 title’s campaign. Modern Warfare 2’s early access campaign dropped on October 20, letting players dive into...
dexerto.com

How to earn free Overwatch 2 skins for every hero by watching OWL playoffs

Blizzard is offering fans the chance to get free Overwatch League-themed hero skins for watching OWL. Here’s everything fans need to know about earning them all. Less than a month after Overwatch 2’s release date, the Overwatch League playoffs are set to begin, culminating in the Grand Finals.
dexerto.com

Gotham Knights players flame the “mobile game” quality

Amid criticism of Gotham Knights’ art style, fans are now saying that the title’s UI looks like a mobile game. The latest Batman game (which doesn’t actually feature Batman) has been met with mixed approvals. Although Dexerto gave Gotham Knights a favorable 8 out of 10 grade, many other reviews have been more critical.
dexerto.com

How long is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2? Main story length & mission list

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has finally been released in early access which means the campaign is already playable. Here’s everything you need to know about the campaign length and how many missions there are. After Activision rebooted the Call of Duty franchise with the first Modern Warfare...
dexerto.com

Overwatch 2 teases new Junkenstein PvE mode details with cryptic letter

Overwatch 2 devs Blizzard have given fans their first real hint at what the upcoming Junkenstein PvE mode will be ahead of the start of their Halloween event, Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride. In celebration of Halloween, Overwatch will be once again running a special event during the...
dexerto.com

WoW Dragonflight buff adds huge quality-of-life update to mining profession

WoW Dragonflight is delivering a big update to the mining profession which will save players tons of time while farming resources. Dragonflight is set to revamp World of Warcraft in a major way, delivering a UI overhaul, a brand new zone, along with a new race & class. On top...
dexerto.com

New Modern Warfare 2 leak reveals four Mastery Camos ahead of launch

A fresh Call of Duty leak has revealed the Mastery Camos for the upcoming Modern Warfare 2, giving players a solid idea of what they’ll be grinding towards when the game drops on October 28. A new Call of Duty game always means a new series of weapon camouflage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy