Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
Yardbarker
Steelers reportedly benched Mitchell Trubisky after 'heated exchange' with Diontae Johnson
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin originally benched Mitchell Trubisky in favor of Kenny Pickett during the 24-20 loss against the New York Jets and has kept Pickett atop his depth chart since. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette offered more information about that decision in a piece published Monday.
Look: Robbie Anderson Shares His Reaction To Monday's Trade
A notable trade shook up the NFL world this Monday morning. The Carolina Panthers are dealing wide receiver Robbie Anderson to the Arizona Cardinals. The news comes just one day after Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks sent Anderson to the locker room during the team's loss to the Rams ...
Joe Buck suggests Broncos might have 1 big regret
The Denver Broncos are now 2-4 after a 19-16 overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.” Denver is one of the most disappointing teams in the league, as well as the worst offensively. Joe Buck, who announced the Monday night game on ESPN, says...
NBC Sports
This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day
Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
Bills LB released after serving six-game suspension
Andre Smith went from being freed from the league’s suspension list to free agent in a matter of hours. On Monday, the Buffalo Bills announced that they had released the linebacker.
NFL fans stunned at Cris Collinsworth’s rude comment about player’s ‘taste’ during Eagles win over Cowboys
CRIS Collinsworth has left NFL fans speechless with his commentary on Sunday night that some viewers felt was incredibly rude. The NBC sportscaster joined Mike Tirico in the booth for a huge NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys. And one of his lines on the broadcast had...
Titans' Mike Vrabel talks releasing Josh Gordon, email reply to NFL
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel addressed the media in his usual Monday press conference that comes after the team enjoyed a bye last week. The Titans were busy making moves to start the week, as they announced the signing of wide receiver C.J. Board to the practice squad, which was made possible by the release of fellow wideout Josh Gordon.
Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral
The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
Yardbarker
Incoming Tennessee QB recruit shows why Vols may not be one-year wonder
Rocky Top could be in for plenty of smooth seasons to come. Riding high off their thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, Volunteers fans may want to smoke ‘em if they got any of ‘em left after incoming freshman QB Nico Iamaleava’s great performance this past weekend. Per...
Yardbarker
Heisman Watch: These three players saw their Heisman odds skyrocket last weekend
Heisman odds are constantly fluctuating throughout the season, but Week 7 in college football saw a massive change in Heisman odds for three players in particular. Players that were on no one's Heisman Watch list are now popping up with a renewed chance at college football's biggest honor. Of course,...
Yardbarker
Steelers Now Willing To Listen To Offers For Mason Rudolph At Trade Deadline; CB William Jackson III Has Potential Landing Place In Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mason Rudolph has been at the forefront of trade rumors for months now. After the team signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett, Rudolph was always likely to end up as the No. 3 QB. While he actually performed quite well in training camp, he was still handed third-string duties. As a result, he’s been a gameday inactive throughout the season.
Yardbarker
Ravens Make Six Roster Moves
The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
Yardbarker
NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, Steelers, Chase Claypool, Mason Rudolph
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a few GMs he’s talked to are positive the Packers are looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline. One possibility Fowler thinks makes a lot of sense is Steelers WR Chase Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.
Yardbarker
Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
Yardbarker
Melvin Gordon seems to send message to Broncos with Twitter activity
Melvin Gordon barely played in the Denver Broncos’ game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and the veteran running back may now be hoping for a change of scenery. Gordon had just three carries for 8 yards in Denver’s 19-16 loss. He took a back seat to...
Former Green Bay Packers Cornerback Shot and Killed
Sad news from the NFL this week as a former NFL cornerback was shot and killed outside a bar. Antonio Dennard was shot and killed outside Legends Bar in Muhlenberg Township, Pennsylvania as he was in the parking lot according to multiple reports. Dennard was only 32 years old at...
Yardbarker
AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans
ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants
Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
