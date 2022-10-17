ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Shannon Sharpe offers blunt criticism of Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos were once again a disaster offensively in their game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night, and one franchise legend thinks all the Russell Wilson criticism has been warranted. Wilson was sacked four times in Denver’s 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. On the surface, that...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

This video of Bills QB Josh Allen with young fan will make your day

Josh Allen not only led the Buffalo Bills to an impressive road win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, he also made a young fan's day at Arrowhead Stadium. The superstar quarterback led a fourth quarter comeback with a late touchdown pass to tight end Dawson Knox that gave the Bills a 24-20 lead with 1:04 remaining. Buffalo's defense held on to secure the victory and improve to 5-1 -- good enough for first place in the AFC.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Philadelphia Eagles Fan's Racy Tattoo Is Going Viral

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high after starting the season with a 6-0 record thanks to Sunday's win over the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia is the only undefeated team left in the NFL and Eagles fans are starting to feel themselves a little bit. The team looks to be one of the best in the league on both sides of the ball and is the favorite to make it out of the NFC right now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Now Willing To Listen To Offers For Mason Rudolph At Trade Deadline; CB William Jackson III Has Potential Landing Place In Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Mason Rudolph has been at the forefront of trade rumors for months now. After the team signed Mitch Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett, Rudolph was always likely to end up as the No. 3 QB. While he actually performed quite well in training camp, he was still handed third-string duties. As a result, he’s been a gameday inactive throughout the season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Six Roster Moves

The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

NFL Trade Rumors: Packers, Steelers, Chase Claypool, Mason Rudolph

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says a few GMs he’s talked to are positive the Packers are looking for help at wide receiver ahead of the trade deadline. One possibility Fowler thinks makes a lot of sense is Steelers WR Chase Claypool, who many inside the league thought was available late in the preseason, though Pittsburgh’s asking price was high.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

AFC Trade Rumors: Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the Broncos have received trade calls regarding their plethora of tight ends. He highlights Albert Okwuegbunam as the name to watch after he was a health scratch on Monday night. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Raiders are still looking to turn over the roster under...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy