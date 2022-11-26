Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals 2022: the best discounts available now

Black Friday PS5 SSD deals are still going strong, so this is a great time to make some more room on your new console. The PS5 is particular about its SSDs, but all the drives on this page will fit its slot and match the speeds of its default drive, so there won't be any compatibility issues.

There's a lot of stuff flying about, and we can help you pick through what's out there and what's good. We've got some expertise in the situation, as our best PS5 SSD list , and best SSD's for gaming guide should prove. We've been comparing SSDs for years, and now Black Friday's here, we can use that knowledge to help you make good choices.

Whatever you end up picking, remember that internal PS5 SSDs need a heatsink, which some of the deals below come with while some don't. So don't forget to make sure you know what you're buying, and if you need to get a heatsink separately. (And if you're really unsure check out our guide on how to install an M.2 SSD in a PS5 .)

If you've ended up here looking up PS5 stuff because you want one, then our Black Friday PS5 deals is probably more important to you right now. And if you just want to see some general weekend savings, check out the Black Friday gaming deals .

Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals in the US

Samsung 980 Pro 500GB SSD | $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $45 - Another one of our go-to SSD recommendations is on offer here. It isn't the best performing SSD you can get, but it's priced competitively and it still keeps up with the PS5's internal SSD with ease. If you're looking for a more budget-friendly, entry level SSD, this will see you through.

WD Black 1TB SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 with Heatsink | $179.99 $129.99 Save $50 - Originally, this deal offered a $30 discount but it's gone down further to $50 off! Not only do you get a healthy 1TB storage on this official Sony product but it's all ready to go with a heatsink - just open up your PS5 and plug it in! It's a good brand, a great price and a lot of extra space. View Deal

WD Black SN850 500GB SSD | $85 $82.28 at Amazon

Save $2.32 - The SN850 is one of the best SSDs you can get for the PS5. Although this is only 500GB of extra space, it's worth remembering that that still (almost) doubles your internal storage. Depending on how you use it, this might be all the storage you need, and it's budget-friendly as well.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX 1TB SSD | $184.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $75; lowest price ever - The 1TB version of the Corsair MP600 Pro LPX SSD is available at its lowest ever price of $110 - act quickly before this deal goes away! For most people, 1TB is the sweet spot in terms of expanded storage size. In our testing, this reaches sequential read speeds of over 5,000MB/s, so you know it will keep up with the PS5's internal storage without a problem.

ADATA Premium SSD for PS5 2TB | $199.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - This drive was sold out not long ago, and it's returned with a much better deal. This isn't the biggest discount for Black Friday, but for 2TB, this is pretty darn good. We wouldn't be surprised if we see bigger discounts on 2TB drives, but for reference, this is the lowest price this drive has ever seen.

WD_BLACK 1TB P40 portable external SSD | $179.99 $104.99 at Amazon

WD_BLACK 1TB SN850X Internal SSD | $179.99 $109.99 at Amazon

Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus 8TB SSD | $1,999.99 $ 1,499.99 at Amazon

Save $500 - If you have the money to splash out on an SSD will see you through the PS5's life and then some, this 8TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus is the drive for you. With $500 off, you're getting quite the saving here, too.

Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals in the UK

WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB SSD | £157.99 £94.71 at Amazon

Save £63.25 - There's a great saving on a good brand here with a nice whack of extra storage for your PS5. That extra TB of storage also comes with a good 7300 MB/s read speed to keep those loading times down.

Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 1TB SSD | £143.79 £98.99 at Amazon

Save £44.88 - If you're in the market for a 1TB drive, this is currently your best bet. The 980 Pro isn't the fastest SSD you can get, but it'll still keep up with the PS5's internal storage, and 1TB is the sweet spot for most people in terms of capacity. This model has an average Amazon price of £147, so you're still getting a decent saving here.

Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD | £299.90 £255.99 at Amazon

Save £45 - This is one of the top performers in terms of sequential read and write speeds. We expect it to return to its lowest price over the next few weeks, but given that its average price on Amazon is £287, this is still a decent saving worth pulling the trigger on if you're at all worried about stock shortages.

WD Black SN850 2TB | £289.99 £257.71 at Amazon

Save £32 - Both the 1TB and 2TB models of this SSD are currently on offer on Amazon. We'd have highlighted the 1TB drive since it's more affordable, but it's temporarily out of stock. It's worth checking both models for availability depending on what you need. At time of writing, there are only two 2TB models remaining as well.

Seagate FireCuda 1TB External SSD | £199.98 £124.98 at Amazon

Samsung 980 Pro Heatsink 1TB SSD | £135 £92.99 at Currys

Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals: FAQs

When will the Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals start?

November 25th is when Black Friday kicks off this year. In the past, we have seen PS5 SSD deals start in the week prior, and of course carry over to Cyber Monday, which in 2022 will fall on the 28th.

Black Friday PS5 SSD and hard drive deals: What to expect this year

Amazon tends to hold some of the best Black Friday PS5 SSD deals. If you take a scan at the deals from last year, you'll notice that a majority of them are from the world's largest retailer.

In the UK however, you can also find a wide range of deals at a few high street tech retailers, such as Curry's and PC world, who had a range of portable SSDs and HDDs on offer.

SSD retail prices have decreased majorly over the past year, which gives us high hopes for Black Friday prices in the coming weeks. Standard retail prices for many of our favourite drives are now even sitting at last year's discounted prices. Essentially, you've picked the right time to have interest in buying an SSD for your console.

Last year's Black Friday PS5 SSD deals in the US

Buffalo External SSD | 1TB | $115 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $35 - This was the lowest ever price for this external SSD which means that you could have snapped up a whole terabyte's worth of external storage and not even break the three-figure mark. Terrific value.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD w/ Heatsink | 1TB | $250 $199.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - This was the deal a lot of folks would have been looking for: save a chunk of the wild Samsung 980 Pro SSD that has its brand-new heatsink! This did not hang around long.

PNY XLR8 CS3140 | 1TB | $230 $159.99 at Amazon

Save $70 - Now, first things first: this is an SSD with no heatsink . There is a version that comes with one but it won't fit into the PS5's SSD bay. So, if you can source a DIY heatsink, then you're golden. Particularly so as this was the lowest-ever price for this SSD.

ADATA SE800 | 1TB | $175 $99.99 at Amazon

Save $75 - This was a great deal on 1TBs worth of rugged, hard-wearing, and pocket-sized SSD storage. This was the drive's lowest ever price and so represented excellent value for money.

Crucial X6 external SSD | 1TB | $130 $79.99 at Amazon

Save $50 - Two whole terabytes of quality, fast, and reliable storage from a known brand like Crucial is a great proposition in the first place - getting £100 off makes it a no-brainer! An amazing price for this great console SSD.

The 1TB model is also discounted to £64.99 (from £115.19).



SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD | 1TB | $240 $119.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - This was an incredible saving off the list price, but we know the 'real' price hasn't been that $240 mark for a bit. But still! This is an excellent price on an external PS5 SSD and it's robust as heck which provides great peace of mind.



Last year's Black Friday PS5 SSD deals in the UK

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD | 1TB | £245 £147.99 at Amazon

Save £97 - A record, lowest ever price for this 'Pro' variant of the excellent SanDisk, rugged portable drives is a nailed-on awesome deal. Offering super speeds and the durability to withstand some rough and tumble, this drive is a great option.

The 2TB is also down to its lowest ever price at £259.99 (save £169).



WD Elements SE SSD | 1TB | £140 £78.49 at Amazon

Save £61 - For a pocket-sized SSD, this is a little beaut. And for a pocket-sized SSD that'll get you 1TB of storage for its lowest ever price - that's even better. WD's pedigree comes through here and this is a fine external option.

WD BLACK D30 | 1TB | £126.49 £102.99 at Amazon

Save £23.50 - A small and tidy saving off this great external SSD. It's got a neat stand too so there's no danger of this drive just dangling and putting stress on a cable. The lowest ever price too so the value is real is this one!



Sabrent PS5 Heatsink | £30 £24.99 at Amazon

Save £5 - If you do go for a PS5 SSD without a heatsink, like one of the above drives, then this is the best heating solution you can get on its own - we think. It replaces the whole PS5 SSD bay panel and incorporated it into part of the heatsink too. Ingenius.

Is it worth waiting for Black Friday PS5 SSD deals?

We'd strongly recommend that you wait for Black Friday PS5 SSD deals, because your money will absolutely go further if you do. However, if you're in need of a more instant storage solution there are some great prices on some of our favourite external SSD and HDDs below.

What SSD should you buy for PS5?

We feel confident saying that there definitely will be something for everyone in this year's Black Friday PS5 SSD deals. There are big brands that are well established, but the great thing about the SSD market is that you don't need to go with a bigger brand to get amazing read and write speeds.

The internal PS5 SSD market is likely to be an exciting one thanks to prices slowly coming down in the last year. Deal prices will most likely take amazing drives to historically low prices as manufacturers like Seagate and WD try to offset a troubling year. Newer internal drives such as the WD SN850 , Seagate's FireCuda 530, and Gigabyte's AORUS 7000s are good candidates for first, big price cuts.

For example, the SN850 1TB with heatsink will likely be a deal-prone drive because its sibling, the SN850X was released recently. The SN850X is great, but the SN850 will likely now be even better value since its been supplanted by a newer model. We predict it'll have a cracking price come Black Friday, so keep your eyes peeled.

The Samsung 980 PRO 1TB is a great bet for a lowest ever price in this year's Black Friday PS5 SSD deals - across all of its capacities. It's been on the scene for a bit longer and has already seen its 'normal' price settle at a lower level. Its current lowest price is $179.99 , a decent drop from the $230 starting point but given its age on the market, we wouldn't be surprised to see this hit the $150 mark this year. (You will need your own heatsink with this model though - remember that.)

Whatever internal model you have your eyes on, remember it will still have to meet Sony's criteria and recommended specs. Here they are again for convenience:

PCIe Gen4 interface

250GB - 4TB capacity

5,500MB/s read speed or faster

22mm width ( do not go for 25mm units)

go for 25mm units) Heatsink required (built-in or DIY)

(Image credit: WD)

When it comes to the external models, the perenially popular Samsung T5 is worth keeping an eye on. While it, too, has been out for a while and its regular price point is decent, it always receives price cuts every Black Friday. The WD P10 SSD (1TB) is also one we'd keep a close eye on. Its lowest ever price has only been to the $179.99 mark - a price it's currently near ($199.99) - we think this would be a great candidate to smash its lowest ever price, or at least match it.

And remember, there'll be great discounts off loads of PS5 external HDDs too: from long-time favourites like WD's My Passport to Seagate's licensed hard drive companions for PS4 and Xbox One. Even value drives like Toshiba's Canvio Advance range to premium, large-scale expansions like Seagate's desktop big boys will see reductions as HDD continues to get cheaper.

Complete your preparation for the sales on all things PS5 this year with info on the Black Friday PS5 TV deals , and for those across the console aisle, check out our Black Friday Xbox Series X deals page. Need to fill your new SSD? Take a look at the Black Friday video game deals we expect to see this year. We'd also recommend keeping tabs on this year's Black Friday Samsung deals for more.