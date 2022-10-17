ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and other Harry Potter stars pay tribute to Robbie Coltrane

By Fay Watson
 4 days ago

The actor was best known for his role as Hagrid in the franchise, as well as his parts in Cracker and James Bond

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Robbie Coltrane has been remembered in a series of moving tributes by his Harry Potter co-stars. The actor, who played Hagrid in the eight-film franchise, has died at the age of 72.

"Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult," Hermione star Emma Watson wrote on Instagram Stories in a tribute to Coltrane. "His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant – he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you."

Daniel Radcliffe, who played Harry Potter in eight films, also shared his memories of the actor. "Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set," Radcliffe said in a statement to Deadline (opens in new tab). "I've especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid's hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he's passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man."

"Heartbroken to hear that Robbie is gone. I'll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue - a wonderful combination," Ron Weasley star Rupert Grint added on his Instagram. "No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie. Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life - warm, compassionate, and hilarious. A giant-hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser."

Other Harry Potter actors also shared their tributes to the late actor. Draco Malfoy star Tom Felton wrote (opens in new tab): "He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything." While Bonnie Wright, who played Ginny Weasley, wrote (opens in new tab): "Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favorite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid's warmth, sense of home, and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly."

Flitwick actor Warwick Davis wrote (opens in new tab): "I was saddened to learn that fellow Harry Potter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today. Always jovial, he brought warmth, light, and laughter to any set he walked on to." Lupin star David Thewlis added (opens in new tab): "The richest, mightiest, and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie’s fault. You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed."

The author of the Harry Potter books J.K. Rowling also shared a statement. She wrote on Twitter (opens in new tab): "I'll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one-off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children."

